Newcrest Mining - ADR

Stock

NCMGY

Price as of:

$20.08 +0.28 +1.41%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
Newcrest Mining - ADR (NCMGY)

NCMGY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.32%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.26

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

35.05%

EPS $0.73

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

NCMGY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$20.08

Quote Time

Today's Volume

47,575

Open Price

$19.65

Day's Range

$19.65 - $20.2

Previous Close

$19.8

52 week low / high

$14.85 - $26.45

Percent off 52 week high

-24.08%

NCMGY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NCMGY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

NCMGY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NCMGY's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-23

$0.1276

2019-02-22

$0.066

2018-08-31

$0.0968

2018-03-20

$0.066

2017-09-19

$0.0525

2017-09-19

$0.019125

2017-03-28

$0.064294

2016-09-19

$0.066112

2013-03-19

$0.1086

2012-09-25

$0.213624

2012-09-25

$0.0201756

2012-03-20

$0.109176

2011-09-27

$0.18546

2011-03-22

$0.09216

2010-09-28

$0.17536

2010-03-23

$0.0412

2009-09-22

$0.120935

2008-09-23

$0.061

2007-08-31

$0.03875

2006-09-19

$0.0326

2005-09-20

$0.01624

2005-09-20

$0.01836

2004-09-21

$0.0313

2003-09-23

$0.0293

2002-09-24

$0.0224

NCMGY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NCMGY

Stock not rated.

NCMGY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

56.87%

56.76%

2years

NCMGY

News
NCMGY

Research
NCMGY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NCMGY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

NCMGY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1276

Unknown

2019-08-23

2019-08-26

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0660

Unknown

2019-02-22

2019-02-25

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0968

Unknown

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-10-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0660

Unknown

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0191

Unknown

2017-09-19

2017-09-20

2017-11-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0525

Unknown

2017-09-19

2017-09-20

2017-11-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0643

Unknown

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

2017-05-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0661

Unknown

2016-09-19

2016-09-21

2016-10-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1086

Unknown

2013-03-19

2013-03-21

2013-04-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0202

Unknown

2012-09-25

2012-09-27

2012-10-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2136

Unknown

2012-09-25

2012-09-27

2012-10-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1092

Unknown

2012-03-20

2012-03-22

2012-04-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1855

Unknown

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0922

Unknown

2011-03-22

2011-03-24

2011-04-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1754

Unknown

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-11-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0412

Unknown

2010-03-23

2010-03-25

2010-04-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1209

Unknown

2009-09-22

2009-09-24

2009-10-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0610

Unknown

2008-09-23

2008-09-25

2008-10-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0388

Unknown

2007-08-31

2007-09-05

2007-10-09

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0326

Unknown

2006-09-19

2006-09-21

2006-10-23

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0184

Unknown

2005-09-20

2005-09-22

2005-10-24

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0162

Unknown

2005-09-20

2005-09-22

2005-10-24

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0313

Unknown

2004-09-21

2004-09-23

2004-10-25

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0293

Unknown

2003-09-23

2003-09-25

2003-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0224

Unknown

2002-09-24

2002-09-26

2002-10-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0203

Unknown

Unknown

2001-09-27

2001-10-29

Income

Regular

Annual

NCMGY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

X