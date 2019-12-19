Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG - ADR

Stock

MURGY

Price as of:

$29.5 +0.08 +0.27%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG - ADR (MURGY)

MURGY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.39%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.71

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

31.73%

EPS $2.24

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MURGY DARS™ Rating

MURGY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$29.5

Quote Time

Today's Volume

15,135

Open Price

$29.4

Day's Range

$29.38 - $29.54

Previous Close

$29.45

52 week low / high

$20.89 - $30.24

Percent off 52 week high

-2.35%

MURGY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MURGY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade MURGY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
MURGY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MURGY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-05-02

$0.711529

2018-04-26

$0.714622

2017-04-26

$0.63978

2016-04-25

$0.636794

2015-04-21

$0.566355

2014-04-28

$0.687739

2013-04-23

$0.619987

2012-04-24

$0.548433

2011-04-18

$0.618745

2010-04-26

$0.538348

2009-04-20

$0.511278

MURGY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
MURGY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MURGY

Stock not rated.

MURGY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.77%

-0.43%

3years

MURGY

News
MURGY

Research
MURGY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MURGY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

MURGY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7115

Unknown

2019-05-02

2019-05-03

2019-05-21

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7146

Unknown

2018-04-26

2018-04-27

2018-05-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6398

Unknown

2017-04-26

2017-04-28

2017-05-17

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6368

Unknown

2016-04-25

2016-04-27

2016-05-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5664

Unknown

2015-04-21

2015-04-23

2015-05-11

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6877

Unknown

2014-04-28

2014-04-30

2014-05-19

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6200

Unknown

2013-04-23

2013-04-25

2013-05-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5484

Unknown

2012-04-24

2012-04-26

2012-05-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6187

Unknown

2011-04-18

2011-04-20

2011-05-06

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5383

Unknown

2010-04-26

2010-04-28

2010-05-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5113

Unknown

2009-04-20

2009-04-22

2009-05-08

Income

Regular

Annual

MURGY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X