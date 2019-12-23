Best Dividend Stocks
NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Stock

NUAG

Price as of:

$24.7 -0.01 -0.04%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUAG)

NUAG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

4.70%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.16

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get NUAG DARS™ Rating

NUAG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$24.7

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,900

Open Price

$24.71

Day's Range

$24.68 - $24.71

Previous Close

$24.71

52 week low / high

$23.0 - $25.1

Percent off 52 week high

-1.59%

NUAG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NUAG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

NUAG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NUAG's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.0968

2019-11-01

$0.0871

2019-10-01

$0.0512

2019-09-03

$0.0665

2019-08-01

$0.069

2019-07-01

$0.171

2019-06-03

$0.0723

2019-05-01

$0.029

2019-04-01

$0.0527

2019-03-01

$0.049

2019-02-01

$0.0504

2018-12-26

$0.065

2018-12-03

$0.072

2018-11-01

$0.1062

2018-10-01

$0.0701

2018-09-04

$0.0656

2018-08-01

$0.0336

2018-07-02

$0.1228

2018-06-01

$0.0525

2018-05-01

$0.0679

2018-04-02

$0.0661

2018-03-01

$0.0661

2018-02-01

$0.0573

2017-12-26

$0.0696

2017-12-26

$0.0616

2017-12-01

$0.0638

2017-11-01

$0.0643

2017-10-02

$0.0624

2017-09-01

$0.0623

2017-08-01

$0.064

2017-07-03

$0.0642

2017-06-01

$0.0696

2017-05-01

$0.0608

2017-04-03

$0.0609

2017-03-01

$0.0604

2017-02-01

$0.0626

2016-12-23

$0.0736

2016-12-23

$0.0048

2016-12-01

$0.0535

2016-11-01

$0.0572

NUAG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

NUAG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NUAG

Stock not rated.

NUAG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

83.14%

37.43%

2years

NUAG

NUAG

NUAG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NUAG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

NUAG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0968

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0871

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0512

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1710

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0723

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0527

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0504

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1062

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0701

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0656

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0336

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1228

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0679

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0661

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0661

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0573

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0616

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0696

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0638

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0643

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0624

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0623

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0642

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0696

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0608

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0609

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0604

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0626

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0048

2016-12-22

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0736

2016-12-22

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0572

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

NUAG

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

