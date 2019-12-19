Best Dividend Stocks
Mills Music Trust - Unit

Stock

MMTRS

Price as of:

$32.0 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Mills Music Trust - Unit (MMTRS)

MMTRS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

12.22%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$3.97

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MMTRS DARS™ Rating

MMTRS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$32.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

200

Open Price

$32.0

Day's Range

$32.0 - $32.0

Previous Close

$32.0

52 week low / high

$22.9 - $35.0

Percent off 52 week high

-8.57%

MMTRS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MMTRS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

MMTRS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MMTRS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-19

$0.9926

2019-09-20

$0.978276

2019-06-19

$4.242353

2019-03-22

$0.286606

2018-12-18

$0.9833

2018-09-24

$0.519693

2018-06-15

$1.082488

2018-03-19

$0.259873

2017-12-15

$0.81668

2017-09-15

$0.25534

2017-06-14

$0.785944

2017-03-14

$0.285717

2016-12-15

$0.823691

2016-09-14

$0.61818

2016-06-17

$0.531748

2016-03-22

$0.215165

2015-12-16

$0.7635464

2015-09-17

$1.329179

2015-06-17

$0.315226

2015-03-26

$0.27759

2014-12-17

$0.72596

2014-10-08

$0.082445

2014-03-28

$2.2911

2013-03-14

$0.2889

2012-12-10

$0.2115

2012-09-05

$0.7628

2012-06-04

$0.1883

2012-03-15

$0.8378

2011-12-08

$0.7682

2011-09-08

$1.2332

2011-06-06

$0.5261

2011-03-24

$0.8565

2010-12-22

$1.1227

2010-09-14

$0.9801

2010-06-11

$0.4615

2010-03-05

$0.6438

2009-12-15

$0.9773

2009-09-15

$0.8247

2009-06-15

$0.6877

2009-03-13

$0.9795

2008-12-18

$0.537

2008-09-17

$0.7426

2008-06-20

$0.6101

2008-03-25

$1.0155

2007-12-20

$0.4382

2007-09-20

$2.0003

2007-06-22

$0.5332

2007-03-21

$0.539

2006-12-11

$0.5563

2006-09-25

$1.5721

2006-06-21

$0.9652

2006-04-17

$1.3844

2005-10-05

$1.2277

2005-07-22

$1.0195

2005-03-07

$1.4232

2004-12-07

$0.7041

2004-09-10

$1.6678

2004-06-07

$0.4868

2004-03-05

$1.2888

2003-12-05

$0.528

2003-09-11

$1.3763

2003-06-23

$0.6168

2003-03-26

$1.203

2002-12-06

$0.8598

2002-09-26

$0.8224

2002-06-14

$0.4979

2002-03-28

$0.5118

2001-06-07

$0.6915

2001-03-13

$1.2356

2000-12-14

$0.7717

2000-09-06

$1.1671

2000-06-05

$0.632

2000-03-07

$1.2158

1999-12-03

$0.5319

1999-09-21

$0.7703

1999-06-04

$0.8756

1999-03-08

$0.9604

1998-09-02

$0.9909

1998-06-15

$0.9558

1998-03-05

$0.6756

1997-12-04

$1.1506

1997-09-05

$1.1515

1997-06-05

$0.7698

1997-03-05

$0.8942

1996-12-04

$1.1271

1996-09-05

$0.8479

1996-06-06

$0.7742

1996-03-06

$1.3856

1995-12-14

$1.1438

1995-09-06

$1.3122

1995-06-06

$1.0226

MMTRS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

MMTRS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MMTRS

Stock not rated.

MMTRS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

21.96%

39.54%

1years

MMTRS

MMTRS

MMTRS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MMTRS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

MMTRS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.9926

2019-12-09

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9783

2019-09-10

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$4.2424

2019-06-06

2019-06-19

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2866

2019-03-07

2019-03-22

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9833

2018-12-09

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5197

2018-06-14

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0825

2018-06-07

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2599

2018-03-08

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8167

2017-12-08

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2553

2017-09-05

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7859

2017-06-05

2017-06-14

2017-06-16

2017-06-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2857

2017-03-03

2017-03-14

2017-03-16

2017-03-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8237

2016-12-07

2016-12-15

2016-12-19

2016-12-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6182

2016-09-06

2016-09-14

2016-09-16

2016-09-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5317

2016-06-14

2016-06-17

2016-06-15

2016-06-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2152

2016-03-14

2016-03-22

2016-03-25

2016-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7635

2015-12-08

2015-12-16

2015-12-18

2015-12-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3292

2015-09-11

2015-09-17

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3152

2015-06-10

2015-06-17

2015-06-19

2015-06-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2776

2015-03-19

2015-03-26

2015-03-30

2015-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.7260

2014-12-09

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0824

2014-10-01

2014-10-08

2014-10-11

2014-10-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Annual

$2.2911

2014-03-21

2014-03-28

2014-04-01

2014-04-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.2889

2013-03-06

2013-03-14

2013-03-18

2013-03-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2115

Unknown

2012-12-10

2012-12-12

2012-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7628

Unknown

2012-09-05

2012-09-07

2012-09-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1883

Unknown

2012-06-04

2012-06-06

2012-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8378

Unknown

2012-03-15

2012-03-12

2012-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7682

Unknown

2011-12-08

2011-12-12

2011-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2332

Unknown

2011-09-08

2011-09-12

2011-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5261

Unknown

2011-06-06

2011-06-05

2011-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8565

Unknown

2011-03-24

2011-03-11

2011-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1227

Unknown

2010-12-22

2010-12-16

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9801

Unknown

2010-09-14

2010-09-07

2010-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4615

Unknown

2010-06-11

2010-06-08

2010-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6438

Unknown

2010-03-05

2010-03-05

2010-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9773

Unknown

2009-12-15

2009-12-11

2009-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8247

Unknown

2009-09-15

2009-09-08

2009-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6877

Unknown

2009-06-15

2009-06-08

2009-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9795

Unknown

2009-03-13

2009-03-05

2009-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5370

Unknown

2008-12-18

2008-12-03

2008-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7426

Unknown

2008-09-17

2008-09-05

2008-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6101

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-05

2008-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0155

Unknown

2008-03-25

2008-03-05

2008-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4382

Unknown

2007-12-20

2007-12-05

2007-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.0003

Unknown

2007-09-20

2007-09-06

2007-09-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5332

Unknown

2007-06-22

2007-06-08

2007-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5390

Unknown

2007-03-21

2007-03-06

2007-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5563

Unknown

2006-12-11

2006-12-04

2006-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5721

Unknown

2006-09-25

2006-09-08

2006-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9652

Unknown

2006-06-21

2006-06-09

2006-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3844

Unknown

2006-04-17

2006-03-06

2006-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9011

Unknown

Unknown

2005-12-07

2005-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2277

Unknown

2005-10-05

2005-09-06

2005-09-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0195

Unknown

2005-07-22

2005-06-13

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.4232

Unknown

2005-03-07

2005-03-03

2005-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7041

Unknown

2004-12-07

2004-12-03

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6678

Unknown

2004-09-10

2004-09-09

2004-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4868

Unknown

2004-06-07

2004-06-04

2004-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2888

Unknown

2004-03-05

2004-03-04

2004-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5280

Unknown

2003-12-05

2003-12-04

2003-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3763

Unknown

2003-09-11

2003-09-09

2003-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6168

Unknown

2003-06-23

2003-06-03

2003-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2030

Unknown

2003-03-26

2003-03-07

2003-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8598

Unknown

2002-12-06

2002-12-05

2002-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8224

Unknown

2002-09-26

2002-09-06

2002-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4979

Unknown

2002-06-14

2002-06-12

2002-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5118

Unknown

2002-03-28

2002-03-06

2002-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0041

2001-12-31

Unknown

2002-01-01

2002-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6915

2001-06-05

2001-06-07

2001-06-05

2001-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2356

2001-03-12

2001-03-13

2001-03-12

2001-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7717

2000-12-12

2000-12-14

2000-12-12

2000-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1671

2000-09-05

2000-09-06

2000-09-05

2000-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6320

2000-06-02

2000-06-05

2000-06-02

2000-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2158

2000-03-03

2000-03-07

2000-03-03

2000-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5319

1999-12-02

1999-12-03

1999-12-02

1999-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7703

1999-09-17

1999-09-21

1999-09-17

1999-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8756

Unknown

1999-06-04

1999-06-04

1999-06-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9604

1999-03-04

1999-03-08

1999-03-04

1999-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9909

1998-08-31

1998-09-02

1998-08-28

1998-09-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9558

1998-06-11

1998-06-15

1998-06-10

1998-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6756

1998-03-04

1998-03-05

1998-03-03

1998-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1506

1997-12-02

1997-12-04

1997-12-02

1997-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1515

1997-09-03

1997-09-05

1997-09-03

1997-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7698

1997-06-04

1997-06-05

1997-06-03

1997-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8942

1997-03-04

1997-03-05

1997-03-03

1997-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1271

1996-12-03

1996-12-04

1996-12-02

1996-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8479

1996-09-04

1996-09-05

1996-09-03

1996-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7742

1996-06-04

1996-06-06

1996-06-03

1996-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3856

1996-03-05

1996-03-06

1996-03-04

1996-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1438

1995-12-12

1995-12-14

1995-12-08

1995-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3122

1995-09-05

1995-09-06

1995-08-31

1995-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0226

1995-06-01

1995-06-06

1995-06-01

1995-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

MMTRS

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

