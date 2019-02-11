Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Nuveen Build America Bond Fund

Stock

NBB

Price as of:

$21.39 -0.01 -0.05%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Nuveen Build America Bond Fund (NBB)

NBB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.18%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.11

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NBB DARS™ Rating

NBB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$21.39

Quote Time

Today's Volume

38,614

Open Price

$21.42

Day's Range

$21.32 - $21.45

Previous Close

$21.4

52 week low / high

$18.96 - $22.98

Percent off 52 week high

-6.92%

NBB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NBB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade NBB's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
NBB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NBB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.0925

2019-11-14

$0.0975

2019-10-11

$0.0975

2019-09-12

$0.0975

2019-08-14

$0.103

2019-07-12

$0.103

2019-06-13

$0.103

2019-05-14

$0.103

2019-04-12

$0.103

2019-03-14

$0.103

2019-02-14

$0.103

2019-01-14

$0.103

2018-12-13

$0.103

2018-11-28

$0.0708

2018-11-15

$0.0323

2018-10-12

$0.103

2018-09-13

$0.103

2018-08-14

$0.103

2018-07-12

$0.103

2018-06-14

$0.103

2018-05-14

$0.103

2018-04-12

$0.103

2018-03-14

$0.103

2018-02-14

$0.103

2018-01-11

$0.103

2017-12-14

$0.103

2017-11-14

$0.103

2017-10-12

$0.103

2017-09-14

$0.103

2017-08-11

$0.103

2017-07-12

$0.103

2017-06-13

$0.103

2017-05-11

$0.103

2017-04-11

$0.103

2017-03-13

$0.103

2017-02-13

$0.103

2017-01-11

$0.103

2016-12-13

$0.103

2016-11-10

$0.108

2016-10-12

$0.108

2016-09-13

$0.108

2016-08-11

$0.108

2016-07-13

$0.108

2016-06-13

$0.108

2016-05-11

$0.112

2016-04-13

$0.112

2016-03-11

$0.112

2016-02-10

$0.112

2016-01-13

$0.112

2015-12-11

$0.112

2015-11-10

$0.112

2015-10-13

$0.112

2015-09-11

$0.112

2015-08-12

$0.112

2015-07-13

$0.112

2015-06-11

$0.112

2015-05-13

$0.116

2015-04-13

$0.116

2015-03-11

$0.116

2015-02-11

$0.116

2015-01-13

$0.116

2014-12-11

$0.116

2014-11-12

$0.116

2014-10-10

$0.116

2014-09-11

$0.116

2014-08-13

$0.116

2014-07-11

$0.116

2014-06-11

$0.116

2014-05-13

$0.116

2014-04-11

$0.116

2014-03-12

$0.116

2014-02-12

$0.116

2014-01-13

$0.116

2013-12-24

$0.0208

2013-12-11

$0.116

2013-11-13

$0.116

2013-10-10

$0.116

2013-09-11

$0.116

2013-08-13

$0.1135

2013-07-11

$0.1135

2013-06-12

$0.1135

2013-05-13

$0.1135

2013-04-11

$0.1135

2013-03-13

$0.1135

2013-02-13

$0.111

2013-01-11

$0.111

2012-12-12

$0.111

2012-11-13

$0.1085

2012-10-11

$0.1085

2012-09-12

$0.1085

2012-08-13

$0.1085

2012-07-11

$0.1085

2012-06-13

$0.1085

2012-05-11

$0.1085

2012-04-11

$0.1085

2012-03-13

$0.1085

2012-02-13

$0.117

2012-01-11

$0.117

2011-12-13

$0.117

2011-11-10

$0.117

2011-10-12

$0.117

2011-09-13

$0.117

2011-08-11

$0.117

2011-07-13

$0.117

2011-06-13

$0.117

2011-05-11

$0.117

2011-04-13

$0.117

2011-03-11

$0.117

2011-02-11

$0.117

2011-01-12

$0.117

2010-12-13

$0.117

2010-11-10

$0.117

2010-10-13

$0.117

2010-09-13

$0.117

2010-08-11

$0.117

2010-07-13

$0.117

2010-06-11

$0.117

NBB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
NBB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NBB

Stock not rated.

NBB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-5.40%

-10.20%

1years

NBB

News
NBB

Research
NBB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NBB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

NBB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0925

2019-12-02

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2019-09-03

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2019-01-02

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2018-12-03

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0708

2018-11-19

2018-11-28

2018-11-29

2018-12-06

Income, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Monthly

$0.0323

2018-11-06

2018-11-15

2018-11-16

2018-12-06

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.1030

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2018-07-02

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2018-04-02

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2018-01-02

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2017-12-01

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2017-10-02

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1080

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1080

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1080

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1080

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1080

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1080

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1120

2016-05-02

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1120

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1120

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1120

2016-02-01

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1120

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1120

2015-12-01

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1120

2015-11-02

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1120

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1120

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1120

2015-08-04

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1120

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-08-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1120

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2014-12-01

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-11-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2014-06-02

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2014-01-02

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-02-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0208

2013-12-16

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.1160

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2013-10-01

2013-10-10

2013-10-15

2013-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2013-09-03

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2013-05-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1110

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1110

2013-01-02

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1110

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1085

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1085

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1085

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1085

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1085

2012-07-02

2012-07-11

2012-07-13

2012-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1085

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1085

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1085

2012-04-02

2012-04-11

2012-04-15

2012-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1085

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1170

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1170

2012-01-03

2012-01-11

2012-01-15

2012-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1170

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1170

2011-11-01

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1170

2011-10-03

2011-10-12

2011-10-15

2011-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1170

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1170

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1170

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1170

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1170

2011-05-02

2011-05-11

2011-05-15

2011-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1170

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1170

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1170

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1170

2011-01-03

2011-01-12

2011-01-15

2011-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1170

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1170

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1170

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1170

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1170

2010-08-02

2010-08-11

2010-08-15

2010-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1170

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1170

2010-05-27

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

Initial

Regular

Monthly

NBB

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X