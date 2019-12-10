Best Dividend Stocks
Nippon Shokubai Kagaku Kogyo Co - ADR

Stock

NPSHY

Price as of:

$12.26 +0.29 +2.42%

Industry

Other

Dividend Stocks

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Nippon Shokubai Kagaku Kogyo Co - ADR (NPSHY)

NPSHY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.70

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NPSHY DARS™ Rating

NPSHY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$12.26

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,800

Open Price

$12.26

Day's Range

$12.26 - $12.26

Previous Close

$11.97

52 week low / high

$11.97 - $13.16

Percent off 52 week high

-6.84%

NPSHY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NPSHY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

NPSHY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NPSHY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2006-09-27

$0.34698

2006-03-28

$0.30102

2005-09-27

$0.26786

2005-03-28

$0.32

2004-09-27

$0.202

2004-03-26

$0.197

2003-09-25

$0.151

2003-03-26

$0.119

2002-09-25

$0.108

2002-03-26

$0.111

2001-09-25

$0.105

2001-03-27

$0.109

NPSHY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NPSHY

Stock not rated.

NPSHY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.96%

11.83%

1years

NPSHY

NPSHY

NPSHY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NPSHY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

NPSHY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1652

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-30

2019-12-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1675

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-29

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1414

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-28

2018-12-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1541

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-29

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1332

Unknown

Unknown

2017-09-29

2017-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1347

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-31

2017-07-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1318

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-30

2016-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1623

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-31

2016-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1052

Unknown

Unknown

2015-09-30

2015-12-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1055

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-31

2015-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0905

Unknown

Unknown

2014-09-29

2014-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0784

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-28

2014-07-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0782

Unknown

Unknown

2013-09-27

2013-12-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0511

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-28

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1330

Unknown

Unknown

2012-09-27

2012-12-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1365

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-29

2012-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1409

Unknown

Unknown

2011-09-29

2011-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1495

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-30

2011-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1206

Unknown

Unknown

2010-09-29

2010-12-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0774

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-30

2010-07-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0776

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-29

2009-12-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3636

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-30

2009-07-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4591

Unknown

Unknown

2008-09-29

2008-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3700

Unknown

Unknown

2008-03-28

2008-07-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3605

Unknown

Unknown

2007-09-28

2007-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3232

Unknown

Unknown

2007-03-30

2007-07-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3470

Unknown

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3010

Unknown

2006-03-28

2006-03-30

2006-07-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2679

Unknown

2005-09-27

2005-09-29

2005-12-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3200

Unknown

2005-03-28

2005-03-30

2005-07-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2020

Unknown

2004-09-27

2004-09-29

2004-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1970

Unknown

2004-03-26

2004-03-30

2004-07-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1510

Unknown

2003-09-25

2003-09-29

2003-12-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1190

Unknown

2003-03-26

2003-03-28

2003-07-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1080

Unknown

2002-09-25

2002-09-27

2002-12-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1110

Unknown

2002-03-26

2002-03-28

2002-07-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1050

Unknown

2001-09-25

2001-09-27

2001-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1090

Unknown

2001-03-27

2001-03-29

2001-07-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

NPSHY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

