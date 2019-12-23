Best Dividend Stocks
Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd. - ADR

Stock

NDGPY

Price as of:

$21.11 -0.04 -0.19%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd. - ADR (NDGPY)

NDGPY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.30%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.51

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NDGPY DARS™ Rating

NDGPY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$21.11

Quote Time

Today's Volume

200

Open Price

$21.11

Day's Range

$21.11 - $21.11

Previous Close

$21.15

52 week low / high

$14.32 - $23.04

Percent off 52 week high

-8.38%

NDGPY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NDGPY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade NDGPY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
NDGPY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NDGPY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-07-18

$0.254434

2018-12-24

$1.108949

2018-04-30

$0.276399

2017-12-19

$0.709895

2017-06-29

$0.129822

2016-12-16

$0.230226

2016-06-29

$0.052638

2015-12-16

$0.134552

2015-06-25

$0.057558

2014-12-17

$0.172576

2014-06-25

$0.055016

2013-12-10

$0.236977

2013-05-13

$0.05461

2012-12-13

$0.143889

2012-05-14

$0.053366

2011-11-30

$0.227902

2011-05-12

$0.051437

2010-11-12

$0.280329

2010-04-20

$0.046734

NDGPY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
NDGPY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NDGPY

Stock not rated.

NDGPY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

21.62%

-63.27%

3years

NDGPY

News
NDGPY

Research
NDGPY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NDGPY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

NDGPY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2544

Unknown

2019-07-18

2019-07-19

2019-08-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1089

Unknown

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2019-01-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2764

Unknown

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-06-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7099

Unknown

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2018-02-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1298

Unknown

2017-06-29

2017-07-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2302

Unknown

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2017-01-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0526

Unknown

2016-06-29

2016-07-01

2016-08-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1346

Unknown

2015-12-16

2015-12-18

2016-02-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0576

Unknown

2015-06-25

2015-06-29

2015-08-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1726

Unknown

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2015-02-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0550

Unknown

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-08-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2370

Unknown

2013-12-10

2013-12-12

2014-02-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0546

Unknown

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1439

Unknown

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2013-02-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0534

Unknown

2012-05-14

2012-05-16

2012-06-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2279

Unknown

2011-11-30

2011-12-02

2011-12-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0514

Unknown

2011-05-12

2011-05-16

2011-06-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2803

Unknown

2010-11-12

2010-11-16

2010-12-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0467

Unknown

2010-04-20

2010-04-22

2010-05-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

NDGPY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

