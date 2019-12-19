Best Dividend Stocks
Nikon Corporation

Stock

NINOF

Price as of:

$13.0 -1.2 -8.45%

Industry

Other

NINOF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NINOF DARS™ Rating

NINOF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$13.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,000

Open Price

$13.0

Day's Range

$13.0 - $13.0

Previous Close

$14.2

52 week low / high

$12.9 - $14.7

Percent off 52 week high

-11.56%

NINOF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NINOF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NINOF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-03-28

$0.2059

2017-09-27

$0.124

2017-03-29

$0.036

2016-09-28

$0.119

2016-03-29

$0.0886

2015-09-28

$0.0667

2015-03-27

$0.1846

2014-09-26

$0.0915

2014-03-27

$0.2153

2013-09-26

$0.101

2013-03-27

$0.1272

2012-09-26

$0.2445

2012-03-28

$0.2533

2011-09-28

$0.2221

2011-03-29

$0.1699

2010-09-28

$0.0596

2010-03-29

$0.0432

2009-09-25

$0.0445

2009-03-26

$0.0557

2008-09-25

$0.1176

2008-03-26

$0.1364

2007-09-25

$0.1003

2007-03-27

$0.0974

2006-09-26

$0.0557

2005-09-27

$0.0354

NINOF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NINOF

Stock not rated.

NINOF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

561.16%

98.64%

1years

NINOF

NINOF

NINOF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NINOF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

NINOF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$30.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-30

2019-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$30.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-31

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$30.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-30

2018-12-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2059

Unknown

2018-03-28

2018-03-31

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1240

Unknown

2017-09-27

2017-09-30

2017-12-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0360

Unknown

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1190

Unknown

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-12-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0886

Unknown

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0667

Unknown

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-12-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1846

Unknown

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0915

Unknown

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-12-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2153

Unknown

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1010

Unknown

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1272

Unknown

2013-03-27

2013-03-31

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2445

Unknown

2012-09-26

2012-09-30

2012-12-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2533

Unknown

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2221

Unknown

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-12-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1699

Unknown

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0596

Unknown

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-12-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0432

Unknown

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0445

Unknown

2009-09-25

2009-09-30

2009-12-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0557

Unknown

2009-03-26

2009-03-31

2009-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1176

Unknown

2008-09-25

2008-09-30

2008-12-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1364

Unknown

2008-03-26

2008-03-31

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1003

Unknown

2007-09-25

2007-09-30

2007-12-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0974

Unknown

2007-03-27

2007-03-31

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0557

Unknown

2006-09-26

2006-09-30

2006-12-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0354

Unknown

2005-09-27

2005-09-30

2005-12-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$4.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2005-03-31

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

NINOF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

