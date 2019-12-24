Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Nidec Corporation - ADR

Stock

NJDCY

Price as of:

$34.65 -0.38 -1.08%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Nidec Corporation - ADR (NJDCY)

NJDCY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.87

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NJDCY DARS™ Rating

NJDCY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$34.65

Quote Time

Today's Volume

49,700

Open Price

$34.8

Day's Range

$34.47 - $34.8

Previous Close

$35.03

52 week low / high

$26.02 - $38.45

Percent off 52 week high

-9.88%

NJDCY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NJDCY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade NJDCY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
NJDCY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NJDCY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2008-03-26

$0.034903

2007-09-26

$0.0279625

2007-03-28

$0.0256585

2006-09-27

$0.0216915

2006-03-28

$0.019707

2005-09-27

$0.02407

2005-03-28

$0.01328

2004-09-27

$0.010955

2004-03-26

$0.008035

2003-09-25

$0.007761875

2003-03-26

$0.007090625

2002-09-25

$0.004284375

2002-03-26

$0.0044175

NJDCY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
NJDCY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NJDCY

Stock not rated.

NJDCY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

11.97%

12.42%

3years

NJDCY

News
NJDCY

Research
NJDCY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NJDCY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

NJDCY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1258

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-27

2019-12-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1268

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-28

2019-06-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1099

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-27

2018-12-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1138

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-29

2018-06-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0997

Unknown

Unknown

2017-09-28

2017-12-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1009

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-30

2017-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0872

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-29

2016-12-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0919

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-30

2016-06-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0811

Unknown

Unknown

2015-09-29

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0804

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-30

2015-06-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0633

Unknown

Unknown

2014-09-29

2014-12-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1341

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-28

2014-06-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0545

Unknown

Unknown

2013-09-27

2013-12-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0502

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-28

2013-06-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0683

Unknown

Unknown

2012-09-27

2012-12-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0714

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-29

2012-06-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0722

Unknown

Unknown

2011-09-29

2011-12-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0693

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-30

2011-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0598

Unknown

Unknown

2010-09-29

2010-12-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0542

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-30

2010-06-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0346

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-29

2009-12-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0380

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-30

2009-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0403

Unknown

Unknown

2008-09-29

2008-12-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0349

Unknown

2008-03-26

2008-03-28

2008-06-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0280

Unknown

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-12-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0257

Unknown

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0217

Unknown

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0197

Unknown

2006-03-28

2006-03-30

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0241

Unknown

2005-09-27

2005-09-29

2005-12-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0133

Unknown

2005-03-28

2005-03-30

2005-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0110

Unknown

2004-09-27

2004-09-29

2004-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0080

Unknown

2004-03-26

2004-03-30

2004-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0078

Unknown

2003-09-25

2003-09-29

2003-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0071

Unknown

2003-03-26

2003-03-28

2003-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0043

Unknown

2002-09-25

2002-09-27

2002-12-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0044

Unknown

2002-03-26

2002-03-28

2002-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

NJDCY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X