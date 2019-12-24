Best Dividend Stocks
Norsk Hydro - ADR

Stock

NHYDY

Price as of:

$3.64 +0.05 +1.39%

Industry

Other

NHYDY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.94%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.14

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

147.79%

EPS $0.10

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NHYDY DARS™ Rating

NHYDY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$3.64

Quote Time

Today's Volume

170,100

Open Price

$3.63

Day's Range

$3.61 - $3.65

Previous Close

$3.59

52 week low / high

$2.93 - $4.89

Percent off 52 week high

-25.56%

NHYDY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NHYDY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

NHYDY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NHYDY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-05-08

$0.142911

2018-05-08

$0.215122

2017-05-03

$0.145296

2016-05-02

$0.122732

2015-05-06

$0.135305

2014-05-08

$0.126383

2013-05-10

$0.128369

2012-05-09

$0.126226

2011-05-06

$0.134314

2010-05-05

$0.078946

2008-05-07

$0.297702

2007-05-09

$0.822503

2006-05-10

$3.049812

2005-04-29

$0.52714

2004-05-07

$0.27786

2003-05-05

$0.2639743

2002-04-30

$0.20738

2001-04-30

$0.17764

NHYDY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NHYDY

Stock not rated.

NHYDY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

5.20%

-33.57%

2years

NHYDY

NHYDY

NHYDY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NHYDY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

NHYDY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1429

Unknown

2019-05-08

2019-05-09

2019-05-23

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2151

Unknown

2018-05-08

2018-05-09

2018-05-25

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1453

Unknown

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

2017-05-19

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1227

Unknown

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-19

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1353

Unknown

2015-05-06

2015-05-08

2015-05-26

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1264

Unknown

2014-05-08

2014-05-12

2014-05-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1284

Unknown

2013-05-10

2013-05-14

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1262

Unknown

2012-05-09

2012-05-11

2012-05-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1343

Unknown

2011-05-06

2011-05-10

2011-05-25

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0789

Unknown

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

2010-06-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-05-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2977

Unknown

2008-05-07

2008-05-09

2008-05-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.8225

Unknown

2007-05-09

2007-05-11

2007-05-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$3.0498

Unknown

2006-05-10

2006-05-12

2006-05-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5271

Unknown

2005-04-29

2005-05-03

2005-06-07

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2779

Unknown

2004-05-07

2004-05-11

2004-06-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.2640

Unknown

2003-05-05

2003-05-07

2003-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.2074

Unknown

2002-04-30

2002-05-02

2002-05-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1776

Unknown

2001-04-30

2001-05-02

2001-05-29

Income

Regular

Annual

NHYDY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X