Marston`s Plc - ADR

Stock

MRTPY

Price as of:

$12.94 N/A 0

Industry

Other

Marston`s Plc - ADR (MRTPY)

MRTPY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.60

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

MRTPY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$12.94

Quote Time

Today's Volume

5,000

Open Price

$12.94

Day's Range

$12.94 - $12.94

Previous Close

$

52 week low / high

$12.94 - $12.94

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

MRTPY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MRTPY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

MRTPY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MRTPY's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-05-30

$0.299709

2018-12-13

$0.581152

2018-05-25

$0.312373

2017-12-14

$0.625504

2017-05-25

$0.306552

2016-12-27

$0.537829

2015-12-16

$0.59125

2015-05-27

$0.33891

2014-12-17

$0.596978

2014-05-28

$0.37112

2013-12-18

$0.622523

2013-05-29

$0.3146

2012-12-12

$0.562885

2012-05-30

$0.308264

2011-06-02

$0.303483

2010-12-15

$0.543665

2009-12-16

$0.56867

MRTPY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

MRTPY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MRTPY

Stock not rated.

MRTPY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.68%

-32.92%

0years

MRTPY

MRTPY

MRTPY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MRTPY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

MRTPY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2997

Unknown

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-07-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5812

Unknown

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2019-02-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3124

Unknown

2018-05-25

2018-05-29

2018-07-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6255

Unknown

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2018-02-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3066

Unknown

2017-05-25

2017-05-30

2017-07-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5378

Unknown

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

2017-02-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5913

Unknown

2015-12-16

2015-12-18

2016-02-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3389

Unknown

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

2015-07-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5970

Unknown

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2015-02-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3711

Unknown

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-07-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6225

Unknown

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2014-02-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3146

Unknown

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-07-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5629

Unknown

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2013-02-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3083

Unknown

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-07-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-02-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3035

Unknown

2011-06-02

2011-06-06

2011-07-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5437

Unknown

2010-12-15

2010-12-17

2011-02-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-07-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5687

Unknown

2009-12-16

2009-12-18

2010-02-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

MRTPY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

X