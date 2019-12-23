Best Dividend Stocks
Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC - NuShares Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Stock

NUSA

Price as of:

$24.97 +0.01 +0.04%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC - NuShares Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUSA)

NUSA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.66%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.91

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NUSA DARS™ Rating

NUSA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$24.97

Quote Time

Today's Volume

5,800

Open Price

$24.99

Day's Range

$24.93 - $24.99

Previous Close

$24.96

52 week low / high

$24.22 - $25.14

Percent off 52 week high

-0.68%

NUSA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NUSA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

NUSA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NUSA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.076

2019-11-01

$0.063

2019-10-01

$0.0553

2019-09-03

$0.0608

2019-08-01

$0.0467

2019-07-01

$0.0476

2019-06-03

$0.0561

2019-05-01

$0.052

2019-04-01

$0.0557

2019-03-01

$0.0572

2019-02-01

$0.067

2018-12-26

$0.0623

2018-12-03

$0.0641

2018-11-01

$0.0623

2018-10-01

$0.065

2018-09-04

$0.0613

2018-08-01

$0.0634

2018-07-02

$0.0616

2018-06-01

$0.0509

2018-05-01

$0.06

2018-04-02

$0.0584

2018-03-01

$0.0525

2018-02-01

$0.0583

2017-12-26

$0.0622

2017-12-26

$0.021

2017-12-01

$0.0587

2017-11-01

$0.0595

2017-10-02

$0.0597

2017-09-01

$0.0599

2017-08-01

$0.0599

2017-07-03

$0.0597

2017-06-01

$0.0598

2017-05-01

$0.0449

NUSA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
NUSA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NUSA

Stock not rated.

NUSA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

26.65%

1years

NUSA

News
NUSA

Research
NUSA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NUSA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

NUSA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0760

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0553

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0608

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0467

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0476

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0561

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0557

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0572

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0623

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0641

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0623

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0634

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0616

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0509

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0584

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0622

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0587

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0597

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0599

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0599

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0597

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0598

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0449

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Initial

Regular

Monthly

NUSA

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

