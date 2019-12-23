Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Nitto Denko Corporation - ADR

Stock

NDEKY

Price as of:

$28.58 +0.18 +0.63%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Nitto Denko Corporation - ADR (NDEKY)

NDEKY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $1.60

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NDEKY DARS™ Rating

NDEKY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$28.58

Quote Time

Today's Volume

6,916

Open Price

$28.2

Day's Range

$28.13 - $28.8

Previous Close

$28.4

52 week low / high

$21.38 - $29.71

Percent off 52 week high

-3.80%

NDEKY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NDEKY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade NDEKY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
NDEKY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NDEKY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2006-09-27

$3.00687

2006-03-28

$2.60439

2005-09-27

$2.31121

2005-03-28

$2.093

2004-09-29

$2.23

2004-03-26

$1.963

2003-09-25

$1.387

2003-03-26

$0.971

2002-09-25

$0.734

2002-03-26

$0.7427

2001-09-25

$0.072

2001-03-27

$0.733

NDEKY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
NDEKY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NDEKY

Stock not rated.

NDEKY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.59%

19.67%

4years

NDEKY

News
NDEKY

Research
NDEKY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NDEKY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

NDEKY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4561

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-27

2019-12-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4188

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-29

2019-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3984

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-28

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3639

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-29

2018-07-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3588

Unknown

Unknown

2017-09-29

2017-12-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3368

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-30

2017-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3311

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-29

2016-12-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3434

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-30

2016-07-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2849

Unknown

Unknown

2015-09-29

2015-12-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2637

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-30

2015-07-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2316

Unknown

Unknown

2014-09-29

2014-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2449

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-28

2014-07-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2439

Unknown

Unknown

2013-09-27

2013-12-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2538

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-28

2013-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3024

Unknown

Unknown

2012-09-27

2012-12-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6213

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-29

2012-07-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6433

Unknown

Unknown

2011-09-29

2011-12-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6225

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-30

2011-07-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$4.7410

Unknown

Unknown

2010-09-29

2010-12-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.1870

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-30

2010-07-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.2923

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-29

2009-12-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$4.1550

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-30

2009-07-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$4.1789

Unknown

Unknown

2008-09-29

2008-12-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$3.6996

Unknown

Unknown

2008-03-28

2008-07-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$3.5971

Unknown

Unknown

2007-09-28

2007-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.8278

Unknown

Unknown

2007-03-30

2007-07-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$3.0069

Unknown

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.6044

Unknown

2006-03-28

2006-03-30

2006-07-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.3112

Unknown

2005-09-27

2005-09-29

2005-12-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.0930

Unknown

2005-03-28

2005-03-30

2005-07-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.2300

Unknown

2004-09-29

2004-10-01

2004-12-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.9630

Unknown

2004-03-26

2004-03-30

2004-07-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.3870

Unknown

2003-09-25

2003-09-29

2003-12-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9710

Unknown

2003-03-26

2003-03-28

2003-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7340

Unknown

2002-09-25

2002-09-27

2002-12-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7427

Unknown

2002-03-26

2002-03-28

2002-07-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0720

Unknown

2001-09-25

2001-09-27

2001-12-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7330

Unknown

2001-03-27

2001-03-29

2001-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

NDEKY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X