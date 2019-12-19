Best Dividend Stocks
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc.

Stock

MUC

Price as of:

$13.87 +0.03 +0.22%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC)

MUC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.77%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.52

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MUC DARS™ Rating

MUC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$13.87

Quote Time

Today's Volume

146,406

Open Price

$13.84

Day's Range

$13.81 - $13.88

Previous Close

$13.84

52 week low / high

$12.09 - $14.38

Percent off 52 week high

-3.55%

MUC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MUC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade MUC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
MUC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MUC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.0435

2019-11-14

$0.0435

2019-10-11

$0.0435

2019-09-13

$0.0435

2019-08-14

$0.0435

2019-07-12

$0.0435

2019-06-13

$0.0475

2019-05-14

$0.0475

2019-04-12

$0.0475

2019-03-14

$0.0475

2019-02-14

$0.0475

2019-01-14

$0.0475

2018-12-12

$0.009088

2018-12-12

$0.0475

2018-11-14

$0.0475

2018-10-12

$0.0475

2018-09-13

$0.0475

2018-08-14

$0.0475

2018-07-13

$0.0475

2018-06-14

$0.0535

2018-05-14

$0.0535

2018-04-13

$0.0535

2018-03-14

$0.0535

2018-02-14

$0.0535

2018-01-12

$0.0535

2017-12-11

$0.0535

2017-11-14

$0.0615

2017-10-13

$0.0615

2017-09-14

$0.0615

2017-08-11

$0.0615

2017-07-12

$0.0615

2017-06-13

$0.0615

2017-05-11

$0.0615

2017-04-11

$0.0615

2017-03-13

$0.0615

2017-02-13

$0.0615

2017-01-11

$0.0615

2016-12-08

$0.0615

2016-11-10

$0.0615

2016-10-12

$0.0615

2016-09-13

$0.0615

2016-08-11

$0.0615

2016-07-13

$0.0615

2016-06-13

$0.0615

2016-05-12

$0.0675

2016-04-13

$0.0675

2016-03-11

$0.0675

2016-02-11

$0.0675

2016-01-13

$0.0675

2015-12-10

$0.0675

2015-11-12

$0.0675

2015-10-13

$0.0675

2015-09-11

$0.0675

2015-08-12

$0.0675

2015-07-13

$0.0675

2015-06-11

$0.0675

2015-05-13

$0.0675

2015-04-13

$0.0675

2015-03-11

$0.0675

2015-02-11

$0.0675

2015-01-13

$0.0675

2014-12-10

$0.0675

2014-11-12

$0.0675

2014-10-10

$0.0675

2014-09-11

$0.0715

2014-08-13

$0.0715

2014-07-11

$0.0715

2014-06-12

$0.0715

2014-05-13

$0.0715

2014-04-11

$0.0715

2014-03-12

$0.0715

2014-02-12

$0.0715

2014-01-13

$0.0715

2013-12-11

$0.0715

2013-11-13

$0.0715

2013-10-11

$0.0715

2013-09-12

$0.0715

2013-08-13

$0.0715

2013-07-11

$0.0715

2013-06-12

$0.0715

2013-05-13

$0.079

2013-04-11

$0.079

2013-03-13

$0.079

2013-02-13

$0.079

2013-01-11

$0.079

2012-12-12

$0.079

2012-11-13

$0.079

2012-10-11

$0.079

2012-09-12

$0.079

2012-08-13

$0.079

2012-07-12

$0.079

2012-06-13

$0.079

2012-05-11

$0.079

2012-04-12

$0.079

2012-03-13

$0.079

2012-02-13

$0.0765

2012-01-11

$0.0765

2011-12-13

$0.0765

2011-11-10

$0.0765

2011-10-12

$0.0765

2011-09-13

$0.0765

2011-08-11

$0.0765

2011-07-13

$0.0765

2011-06-13

$0.0765

2011-05-12

$0.0765

2011-04-13

$0.0765

2011-03-11

$0.0765

2011-02-11

$0.0755

2011-01-12

$0.0755

2010-12-13

$0.0755

2010-11-10

$0.0735

2010-10-13

$0.0735

2010-09-13

$0.0735

2010-08-12

$0.0705

2010-07-13

$0.0705

2010-06-11

$0.0705

2010-05-12

$0.0705

2010-04-13

$0.0705

2010-03-11

$0.0705

2010-02-10

$0.063

2010-01-13

$0.063

2009-12-11

$0.063

2009-11-10

$0.063

2009-10-13

$0.063

2009-09-11

$0.063

2009-08-12

$0.063

2009-07-13

$0.063

2009-06-11

$0.063

2009-05-13

$0.053

2009-04-13

$0.053

2009-03-12

$0.053

2009-02-11

$0.053

2009-01-13

$0.053

2008-12-11

$0.053

2008-11-12

$0.053

2008-10-10

$0.053

2008-09-11

$0.053

2008-08-13

$0.053

2008-07-11

$0.053

2008-06-12

$0.053

2008-05-13

$0.0555

2008-04-11

$0.0555

2008-03-12

$0.0555

2008-02-13

$0.0555

2008-01-17

$0.0555

2007-12-12

$0.0555

2007-12-12

$0.007404

2007-11-13

$0.0555

2007-10-11

$0.0555

2007-09-12

$0.0555

2007-08-13

$0.058

2007-07-12

$0.058

2007-06-13

$0.058

2007-05-11

$0.058

2007-04-12

$0.058

2007-03-13

$0.058

2007-02-13

$0.058

2007-01-11

$0.058

2006-12-13

$0.058

2006-11-10

$0.065

2006-10-12

$0.065

2006-09-13

$0.065

2006-08-10

$0.065

2006-07-13

$0.065

2006-06-09

$0.065

2006-05-11

$0.075

2006-04-12

$0.075

2006-03-10

$0.075

2006-02-10

$0.075

2006-01-13

$0.075

2005-12-13

$0.079

2005-11-10

$0.079

2005-10-13

$0.079

2005-09-12

$0.079

2005-08-11

$0.079

2005-07-12

$0.079

2005-06-10

$0.079

2005-05-11

$0.079

2005-04-13

$0.079

2005-03-11

$0.079

2005-02-11

$0.079

2005-01-14

$0.079

2004-12-13

$0.079

2004-11-09

$0.079

2004-10-13

$0.079

2004-09-10

$0.079

2004-08-12

$0.079

2004-07-13

$0.079

2004-06-10

$0.079

2004-05-12

$0.079

2004-04-14

$0.079

2004-03-11

$0.079

2004-02-11

$0.079

2004-01-14

$0.077

2003-12-15

$0.077

2003-11-12

$0.077

2003-10-15

$0.077

2003-09-12

$0.077

2003-08-13

$0.077

2003-07-15

$0.077

2003-06-12

$0.077

2003-05-14

$0.077

2003-04-14

$0.077

2003-03-13

$0.077

2003-02-12

$0.077

2003-01-14

$0.075

2002-12-11

$0.075

2002-11-12

$0.075

2002-10-16

$0.075

2002-09-13

$0.075

2002-08-15

$0.075

2002-07-16

$0.075

2002-06-13

$0.075

2002-05-16

$0.075

2002-04-15

$0.075

2002-03-14

$0.075

2002-02-13

$0.075

2002-01-11

$0.07938

2001-12-18

$0.004409

2001-12-18

$0.078127

2001-11-16

$0.075644

2001-10-12

$0.075176

2001-09-17

$0.074278

2001-08-16

$0.071515

2001-07-13

$0.064138

2001-06-15

$0.06479

2001-05-14

$0.063594

2001-04-11

$0.07295

2001-02-28

$0.074828

2001-02-14

$0.067351

2001-01-11

$0.062376

2000-12-18

$0.059697

2000-11-16

$0.066614

2000-10-13

$0.065519

2000-09-14

$0.066645

2000-08-16

$0.064945

2000-07-13

$0.061918

2000-06-15

$0.061918

2000-05-12

$0.063321

2000-04-13

$0.059281

2000-03-01

$0.07

2000-02-15

$0.07

2000-01-13

$0.07

1999-12-21

$0.07

1999-11-18

$0.071139

1999-10-20

$0.07

1999-09-20

$0.07

1999-08-19

$0.07

1999-07-21

$0.069

1999-06-21

$0.064

1999-05-19

$0.06393

1999-04-20

$0.067666

1999-03-22

$0.062261

1999-02-17

$0.067819

1999-01-20

$0.069961

1998-12-21

$0.021695

1998-12-21

$0.006547

1998-12-21

$0.068322

1998-11-18

$0.069645

1998-10-20

$0.06777

1998-09-18

$0.071554

1998-08-19

$0.067095

1998-07-21

$0.064787

1998-06-18

$0.070383

1998-05-19

$0.140417

MUC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
MUC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MUC

Stock not rated.

MUC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-12.08%

-15.13%

0years

MUC

News
MUC

Research
MUC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MUC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

MUC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0435

2019-12-06

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0435

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0435

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0435

2019-09-03

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0435

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0435

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2019-01-02

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2018-12-03

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0091

2018-12-03

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2018-07-02

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2018-04-02

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2018-01-02

2018-01-12

2018-01-16

2018-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2017-12-01

2017-12-11

2017-12-12

2017-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2017-10-02

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

2017-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2016-12-01

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2016-05-02

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2016-02-01

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2015-12-01

2015-12-10

2015-12-14

2015-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2015-11-02

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2015-08-03

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2014-12-01

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2014-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2014-06-02

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2014-01-02

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2013-10-01

2013-10-11

2013-10-16

2013-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2013-09-03

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2013-05-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2013-01-02

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2012-12-04

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2012-07-02

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2012-04-02

2012-04-12

2012-04-16

2012-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2012-01-03

2012-01-11

2012-01-13

2012-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2011-12-05

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2011-11-01

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2011-10-03

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2011-05-02

2011-05-12

2011-05-16

2011-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2011-01-03

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2010-12-06

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2010-08-02

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2010-03-01

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2010-01-04

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2009-12-07

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2009-08-03

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2009-03-02

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2009-02-02

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2009-01-02

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2008-12-05

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2008-06-02

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2008-01-02

2008-01-17

2008-01-22

2008-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0074

2007-12-05

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2007-12-05

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2007-11-01

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2007-10-01

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2007-07-02

2007-07-12

2007-07-16

2007-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2007-04-02

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2007-01-02

2007-01-11

2007-01-16

2007-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2006-12-05

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2006-11-02

2006-11-10

2006-11-14

2006-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2006-10-03

2006-10-12

2006-10-16

2006-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2006-09-05

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2006-08-03

2006-08-10

2006-08-14

2006-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2006-07-05

2006-07-13

2006-07-17

2006-07-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2006-06-02

2006-06-09

2006-06-13

2006-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2006-05-05

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2006-04-05

2006-04-12

2006-04-17

2006-04-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2006-03-03

2006-03-10

2006-03-14

2006-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2006-02-03

2006-02-10

2006-02-14

2006-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

Unknown

2006-01-13

2006-01-18

2006-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2005-12-06

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2005-11-03

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2005-10-04

2005-10-13

2005-10-17

2005-10-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2005-09-02

2005-09-12

2005-09-14

2005-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2005-08-04

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2005-07-05

2005-07-12

2005-07-14

2005-07-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2005-06-03

2005-06-10

2005-06-14

2005-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2005-05-04

2005-05-11

2005-05-13

2005-05-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2005-04-06

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2005-03-04

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2005-02-04

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-02-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2005-01-06

2005-01-14

2005-01-19

2005-01-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2004-12-06

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2004-11-03

2004-11-09

2004-11-12

2004-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2004-10-05

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-10-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2004-09-03

2004-09-10

2004-09-14

2004-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2004-08-04

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2004-07-06

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2004-06-03

2004-06-10

2004-06-14

2004-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2004-05-04

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-05-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2004-04-06

2004-04-14

2004-04-16

2004-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2004-03-04

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2004-01-21

2004-02-11

2004-02-13

2004-02-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2004-01-06

2004-01-14

2004-01-16

2004-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2003-12-04

2003-12-15

2003-12-17

2003-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2003-11-06

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-11-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2003-10-07

2003-10-15

2003-10-17

2003-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2003-09-04

2003-09-12

2003-09-16

2003-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2003-08-06

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-08-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2003-07-08

2003-07-15

2003-07-17

2003-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2003-06-05

2003-06-12

2003-06-16

2003-06-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2003-05-06

2003-05-14

2003-05-16

2003-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2003-04-08

2003-04-14

2003-04-16

2003-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2003-03-06

2003-03-13

2003-03-17

2003-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2003-02-06

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2003-01-08

2003-01-14

2003-01-16

2003-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2002-12-03

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2002-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2002-11-07

2002-11-12

2002-11-14

2002-11-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2002-10-08

2002-10-16

2002-10-18

2002-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2002-09-05

2002-09-13

2002-09-17

2002-09-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2002-08-08

2002-08-15

2002-08-19

2002-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2002-07-09

2002-07-16

2002-07-18

2002-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2002-06-06

2002-06-13

2002-06-17

2002-06-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2002-05-08

2002-05-16

2002-05-20

2002-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2002-04-04

2002-04-15

2002-04-17

2002-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2002-03-07

2002-03-14

2002-03-18

2002-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2002-02-07

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0794

2002-01-03

2002-01-11

2002-01-15

2002-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0781

2001-12-06

2001-12-18

2001-12-20

2001-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0044

2001-12-06

2001-12-18

2001-12-20

2001-12-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0756

2001-11-08

2001-11-16

2001-11-20

2001-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0752

2001-10-04

2001-10-12

2001-10-16

2001-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0743

2001-09-06

2001-09-17

2001-09-18

2001-09-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2001-08-08

2001-08-16

2001-08-20

2001-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0641

2001-07-05

2001-07-13

2001-07-17

2001-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0648

2001-06-07

2001-06-15

2001-06-19

2001-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0636

2001-05-08

2001-05-14

2001-05-16

2001-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2001-04-05

2001-04-11

2001-04-16

2001-04-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0748

2001-02-16

2001-02-28

2001-03-02

2001-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0674

2001-02-07

2001-02-14

2001-02-16

2001-02-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0624

2001-01-04

2001-01-11

2001-01-16

2001-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0597

2000-12-07

2000-12-18

2000-12-20

2000-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0666

2000-11-08

2000-11-16

2000-11-20

2000-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2000-10-06

2000-10-13

2000-10-17

2000-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0666

2000-09-07

2000-09-14

2000-09-18

2000-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0649

2000-08-08

2000-08-16

2000-08-18

2000-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0619

2000-07-06

2000-07-13

2000-07-17

2000-07-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0619

2000-06-07

2000-06-15

2000-06-19

2000-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0633

2000-05-05

2000-05-12

2000-05-16

2000-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0593

2000-04-07

2000-04-13

2000-04-17

2000-04-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2000-02-25

2000-03-01

2000-03-03

2000-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2000-02-07

2000-02-15

2000-02-17

2000-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2000-01-06

2000-01-13

2000-01-18

2000-01-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1999-12-08

1999-12-21

1999-12-23

1999-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0711

1999-11-08

1999-11-18

1999-11-22

1999-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1999-10-07

1999-10-20

1999-10-22

1999-10-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1999-09-08

1999-09-20

1999-09-22

1999-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1999-08-09

1999-08-19

1999-08-23

1999-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

1999-07-08

1999-07-21

1999-07-23

1999-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

1999-06-09

1999-06-21

1999-06-23

1999-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0639

1999-05-06

1999-05-19

1999-05-21

1999-05-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0677

1999-04-08

1999-04-20

1999-04-22

1999-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0623

1999-03-08

1999-03-22

1999-03-24

1999-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0678

1999-02-04

1999-02-17

1999-02-19

1999-02-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1999-01-07

1999-01-20

1999-01-22

1999-01-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0683

1998-12-11

1998-12-21

1998-12-23

1998-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0065

1998-12-11

1998-12-21

1998-12-23

1998-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0217

1998-12-11

1998-12-21

1998-12-23

1998-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0696

1998-11-05

1998-11-18

1998-11-20

1998-11-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0678

1998-10-08

1998-10-20

1998-10-22

1998-10-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0716

1998-09-09

1998-09-18

1998-09-22

1998-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0671

1998-08-06

1998-08-19

1998-08-21

1998-08-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0648

1998-07-09

1998-07-21

1998-07-23

1998-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0704

1998-06-08

1998-06-18

1998-06-22

1998-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1404

1998-05-07

1998-05-19

1998-05-21

1998-05-28

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

MUC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

X