BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc.

Stock

MYI

Price as of:

$13.45 +0.01 +0.07%

Industry

Other

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI)

MYI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.97%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.53

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get MYI DARS™ Rating

MYI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$13.45

Quote Time

Today's Volume

76,814

Open Price

$13.42

Day's Range

$13.42 - $13.5

Previous Close

$13.44

52 week low / high

$11.73 - $13.84

Percent off 52 week high

-2.82%

MYI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MYI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade MYI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

MYI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MYI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.0445

2019-11-14

$0.0445

2019-10-11

$0.0445

2019-09-13

$0.0445

2019-08-14

$0.0445

2019-07-12

$0.0445

2019-06-13

$0.0505

2019-05-14

$0.0505

2019-04-12

$0.0505

2019-03-14

$0.0505

2019-02-14

$0.0505

2019-01-14

$0.0505

2018-12-12

$0.0505

2018-11-14

$0.0505

2018-10-12

$0.0505

2018-09-13

$0.0505

2018-08-14

$0.0505

2018-07-13

$0.0505

2018-06-14

$0.0585

2018-05-14

$0.0585

2018-04-13

$0.0585

2018-03-14

$0.0585

2018-02-14

$0.0585

2018-01-12

$0.0585

2017-12-11

$0.0585

2017-11-14

$0.068

2017-10-13

$0.068

2017-09-14

$0.068

2017-08-11

$0.068

2017-07-12

$0.068

2017-06-13

$0.068

2017-05-11

$0.068

2017-04-11

$0.068

2017-03-13

$0.068

2017-02-13

$0.068

2017-01-11

$0.068

2016-12-08

$0.068

2016-11-10

$0.068

2016-10-12

$0.068

2016-09-13

$0.068

2016-08-11

$0.068

2016-07-13

$0.068

2016-06-13

$0.068

2016-05-12

$0.074

2016-04-13

$0.074

2016-03-11

$0.074

2016-02-11

$0.074

2016-01-13

$0.074

2015-12-10

$0.074

2015-11-12

$0.074

2015-10-13

$0.074

2015-09-11

$0.074

2015-08-12

$0.074

2015-07-13

$0.074

2015-06-11

$0.074

2015-05-13

$0.074

2015-04-13

$0.074

2015-03-11

$0.074

2015-02-11

$0.074

2015-01-13

$0.074

2014-12-10

$0.074

2014-11-12

$0.074

2014-10-10

$0.074

2014-09-11

$0.074

2014-08-13

$0.074

2014-07-11

$0.074

2014-06-12

$0.074

2014-05-13

$0.074

2014-04-11

$0.074

2014-03-12

$0.074

2014-02-12

$0.072

2014-01-13

$0.072

2013-12-11

$0.072

2013-11-13

$0.072

2013-10-11

$0.072

2013-09-12

$0.072

2013-08-13

$0.072

2013-07-11

$0.072

2013-06-12

$0.072

2013-05-13

$0.072

2013-04-11

$0.072

2013-03-13

$0.072

2013-02-13

$0.072

2013-01-11

$0.072

2012-12-12

$0.072

2012-11-13

$0.072

2012-10-11

$0.072

2012-09-12

$0.072

2012-08-13

$0.072

2012-07-12

$0.072

2012-06-13

$0.072

2012-05-11

$0.072

2012-04-12

$0.072

2012-03-13

$0.072

2012-02-13

$0.072

2012-01-11

$0.072

2011-12-13

$0.072

2011-11-10

$0.072

2011-10-12

$0.072

2011-09-13

$0.072

2011-08-11

$0.072

2011-07-13

$0.072

2011-06-13

$0.072

2011-05-12

$0.072

2011-04-13

$0.072

2011-03-11

$0.072

2011-02-11

$0.072

2011-01-12

$0.072

2010-12-13

$0.072

2010-11-10

$0.072

2010-10-13

$0.072

2010-09-13

$0.072

2010-08-12

$0.071

2010-07-13

$0.071

2010-06-11

$0.071

2010-05-12

$0.066

2010-04-13

$0.066

2010-03-11

$0.066

2010-02-10

$0.061

2010-01-13

$0.061

2009-12-11

$0.061

2009-11-10

$0.061

2009-10-13

$0.061

2009-09-11

$0.061

2009-08-12

$0.061

2009-07-13

$0.061

2009-06-11

$0.061

2009-05-13

$0.056

2009-04-13

$0.056

2009-03-12

$0.056

2009-02-11

$0.056

2009-01-13

$0.056

2008-12-11

$0.056

2008-11-12

$0.056

2008-10-10

$0.056

2008-09-11

$0.056

2008-08-13

$0.056

2008-07-11

$0.056

2008-06-12

$0.056

2008-05-13

$0.056

2008-04-11

$0.056

2008-03-12

$0.056

2008-02-13

$0.056

2008-01-17

$0.056

2007-12-12

$0.056

2007-11-13

$0.056

2007-10-11

$0.056

2007-09-12

$0.056

2007-08-13

$0.056

2007-07-12

$0.056

2007-06-13

$0.056

2007-05-11

$0.056

2007-04-12

$0.056

2007-03-13

$0.056

2007-02-13

$0.056

2007-01-11

$0.056

2006-12-13

$0.056

2006-11-10

$0.058

2006-10-12

$0.058

2006-09-13

$0.058

2006-08-10

$0.058

2006-07-13

$0.058

2006-06-09

$0.058

2006-05-11

$0.068

2006-04-12

$0.068

2006-03-10

$0.068

2006-02-10

$0.068

2006-01-13

$0.068

2005-12-13

$0.277439

2005-12-13

$0.059435

2005-12-13

$0.075

2005-11-10

$0.075

2005-10-13

$0.075

2005-09-12

$0.075

2005-08-11

$0.08

2005-07-12

$0.08

2005-06-10

$0.08

2005-05-11

$0.08

2005-04-13

$0.08

2005-03-11

$0.08

2005-02-11

$0.08

2005-01-14

$0.08

2004-12-13

$0.012922

2004-12-13

$0.081

2004-12-13

$0.00125

2004-11-09

$0.081

2004-10-13

$0.081

2004-09-10

$0.081

2004-08-12

$0.081

2004-07-13

$0.081

2004-06-02

$0.081

2004-05-12

$0.081

2004-04-14

$0.081

2004-03-11

$0.081

2004-02-11

$0.081

2004-01-14

$0.079

2003-12-15

$0.079

2003-11-12

$0.079

2003-10-15

$0.079

2003-09-12

$0.079

2003-08-13

$0.079

2003-07-15

$0.079

2003-06-12

$0.079

2003-05-14

$0.079

2003-04-14

$0.079

2003-03-13

$0.079

2003-02-12

$0.079

2003-01-14

$0.079

2002-12-11

$0.079

2002-11-12

$0.079

2002-10-16

$0.079

2002-09-13

$0.079

2002-08-15

$0.079

2002-07-16

$0.079

2002-06-13

$0.079

2002-05-16

$0.079

2002-04-15

$0.079

2002-03-14

$0.079

2002-02-13

$0.079

2002-01-11

$0.08

2001-12-18

$0.08

2001-12-18

$0.003408

2001-11-16

$0.08

2001-10-12

$0.08

2001-09-17

$0.075

2001-08-16

$0.075

2001-07-13

$0.075

2001-06-15

$0.075

2001-05-14

$0.075

2001-04-11

$0.072

2001-03-15

$0.072

2001-02-14

$0.072

2001-01-11

$0.07

2000-12-18

$0.07

2000-11-16

$0.07

2000-10-13

$0.07

2000-09-14

$0.07

2000-08-16

$0.07

2000-07-13

$0.07

2000-06-15

$0.07

2000-05-12

$0.07

2000-04-13

$0.07

2000-03-15

$0.07

2000-02-15

$0.07

2000-01-13

$0.072

1999-12-21

$0.072

1999-11-18

$0.073

1999-10-20

$0.073

1999-09-20

$0.073831

1999-08-19

$0.072

1999-07-21

$0.071389

1999-06-21

$0.071

1999-05-19

$0.070293

1999-04-20

$0.072547

1999-03-22

$0.067239

1999-02-17

$0.074862

1999-01-20

$0.084754

1998-12-21

$0.082582

1998-12-21

$0.263016

1998-12-21

$0.183267

1998-11-18

$0.082696

1998-10-20

$0.07152

1998-09-18

$0.075033

1998-08-19

$0.07344

1998-07-21

$0.07027

1998-06-18

$0.071541

1998-05-19

$0.069877

1998-04-20

$0.07552

1998-03-19

$0.068578

1998-02-17

$0.076158

1998-01-20

$0.076082

1997-12-17

$0.073664

1997-12-17

$0.039644

1997-12-17

$0.119341

1997-11-13

$0.074635

1997-10-16

$0.073025

1997-09-16

$0.075349

1997-08-14

$0.076053

1997-07-17

$0.077723

1997-06-17

$0.081451

1997-05-15

$0.077276

1997-04-16

$0.08009

1997-03-18

$0.084921

1997-01-22

$0.144094

1996-12-18

$0.000664

1996-12-18

$0.076097

1996-12-18

$0.152631

1996-11-14

$0.078287

1996-10-17

$0.075188

1996-09-13

$0.078287

1996-08-15

$0.076092

1996-07-18

$0.072326

1996-06-14

$0.074879

1996-05-17

$0.073902

1996-04-17

$0.078142

1996-03-15

$0.075322

1996-02-15

$0.078076

1996-01-17

$0.077068

1995-12-20

$0.022448

1995-12-20

$0.075591

1995-12-20

$0.063251

1995-11-21

$0.077732

1995-10-18

$0.074388

1995-09-20

$0.076493

1995-08-21

$0.077875

1995-07-19

$0.074595

1995-06-21

$0.076054

1995-05-15

$0.075514

1995-04-17

$0.075321

1994-12-13

$0.039609 ()

1993-12-14

$0.089161 ()

1993-12-14

$0.169974 ()

MYI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

MYI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MYI

Stock not rated.

MYI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-14.22%

-18.35%

0years

MYI

MYI

MYI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MYI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

MYI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0445

2019-12-06

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2019-09-03

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0505

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0505

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0505

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0505

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0505

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0505

2019-01-02

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0505

2018-12-03

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0505

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0505

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0505

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0505

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0505

2018-07-02

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2018-04-02

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2018-01-02

2018-01-12

2018-01-16

2018-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2017-12-01

2017-12-11

2017-12-12

2017-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2017-10-02

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

2017-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2016-12-01

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2016-05-02

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2016-02-01

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2015-12-01

2015-12-10

2015-12-14

2015-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2015-11-02

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2015-08-03

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2014-12-01

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2014-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2014-06-02

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2014-01-02

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2013-10-01

2013-10-11

2013-10-16

2013-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2013-09-03

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2013-05-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2013-01-02

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2012-12-04

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2012-07-02

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2012-04-02

2012-04-12

2012-04-16

2012-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2011-12-05

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2011-11-01

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2011-10-03

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2011-05-02

2011-05-12

2011-05-16

2011-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2011-01-03

2012-01-11

2012-01-13

2012-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2011-01-03

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2010-12-06

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2010-08-02

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2010-03-01

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2010-01-04

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2009-12-07

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2009-08-03

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2009-03-02

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2009-02-02

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2009-01-02

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2008-12-05

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2008-06-02

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2008-01-02

2008-01-17

2008-01-22

2008-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2007-12-05

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2007-11-01

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2007-10-01

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2007-07-02

2007-07-12

2007-07-16

2007-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2007-04-02

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2007-01-02

2007-01-11

2007-01-16

2007-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2006-12-05

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2006-11-02

2006-11-10

2006-11-14

2006-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2006-10-03

2006-10-12

2006-10-16

2006-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2006-09-05

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2006-08-03

2006-08-10

2006-08-14

2006-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2006-07-05

2006-07-13

2006-07-17

2006-07-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2006-06-02

2006-06-09

2006-06-13

2006-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2006-05-05

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2006-04-05

2006-04-12

2006-04-17

2006-04-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2006-03-03

2006-03-10

2006-03-14

2006-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2006-02-03

2006-02-10

2006-02-14

2006-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

Unknown

2006-01-13

2006-01-18

2006-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2005-12-06

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0594

2005-12-06

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2774

2005-12-06

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2005-11-03

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2005-10-04

2005-10-13

2005-10-17

2005-10-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2005-09-02

2005-09-12

2005-09-14

2005-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2005-08-04

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2005-07-05

2005-07-12

2005-07-14

2005-07-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2005-06-03

2005-06-10

2005-06-14

2005-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2005-05-04

2005-05-11

2005-05-13

2005-05-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2005-04-06

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2005-03-04

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2005-02-04

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-02-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2005-01-06

2005-01-14

2005-01-19

2005-01-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0013

2004-12-06

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2004-12-06

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0129

2004-12-06

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2004-11-03

2004-11-09

2004-11-12

2004-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2004-10-05

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-10-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2004-09-03

2004-09-10

2004-09-14

2004-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2004-08-04

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2004-07-06

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

Unknown

2004-06-02

2004-06-04

2004-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2004-05-04

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-05-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2004-04-06

2004-04-14

2004-04-16

2004-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2004-03-04

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2004-01-21

2004-02-11

2004-02-13

2004-02-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2004-01-06

2004-01-14

2004-01-16

2004-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2003-12-04

2003-12-15

2003-12-17

2003-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2003-11-06

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-11-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2003-10-07

2003-10-15

2003-10-17

2003-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2003-09-04

2003-09-12

2003-09-16

2003-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2003-08-06

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-08-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2003-07-08

2003-07-15

2003-07-17

2003-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2003-06-05

2003-06-12

2003-06-16

2003-06-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2003-05-06

2003-05-14

2003-05-16

2003-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2003-04-08

2003-04-14

2003-04-16

2003-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2003-03-06

2003-03-13

2003-03-17

2003-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2003-02-06

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2003-01-08

2003-01-14

2003-01-16

2003-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2002-12-03

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2002-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2002-11-07

2002-11-12

2002-11-14

2002-11-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2002-10-08

2002-10-16

2002-10-18

2002-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2002-09-05

2002-09-13

2002-09-17

2002-09-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2002-08-08

2002-08-15

2002-08-19

2002-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2002-07-09

2002-07-16

2002-07-18

2002-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2002-06-06

2002-06-13

2002-06-17

2002-06-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2002-05-08

2002-05-16

2002-05-20

2002-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2002-04-04

2002-04-15

2002-04-17

2002-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2002-03-07

2002-03-14

2002-03-18

2002-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2002-02-07

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2002-01-03

2002-01-11

2002-01-15

2002-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0034

2001-12-06

2001-12-18

2001-12-20

2001-12-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2001-12-06

2001-12-18

2001-12-20

2001-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2001-11-08

2001-11-16

2001-11-20

2001-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2001-10-04

2001-10-12

2001-10-16

2001-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2001-09-06

2001-09-17

2001-09-18

2001-09-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2001-08-08

2001-08-16

2001-08-20

2001-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2001-07-05

2001-07-13

2001-07-17

2001-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2001-06-07

2001-06-15

2001-06-19

2001-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2001-05-08

2001-05-14

2001-05-16

2001-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2001-04-05

2001-04-11

2001-04-16

2001-04-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2001-03-07

2001-03-15

2001-03-19

2001-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2001-02-07

2001-02-14

2001-02-16

2001-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2001-01-04

2001-01-11

2001-01-16

2001-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2000-12-07

2000-12-18

2000-12-20

2000-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2000-11-08

2000-11-16

2000-11-20

2000-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2000-10-06

2000-10-13

2000-10-17

2000-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2000-09-07

2000-09-14

2000-09-18

2000-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2000-08-08

2000-08-16

2000-08-18

2000-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2000-07-06

2000-07-13

2000-07-17

2000-07-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2000-06-07

2000-06-15

2000-06-19

2000-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2000-05-05

2000-05-12

2000-05-16

2000-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2000-04-07

2000-04-13

2000-04-17

2000-04-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2000-03-07

2000-03-15

2000-03-17

2000-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2000-02-07

2000-02-15

2000-02-17

2000-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2000-01-06

2000-01-13

2000-01-18

2000-01-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

1999-12-08

1999-12-21

1999-12-23

1999-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

1999-11-08

1999-11-18

1999-11-22

1999-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

1999-10-07

1999-10-20

1999-10-22

1999-10-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0738

1999-09-08

1999-09-20

1999-09-22

1999-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

1999-08-09

1999-08-19

1999-08-23

1999-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0714

1999-07-08

1999-07-21

1999-07-23

1999-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1999-06-09

1999-06-21

1999-06-23

1999-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0703

1999-05-06

1999-05-19

1999-05-21

1999-05-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

1999-04-08

1999-04-20

1999-04-22

1999-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0672

1999-03-08

1999-03-22

1999-03-24

1999-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0749

1999-02-04

1999-02-17

1999-02-19

1999-02-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0848

1999-01-07

1999-01-20

1999-01-22

1999-01-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1833

1998-12-07

1998-12-21

1998-12-23

1998-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2630

1998-12-07

1998-12-21

1998-12-23

1998-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0826

1998-12-07

1998-12-21

1998-12-23

1998-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0827

1998-11-05

1998-11-18

1998-11-20

1998-11-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

1998-10-08

1998-10-20

1998-10-22

1998-10-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1998-09-09

1998-09-18

1998-09-22

1998-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0734

1998-08-06

1998-08-19

1998-08-21

1998-08-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0703

1998-07-09

1998-07-21

1998-07-23

1998-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

1998-06-08

1998-06-18

1998-06-22

1998-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

1998-05-07

1998-05-19

1998-05-21

1998-05-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

1998-04-09

1998-04-20

1998-04-22

1998-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0686

1998-03-09

1998-03-19

1998-03-23

1998-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

1998-02-05

1998-02-17

1998-02-19

1998-02-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0761

1998-01-08

1998-01-20

1998-01-22

1998-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1193

1997-12-09

1997-12-17

1997-12-19

1997-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0396

1997-12-09

1997-12-17

1997-12-19

1997-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0737

1997-12-09

1997-12-17

1997-12-19

1997-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0746

1997-11-06

1997-11-13

1997-11-17

1997-11-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

1997-10-09

1997-10-16

1997-10-20

1997-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0753

1997-09-08

1997-09-16

1997-09-18

1997-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0761

1997-08-08

1997-08-14

1997-08-18

1997-08-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0777

1997-07-09

1997-07-17

1997-07-21

1997-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0815

1997-06-09

1997-06-17

1997-06-19

1997-06-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0773

1997-05-09

1997-05-15

1997-05-19

1997-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0801

1997-04-08

1997-04-16

1997-04-18

1997-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0849

1997-03-10

1997-03-18

1997-03-20

1997-03-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

1997-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1441

1997-01-13

1997-01-22

1997-01-24

1997-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1526

1996-12-10

1996-12-18

1996-12-20

1996-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0761

1996-12-10

1996-12-18

1996-12-20

1996-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0007

1996-12-10

1996-12-18

1996-12-20

1996-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0783

1996-11-08

1996-11-14

1996-11-18

1996-11-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0752

1996-10-10

1996-10-17

1996-10-21

1996-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0783

1996-09-09

1996-09-13

1996-09-17

1996-09-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0761

1996-08-08

1996-08-15

1996-08-19

1996-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0723

1996-07-11

1996-07-18

1996-07-22

1996-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0749

1996-06-07

1996-06-14

1996-06-18

1996-06-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0739

1996-05-10

1996-05-17

1996-05-21

1996-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0781

1996-04-09

1996-04-17

1996-04-19

1996-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0753

1996-03-08

1996-03-15

1996-03-19

1996-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0781

1996-02-09

1996-02-15

1996-02-20

1996-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

1996-01-09

1996-01-17

1996-01-19

1996-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0633

1995-12-11

1995-12-20

1995-12-22

1995-12-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0756

1995-12-11

1995-12-20

1995-12-22

1995-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0224

1995-12-11

1995-12-20

1995-12-22

1995-12-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0777

1995-11-13

1995-11-21

1995-11-24

1995-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0744

1995-10-10

1995-10-18

1995-10-20

1995-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

1995-09-11

1995-09-20

1995-09-22

1995-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0779

1995-08-11

1995-08-21

1995-08-23

1995-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0746

1995-07-10

1995-07-19

1995-07-21

1995-07-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0761

1995-06-12

1995-06-21

1995-06-23

1995-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-05-19

1995-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0753

1995-04-10

1995-04-17

1995-04-21

1995-04-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0396 ()

1994-12-09

1994-12-13

1994-12-19

1994-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700 ()

1993-12-10

1993-12-14

1993-12-20

1993-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0892 ()

1993-12-10

1993-12-14

1993-12-20

1993-12-10

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

MYI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

