Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd. - ADR

Stock

NISUY

Price as of:

$66.47 -3.31 -4.74%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
NISUY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $5.11

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NISUY DARS™ Rating

NISUY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$66.47

Quote Time

Today's Volume

300

Open Price

$66.47

Day's Range

$66.47 - $66.47

Previous Close

$69.78

52 week low / high

$65.53 - $71.5

Percent off 52 week high

-7.03%

NISUY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NISUY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

NISUY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NISUY's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2006-09-27

$0.34123

2006-03-28

$0.30384

2005-09-27

$0.24898

2005-03-28

$0.271

2003-09-25

$0.191

2003-03-26

$0.172

2002-09-25

$0.156

2002-03-26

$0.161

2001-09-25

$0.153

2001-03-27

$0.194

NISUY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

NISUY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NISUY

Stock not rated.

NISUY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

13.40%

2.16%

3years

NISUY

News
NISUY

Research
NISUY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NISUY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2003

2002

2001

NISUY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3654

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-27

2019-12-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3681

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-29

2019-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3516

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-28

2018-12-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3638

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-29

2018-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3540

Unknown

Unknown

2017-09-29

2017-12-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3174

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-30

2017-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2196

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-29

2016-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2815

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-30

2016-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1620

Unknown

Unknown

2015-09-29

2015-12-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2408

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-30

2015-06-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5076

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-30

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5341

Unknown

Unknown

2008-09-29

2008-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4651

Unknown

Unknown

2008-03-28

2008-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4473

Unknown

Unknown

2007-09-28

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4104

Unknown

Unknown

2007-03-30

2007-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3412

Unknown

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2007-01-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3038

Unknown

2006-03-28

2006-03-30

2006-07-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2490

Unknown

2005-09-27

2005-09-29

2005-12-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2710

Unknown

2005-03-28

2005-03-30

2005-07-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1910

Unknown

2003-09-25

2003-09-29

2003-12-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1720

Unknown

2003-03-26

2003-03-28

2003-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1560

Unknown

2002-09-25

2002-09-27

2002-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1610

Unknown

2002-03-26

2002-03-28

2002-07-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1530

Unknown

2001-09-25

2001-09-27

2001-12-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1940

Unknown

2001-03-27

2001-03-29

2001-07-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

NISUY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

