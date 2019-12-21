Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Nuveen Missouri Premium Income Municipal Fund Shs. Ben. Int.

Stock

NOM

Price as of:

$14.35 +0.28 +1.99%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Nuveen Missouri Premium Income Municipal Fund Shs. Ben. Int. (NOM)

NOM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.41%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.49

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NOM DARS™ Rating

NOM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$14.35

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,700

Open Price

$14.7

Day's Range

$14.35 - $14.7

Previous Close

$14.07

52 week low / high

$11.31 - $14.7

Percent off 52 week high

-2.38%

NOM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NOM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade NOM's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
NOM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NOM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.0405

2019-11-14

$0.043

2019-10-11

$0.043

2019-09-12

$0.043

2019-08-14

$0.043

2019-07-12

$0.043

2019-06-13

$0.043

2019-05-14

$0.043

2019-04-12

$0.043

2019-03-14

$0.043

2019-02-14

$0.043

2019-01-14

$0.043

2018-12-13

$0.043

2018-11-14

$0.043

2018-10-12

$0.043

2018-09-13

$0.043

2018-08-14

$0.043

2018-07-12

$0.043

2018-06-14

$0.043

2018-05-14

$0.0465

2018-04-12

$0.0465

2018-03-14

$0.0465

2018-02-14

$0.053

2018-01-11

$0.053

2017-12-14

$0.053

2017-12-14

$0.0018

2017-11-14

$0.053

2017-10-12

$0.053

2017-09-14

$0.053

2017-08-11

$0.056

2017-07-12

$0.056

2017-06-13

$0.056

2017-05-11

$0.056

2017-04-11

$0.056

2017-03-13

$0.056

2017-02-13

$0.056

2017-01-11

$0.056

2016-12-13

$0.056

2016-12-13

$0.0064

2016-11-10

$0.061

2016-10-12

$0.061

2016-09-13

$0.061

2016-08-11

$0.061

2016-07-13

$0.061

2016-06-13

$0.061

2016-05-11

$0.061

2016-04-13

$0.061

2016-03-11

$0.061

2016-02-10

$0.061

2016-01-13

$0.061

2015-12-11

$0.061

2015-11-10

$0.061

2015-10-13

$0.061

2015-09-11

$0.061

2015-08-12

$0.061

2015-07-13

$0.061

2015-06-11

$0.061

2015-05-13

$0.061

2015-04-13

$0.061

2015-03-11

$0.061

2015-02-11

$0.061

2015-01-13

$0.061

2014-12-11

$0.061

2014-11-12

$0.061

2014-10-10

$0.061

2014-09-11

$0.061

2014-08-13

$0.061

2014-07-11

$0.061

2014-06-11

$0.061

2014-05-13

$0.061

2014-04-11

$0.061

2014-03-12

$0.061

2014-02-12

$0.061

2014-01-13

$0.061

2013-12-11

$0.061

2013-11-13

$0.061

2013-10-10

$0.061

2013-09-11

$0.061

2013-08-13

$0.061

2013-07-11

$0.061

2013-06-12

$0.061

2013-05-13

$0.061

2013-04-11

$0.061

2013-03-13

$0.061

2013-02-13

$0.061

2013-01-11

$0.061

2012-12-12

$0.061

2012-11-13

$0.061

2012-10-11

$0.061

2012-09-12

$0.061

2012-08-13

$0.061

2012-07-11

$0.061

2012-06-13

$0.061

2012-05-11

$0.065

2012-04-11

$0.065

2012-03-13

$0.065

2012-02-13

$0.065

2012-01-11

$0.065

2011-12-13

$0.065

2011-11-10

$0.065

2011-10-12

$0.065

2011-09-13

$0.065

2011-08-11

$0.065

2011-07-13

$0.065

2011-06-13

$0.065

2011-05-11

$0.065

2011-04-13

$0.065

2011-03-11

$0.065

2011-02-11

$0.065

2011-01-12

$0.065

2010-12-13

$0.065

2010-11-10

$0.065

2010-10-13

$0.065

2010-09-13

$0.065

2010-08-11

$0.065

2010-07-13

$0.065

2010-06-11

$0.065

2010-05-12

$0.059

2010-04-13

$0.059

2010-03-11

$0.059

2010-02-10

$0.057

2010-01-13

$0.057

2009-12-11

$0.057

2009-11-10

$0.056

2009-10-13

$0.056

2009-09-11

$0.056

2009-08-12

$0.0545

2009-07-13

$0.0545

2009-06-11

$0.0545

2009-05-13

$0.0545

2009-04-13

$0.0545

2009-03-11

$0.0545

2009-02-11

$0.0545

2009-01-13

$0.0545

2008-12-11

$0.0545

2008-11-12

$0.0545

2008-10-10

$0.0545

2008-09-11

$0.0545

2008-08-13

$0.0545

2008-07-11

$0.0545

2008-06-11

$0.0545

2008-05-13

$0.0545

2008-04-11

$0.0545

2008-03-12

$0.0545

2008-02-13

$0.0545

2008-01-11

$0.0545

2007-12-12

$0.0545

2007-12-12

$0.1265

2007-11-13

$0.0545

2007-10-11

$0.0545

2007-09-12

$0.0545

2007-08-13

$0.0545

2007-07-11

$0.0545

2007-06-13

$0.0545

2007-05-11

$0.0575

2007-04-11

$0.0575

2007-03-13

$0.0575

2007-02-13

$0.06

2007-01-10

$0.06

2006-12-13

$0.0048

2006-12-13

$0.06

2006-11-13

$0.06

2006-10-11

$0.06

2006-09-13

$0.06

2006-08-11

$0.063

2006-07-12

$0.063

2006-06-13

$0.063

2006-05-11

$0.0665

2006-04-11

$0.0665

2006-03-13

$0.0665

2006-02-13

$0.07

2006-01-11

$0.07

2005-12-13

$0.07

2005-12-13

$0.0969

2005-12-13

$0.0033

2005-11-10

$0.07

2005-10-12

$0.07

2005-09-13

$0.07

2005-08-11

$0.0735

2005-07-13

$0.0735

2005-06-13

$0.0735

2005-05-11

$0.0735

2005-04-13

$0.0735

2005-03-11

$0.0735

2005-02-11

$0.0735

2005-01-12

$0.0735

2004-12-13

$0.0735

2004-11-10

$0.0735

2004-10-13

$0.0735

2004-09-13

$0.0735

2004-08-11

$0.0735

2004-07-13

$0.0735

2004-06-14

$0.0735

2004-05-12

$0.0735

2004-04-13

$0.0735

2004-03-11

$0.0735

2004-02-11

$0.0735

2004-01-13

$0.0735

2003-12-11

$0.0735

2003-11-12

$0.0735

2003-10-10

$0.0735

2003-09-11

$0.0735

2003-08-13

$0.0725

2003-07-11

$0.0725

2003-06-11

$0.0725

2003-05-13

$0.0725

2003-04-11

$0.0725

2003-03-12

$0.0725

2003-02-12

$0.0725

2003-01-13

$0.0725

2002-12-11

$0.0725

2002-11-13

$0.0725

2002-10-10

$0.0725

2002-09-11

$0.0725

2002-08-13

$0.0715

2002-07-11

$0.0715

2002-06-12

$0.0715

2002-05-13

$0.0695

2002-04-11

$0.0695

2002-03-13

$0.0695

2002-02-13

$0.0675

2002-01-11

$0.0675

2001-12-12

$0.0675

2001-11-13

$0.0665

2001-10-11

$0.0665

2001-09-12

$0.0665

2001-08-13

$0.0655

2001-07-11

$0.0655

2001-06-13

$0.0655

2001-05-11

$0.063

2001-04-10

$0.063

2001-03-13

$0.063

2001-02-13

$0.0615

2001-01-10

$0.0615

2000-12-13

$0.0615

2000-11-13

$0.0615

2000-10-11

$0.0615

2000-09-13

$0.0615

2000-08-11

$0.0615

2000-07-12

$0.0615

2000-06-13

$0.0615

2000-05-11

$0.0645

2000-04-12

$0.0645

2000-03-13

$0.0645

2000-02-11

$0.0645

2000-01-12

$0.0645

1999-12-13

$0.0645

1999-11-10

$0.0645

1999-10-13

$0.0645

1999-09-13

$0.0645

1999-08-11

$0.0645

1999-07-13

$0.0645

1999-06-11

$0.0645

1999-05-12

$0.0645

1999-04-13

$0.063

1999-03-11

$0.063

1999-02-10

$0.063

1999-01-13

$0.063

1998-12-11

$0.0095

1998-12-11

$0.063

1998-11-10

$0.063

1998-10-13

$0.063

1998-09-11

$0.063

1998-08-12

$0.063

1998-07-13

$0.062

1998-06-11

$0.062

1998-05-13

$0.062

1998-04-13

$0.062

1998-03-11

$0.062

1998-02-11

$0.062

1998-01-13

$0.062

1997-12-11

$0.062

1997-12-11

$0.0151

1997-11-12

$0.062

1997-10-10

$0.062

1997-09-11

$0.062

1997-08-13

$0.062

1997-07-11

$0.061

1997-06-11

$0.061

1997-05-13

$0.061

1997-04-11

$0.061

1997-03-12

$0.061

1997-02-12

$0.061

1997-01-13

$0.061

1996-12-11

$0.061

1996-11-13

$0.061

1996-10-10

$0.061

1996-09-11

$0.061

1996-08-13

$0.061

1996-07-11

$0.0585

1996-06-12

$0.0585

1996-05-13

$0.0585

1996-04-11

$0.0585

1996-03-13

$0.0585

1996-02-13

$0.0585

1996-01-10

$0.055

1995-12-13

$0.055

1995-11-13

$0.055

1995-10-11

$0.055

1995-09-13

$0.055

1995-08-11

$0.055

1995-07-12

$0.055

1995-06-13

$0.055

1995-05-09

$0.055

1995-04-07

$0.058

1993-08-09

$0.0594

NOM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
NOM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NOM

Stock not rated.

NOM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-12.82%

-11.07%

0years

NOM

News
NOM

Research
NOM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NOM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1993

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

NOM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0405

2019-12-02

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2019-09-03

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2019-01-02

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2018-12-03

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2018-07-02

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2018-04-02

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2018-01-02

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0018

2017-12-01

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0530

2017-12-01

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2017-10-02

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0064

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0560

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2016-05-02

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2016-02-01

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2015-12-01

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2015-11-02

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2015-08-04

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2014-12-01

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2014-06-02

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2014-01-02

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2013-10-01

2013-10-10

2013-10-15

2013-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2013-09-03

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2013-05-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2013-01-02

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2012-07-02

2012-07-11

2012-07-13

2012-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2012-04-02

2012-04-11

2012-04-15

2012-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2012-01-03

2012-01-11

2012-01-15

2012-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-11-01

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-10-03

2011-10-12

2011-10-15

2011-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-05-02

2011-05-11

2011-05-15

2011-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-01-03

2011-01-12

2011-01-15

2011-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2010-08-02

2010-08-11

2010-08-15

2010-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-15

2010-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2010-03-02

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-15

2010-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2010-01-04

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2009-12-01

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-15

2009-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2009-08-02

2009-08-12

2009-08-15

2009-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2009-03-03

2009-03-11

2009-03-15

2009-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2009-02-03

2009-02-11

2009-02-15

2009-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2009-01-02

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2008-12-01

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-15

2008-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2008-06-02

2008-06-11

2008-06-15

2008-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-15

2008-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2008-01-02

2008-01-11

2008-01-15

2008-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1265

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-15

2007-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-15

2007-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2007-11-01

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2007-10-01

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-15

2007-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2007-07-02

2007-07-11

2007-07-15

2007-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2007-04-02

2007-04-11

2007-04-15

2007-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2007-01-03

2007-01-10

2007-01-15

2007-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0048

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2006-11-01

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2006-10-02

2006-10-11

2006-10-15

2006-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2006-09-01

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2006-08-01

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2006-07-03

2006-07-12

2006-07-15

2006-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2006-06-01

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2006-05-01

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2006-04-03

2006-04-11

2006-04-15

2006-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2006-03-01

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2006-02-01

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2006-01-03

2006-01-11

2006-01-15

2006-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0033

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0969

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2005-11-01

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2005-10-03

2005-10-12

2005-10-15

2005-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2005-09-01

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2005-08-01

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2005-07-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2005-06-01

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2005-05-02

2005-05-11

2005-05-15

2005-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2005-04-01

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2005-03-01

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2005-02-01

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2005-01-03

2005-01-12

2005-01-15

2005-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-11-01

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-10-01

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-09-01

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-08-02

2004-08-11

2004-08-15

2004-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-07-01

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-06-01

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-05-03

2004-05-12

2004-05-15

2004-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-04-01

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-03-01

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-02-02

2004-02-11

2004-02-15

2004-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-01-02

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2003-11-03

2003-11-12

2003-11-15

2003-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2003-10-01

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2003-09-02

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2003-08-01

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2003-07-01

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2003-06-02

2003-06-11

2003-06-15

2003-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2003-05-02

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2003-04-01

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2003-03-03

2003-03-12

2003-03-15

2003-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2003-02-03

2003-02-12

2003-02-15

2003-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2003-01-03

2003-01-13

2003-01-15

2003-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2002-12-02

2002-12-11

2002-12-15

2002-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2002-11-01

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2002-10-01

2002-10-10

2002-10-15

2002-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2002-09-03

2002-09-11

2002-09-15

2002-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2002-08-02

2002-08-13

2002-08-15

2002-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2002-07-01

2002-07-11

2002-07-15

2002-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2002-06-03

2002-06-12

2002-06-15

2002-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2002-05-01

2002-05-13

2002-05-15

2002-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2002-04-01

2002-04-11

2002-04-15

2002-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2002-03-01

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2002-02-01

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2002-01-02

2002-01-11

2002-01-15

2002-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2001-12-04

2001-12-12

2001-12-15

2001-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2001-11-02

2001-11-13

2001-11-15

2001-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2001-10-01

2001-10-11

2001-10-15

2001-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2001-09-04

2001-09-12

2001-09-15

2001-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2001-08-01

2001-08-13

2001-08-15

2001-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2001-07-02

2001-07-11

2001-07-15

2001-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2001-06-01

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2001-05-01

2001-05-11

2001-05-15

2001-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2001-04-03

2001-04-10

2001-04-15

2001-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2001-03-02

2001-03-13

2001-03-15

2001-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2001-02-02

2001-02-13

2001-02-15

2001-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2001-01-03

2001-01-10

2001-01-15

2001-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2000-12-05

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2000-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2000-11-01

2000-11-13

2000-11-15

2000-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2000-10-02

2000-10-11

2000-10-15

2000-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2000-09-05

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2000-08-01

2000-08-11

2000-08-15

2000-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2000-07-05

2000-07-12

2000-07-15

2000-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2000-06-02

2000-06-13

2000-06-15

2000-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2000-05-02

2000-05-11

2000-05-15

2000-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2000-04-03

2000-04-12

2000-04-15

2000-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2000-03-01

2000-03-13

2000-03-15

2000-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2000-02-01

2000-02-11

2000-02-15

2000-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2000-01-05

2000-01-12

2000-01-15

2000-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

1999-12-01

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

1999-12-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

1999-11-01

1999-11-10

1999-11-15

1999-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

1999-10-04

1999-10-13

1999-10-15

1999-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

1999-09-02

1999-09-13

1999-09-15

1999-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

1999-08-02

1999-08-11

1999-08-15

1999-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

1999-07-02

1999-07-13

1999-07-15

1999-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

1999-06-02

1999-06-11

1999-06-15

1999-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

1999-05-04

1999-05-12

1999-05-15

1999-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1999-04-05

1999-04-13

1999-04-15

1999-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1999-03-01

1999-03-11

1999-03-15

1999-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1999-02-01

1999-02-10

1999-02-15

1999-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1999-01-04

1999-01-13

1999-01-15

1999-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1998-12-01

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1998-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0095

1998-12-01

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1998-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1998-11-02

1998-11-10

1998-11-15

1998-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1998-10-01

1998-10-13

1998-10-15

1998-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1998-09-01

1998-09-11

1998-09-15

1998-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1998-08-03

1998-08-12

1998-08-15

1998-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1998-07-01

1998-07-13

1998-07-15

1998-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1998-06-01

1998-06-11

1998-06-15

1998-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1998-05-01

1998-05-13

1998-05-15

1998-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1998-04-01

1998-04-13

1998-04-15

1998-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1998-03-02

1998-03-11

1998-03-15

1998-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1998-02-02

1998-02-11

1998-02-15

1998-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1998-01-02

1998-01-13

1998-01-15

1998-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0151

1997-12-01

1997-12-11

1997-12-15

1997-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1997-12-01

1997-12-11

1997-12-15

1997-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1997-11-03

1997-11-12

1997-11-15

1997-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1997-10-01

1997-10-10

1997-10-15

1997-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1997-09-02

1997-09-11

1997-09-15

1997-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

1997-08-01

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

1997-07-01

1997-07-11

1997-07-15

1997-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

1997-06-02

1997-06-11

1997-06-15

1997-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

1997-05-01

1997-05-13

1997-05-15

1997-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

1997-04-03

1997-04-11

1997-04-15

1997-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

1997-03-03

1997-03-12

1997-03-15

1997-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

1997-02-03

1997-02-12

1997-02-15

1997-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

1997-01-02

1997-01-13

1997-01-15

1997-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

1996-12-02

1996-12-11

1996-12-15

1996-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

1996-11-01

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

1996-10-01

1996-10-10

1996-10-15

1996-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

1996-09-03

1996-09-11

1996-09-15

1996-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

1996-08-01

1996-08-13

1996-08-15

1996-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

1996-07-01

1996-07-11

1996-07-15

1996-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

1996-06-03

1996-06-12

1996-06-15

1996-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

1996-05-01

1996-05-13

1996-05-15

1996-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

1996-04-01

1996-04-11

1996-04-15

1996-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

1996-03-01

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

1996-02-01

1996-02-13

1996-02-15

1996-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1996-01-02

1996-01-10

1996-01-15

1996-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1995-12-01

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1995-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1995-11-01

1995-11-13

1995-11-15

1995-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1995-10-02

1995-10-11

1995-10-15

1995-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1995-09-01

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1995-08-01

1995-08-11

1995-08-15

1995-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1995-07-03

1995-07-12

1995-07-15

1995-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1995-06-01

1995-06-13

1995-06-15

1995-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1995-05-01

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1995-04-04

1995-04-07

1995-04-15

1995-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0594

1993-08-02

1993-08-09

1993-08-15

1993-09-01

Initial

Regular

Monthly

NOM

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X