Novatek JSC - GDR - Reg S

Stock

NOVKY

Price as of:

$205.0 -2.75 -1.32%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Novatek JSC - GDR - Reg S (NOVKY)

NOVKY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.19%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$4.47

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NOVKY DARS™ Rating

NOVKY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$205.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

300

Open Price

$207.0

Day's Range

$205.0 - $207.0

Previous Close

$207.75

52 week low / high

$162.0 - $218.0

Percent off 52 week high

-5.96%

NOVKY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NOVKY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade NOVKY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
NOVKY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NOVKY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-09

$2.235881

2018-10-09

$1.405497

2018-05-02

$1.297772

2017-10-06

$1.188613

2017-04-28

$1.235166

2016-05-03

$1.055197

2015-05-01

$0.869336

2014-10-23

$1.094491

NOVKY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
NOVKY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NOVKY

Stock not rated.

NOVKY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

27.86%

65.42%

3years

NOVKY

News
NOVKY

Research
NOVKY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NOVKY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

NOVKY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$2.2359

Unknown

2019-10-09

2019-10-10

2019-11-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.5694

Unknown

Unknown

2019-05-06

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.4055

Unknown

2018-10-09

2018-10-10

2018-11-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2978

Unknown

2018-05-02

2018-05-03

2018-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1886

Unknown

2017-10-06

2017-10-10

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2352

Unknown

2017-04-28

2017-05-02

2017-05-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0842

Unknown

Unknown

2016-10-11

2016-11-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0552

Unknown

2016-05-03

2016-05-04

2016-06-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8835

Unknown

Unknown

2015-10-06

2015-10-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8693

Unknown

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0945

Unknown

2014-10-23

2014-10-27

2014-11-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2966

Unknown

Unknown

2014-04-29

2014-05-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8721

Unknown

Unknown

2013-09-16

2013-11-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9768

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-22

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8017

Unknown

Unknown

2012-09-10

2012-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8782

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-30

2012-07-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6511

Unknown

Unknown

2011-09-12

2011-12-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7327

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-22

2011-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3911

Unknown

Unknown

2010-09-09

2010-12-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4588

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-22

2010-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2601

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-10

2009-12-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3867

Unknown

Unknown

2009-04-20

2009-07-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2878

Unknown

Unknown

2008-07-24

2008-11-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5366

Unknown

Unknown

2008-04-10

2008-07-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2694

Unknown

Unknown

2007-09-04

2007-12-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3476

Unknown

Unknown

2007-04-05

2007-08-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1583

Unknown

Unknown

2006-08-14

2006-10-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1505

Unknown

Unknown

2006-04-27

2006-08-08

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0992

Unknown

Unknown

2005-11-07

2006-01-03

Income

Regular

Annual

NOVKY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

