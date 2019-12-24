Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

National Australia Bank Limited - ADR

Stock

NABZY

Price as of:

$8.55 +0.03 +0.35%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

National Australia Bank Limited - ADR (NABZY)

NABZY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

6.40%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.55

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

90.72%

EPS $0.61

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NABZY DARS™ Rating

NABZY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$8.55

Quote Time

Today's Volume

212,800

Open Price

$8.51

Day's Range

$8.4 - $8.76

Previous Close

$8.52

52 week low / high

$7.84 - $10.38

Percent off 52 week high

-17.63%

NABZY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NABZY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade NABZY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
NABZY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NABZY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-15

$0.276403

2019-05-13

$0.281076

2018-11-09

$0.344444

2018-05-14

$0.355517

2017-11-10

$0.366363

2017-05-12

$0.365398

2016-11-08

$0.361314

2016-05-13

$0.359096

2015-11-05

$0.346989

2015-05-14

$0.367293

2014-11-06

$0.396672

2014-05-15

$0.45524

2013-11-07

$0.4238855

2013-06-06

$0.422986

2012-11-09

$0.465925

2012-06-01

$0.4558

2011-11-10

$0.437684

2011-06-03

$0.444862

2010-11-15

$0.378955

2010-06-07

$0.317973

2009-11-16

$0.3168205

2009-06-08

$0.2763055

2008-11-07

$0.32633

2008-06-02

$0.460865

2007-11-19

$0.406647

2007-06-04

$0.374578

2006-11-13

$0.329112

2006-06-05

$0.312121

2005-11-21

$0.305647

2005-06-03

$0.31079

2004-11-16

$0.31224

2004-06-08

$0.29921

2003-11-18

$0.30593

2003-06-10

$0.27028

2002-11-19

$0.21033

2002-06-11

$0.19947

2001-11-19

$0.17588

2001-06-12

$0.17196

NABZY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
NABZY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NABZY

Stock not rated.

NABZY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-8.45%

-21.02%

0years

NABZY

News
NABZY

Research
NABZY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NABZY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

NABZY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2764

Unknown

2019-11-15

2019-11-18

2019-12-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2811

Unknown

2019-05-13

2019-05-14

2019-07-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3444

Unknown

2018-11-09

2018-11-13

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3555

Unknown

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-07-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3664

Unknown

2017-11-10

2017-11-13

2017-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3654

Unknown

2017-05-12

2017-05-16

2017-07-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3613

Unknown

2016-11-08

2016-11-10

2016-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3591

Unknown

2016-05-13

2016-05-17

2016-07-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3470

Unknown

2015-11-05

2015-11-09

2015-12-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3673

Unknown

2015-05-14

2015-05-18

2015-07-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3967

Unknown

2014-11-06

2014-11-10

2014-12-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4552

Unknown

2014-05-15

2014-05-19

2014-07-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4239

Unknown

2013-11-07

2013-11-12

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4230

Unknown

2013-06-06

2013-06-10

2013-07-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4659

Unknown

2012-11-09

2012-11-14

2012-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4558

Unknown

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-07-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4377

Unknown

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4449

Unknown

2011-06-03

2011-06-07

2011-07-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3790

Unknown

2010-11-15

2010-11-17

2010-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3180

Unknown

2010-06-07

2010-06-09

2010-07-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3168

Unknown

2009-11-16

2009-11-18

2009-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2763

Unknown

2009-06-08

2009-06-10

2009-07-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3263

Unknown

2008-11-07

2008-11-12

2008-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4609

Unknown

2008-06-02

2008-06-04

2008-07-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4066

Unknown

2007-11-19

2007-11-21

2007-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3746

Unknown

2007-06-04

2007-06-06

2007-07-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3291

Unknown

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3121

Unknown

2006-06-05

2006-06-07

2006-07-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3056

Unknown

2005-11-21

2005-11-23

2005-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3108

Unknown

2005-06-03

2005-06-07

2005-07-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3122

Unknown

2004-11-16

2004-11-18

2004-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2992

Unknown

2004-06-08

2004-06-10

2004-07-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3059

Unknown

2003-11-18

2003-11-20

2003-12-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2703

Unknown

2003-06-10

2003-06-12

2003-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2103

Unknown

2002-11-19

2002-11-21

2002-12-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1995

Unknown

2002-06-11

2002-06-13

2002-07-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1759

Unknown

2001-11-19

2001-11-21

2001-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1720

Unknown

2001-06-12

2001-06-14

2001-07-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

NABZY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X