Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

NSK Ltd.

Stock

NPSKF

Price as of:

$8.55 +0.74 +9.48%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

NSK Ltd. (NPSKF)

NPSKF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NPSKF DARS™ Rating

NPSKF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$8.55

Quote Time

Today's Volume

32,100

Open Price

$8.63

Day's Range

$8.55 - $8.63

Previous Close

$7.81

52 week low / high

$7.81 - $9.18

Percent off 52 week high

-6.86%

NPSKF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NPSKF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade NPSKF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
NPSKF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NPSKF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-03-28

$0.1966

2017-09-27

$0.1683

2017-03-29

$0.126

2016-09-28

$0.0992

2016-03-29

$0.1507

2015-09-28

$0.1418

2015-03-27

$0.1342

2014-09-26

$0.1098

2014-03-27

$0.0881

2013-09-26

$0.0707

2013-03-27

$0.053

2012-09-26

$0.0772

2012-03-28

$0.0724

2011-09-28

$0.0784

2011-03-31

$0.0728

2010-09-28

$0.0596

2010-03-29

$0.0432

2009-09-25

$0.0445

2009-03-26

$0.0405

2008-09-25

$0.094

2008-03-26

$0.101

2007-09-25

$0.0785

2007-03-27

$0.0085

NPSKF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
NPSKF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NPSKF

Stock not rated.

NPSKF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

442.96%

98.05%

2years

NPSKF

News
NPSKF

Research
NPSKF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NPSKF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

NPSKF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$20.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-30

2019-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$20.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-31

2019-06-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$20.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-30

2018-12-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1966

Unknown

2018-03-28

2018-03-31

2018-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1683

Unknown

2017-09-27

2017-09-30

2017-12-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1260

Unknown

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-06-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0992

Unknown

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-12-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1507

Unknown

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-06-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1418

Unknown

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-12-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1342

Unknown

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-06-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1098

Unknown

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0881

Unknown

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-06-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0707

Unknown

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-12-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0530

Unknown

2013-03-27

2013-03-31

2013-06-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0772

Unknown

2012-09-26

2012-09-30

2012-12-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0724

Unknown

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0784

Unknown

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0728

Unknown

2011-03-31

2011-03-31

2011-06-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0596

Unknown

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-12-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0432

Unknown

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-06-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0445

Unknown

2009-09-25

2009-09-30

2009-12-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0405

Unknown

2009-03-26

2009-03-31

2009-06-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0940

Unknown

2008-09-25

2008-09-30

2008-12-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1010

Unknown

2008-03-26

2008-03-31

2008-06-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0785

Unknown

2007-09-25

2007-09-30

2007-12-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0085

Unknown

2007-03-27

2007-03-31

2007-06-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$7.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2006-09-30

2006-12-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$6.5000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2006-03-31

2006-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$5.5000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2005-09-30

2005-12-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$5.5000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2005-03-31

2005-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

NPSKF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X