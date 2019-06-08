Best Dividend Stocks
Stock

Price as of:

$47.9 +47.9 +0%

Industry

Other

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. (NURAF)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NURAF DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$47.9

Quote Time

Today's Volume

700

Open Price

$47.9

Day's Range

$47.9 - $47.9

Previous Close

$

52 week low / high

$47.9 - $47.9

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NURAF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NURAF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2016-03-29

$0.03257575757575758

2015-09-28

$0.030636363636363635

2015-03-27

$0.025482093663911846

2014-09-26

$0.020826446280991735

2014-03-27

$0.022286501377410468

2013-09-26

$0.019917355371900827

2013-03-27

$0.02090909090909091

2012-09-26

$0.025399449035812673

2011-09-28

$0.025785123966942148

2011-03-29

$0.02393939393939394

2009-09-25

$0.02195592286501377

NURAF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NURAF

Stock not rated.

Stock not rated.

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

35.15%

0.00%

5years

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$15.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-30

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$15.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-31

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$15.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-30

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$15.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-31

2018-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$15.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2017-09-30

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$13.3333 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-31

2017-05-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$12.1212 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-30

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0326

Unknown

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-05-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0306

Unknown

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0255

Unknown

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0208

Unknown

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0223

Unknown

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-06-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0199

Unknown

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0209

Unknown

2013-03-27

2013-03-31

2013-06-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0254

Unknown

2012-09-26

2012-09-30

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$7.1625 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-30

2012-06-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0258

Unknown

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-11-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0239

Unknown

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-06-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$7.1625 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2010-09-30

2010-11-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$7.1625 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-31

2010-06-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0220

Unknown

2009-09-25

2009-09-30

2009-11-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$7.1625 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-31

2009-06-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

NURAF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

