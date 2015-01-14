Best Dividend Stocks
UBS E-TRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index

Stock

MLPI

Price as of:

$19.38 -0.12 -0.62%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

UBS E-TRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (MLPI)

MLPI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

8.02%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.55

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MLPI DARS™ Rating

MLPI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$19.38

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,281,098

Open Price

$19.5

Day's Range

$19.33 - $19.57

Previous Close

$19.5

52 week low / high

$17.51 - $23.19

Percent off 52 week high

-16.43%

MLPI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MLPI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade MLPI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
MLPI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MLPI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-10

$0.3865

2019-07-12

$0.3875

2019-04-11

$0.3872

2019-01-11

$0.3905

2018-10-11

$0.4037

2018-07-13

$0.396

2018-04-12

$0.4109

2018-01-12

$0.3926

2017-10-12

$0.4153

2017-07-12

$0.3948

2017-04-10

$0.4391

2017-01-11

$0.4313

2016-10-11

$0.4409

2016-07-12

$0.447

2016-04-08

$0.4916

2016-01-11

$0.4956

2015-10-08

$0.4973

2015-07-10

$0.4706

2015-04-09

$0.4739

2015-01-09

$0.4801

2014-10-08

$0.4609

2014-07-10

$0.4594

2014-04-09

$0.4602

2014-01-09

$0.4615

2013-10-09

$0.4537

2013-07-11

$0.4492

2013-04-10

$0.4426

2013-01-10

$0.434

2012-10-10

$0.4279

2012-07-12

$0.4182

2012-04-11

$0.4084

2012-01-11

$0.406

2011-10-11

$0.4023

2011-07-12

$0.3902

2011-04-08

$0.3887

2011-01-10

$0.3853

2010-10-08

$0.3845

2010-07-12

$0.3866

MLPI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
MLPI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MLPI

Stock not rated.

MLPI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-6.23%

-3.57%

0years

MLPI

News
MLPI

Research
MLPI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MLPI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

MLPI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3865

2019-10-04

2019-10-10

2019-10-11

2019-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3875

2019-07-08

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-07-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3872

2019-04-05

2019-04-11

2019-04-12

2019-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3905

2019-01-04

2019-01-11

2019-01-14

2019-01-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4037

2018-10-05

2018-10-11

2018-10-12

2018-10-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3960

2018-07-06

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-07-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4109

2018-04-06

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3926

2018-01-05

2018-01-12

2018-01-16

2018-01-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4153

2017-10-06

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-10-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3948

2017-07-06

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-07-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4391

2017-04-05

2017-04-10

2017-04-12

2017-04-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4313

2017-01-06

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-01-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4409

2016-10-05

2016-10-11

2016-10-13

2016-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4470

2016-07-06

2016-07-12

2016-07-14

2016-07-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4916

2016-04-05

2016-04-08

2016-04-12

2016-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4956

2016-01-06

2016-01-11

2016-01-13

2016-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4973

2015-10-06

2015-10-08

2015-10-13

2015-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4706

2015-07-07

2015-07-10

2015-07-14

2015-07-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4739

2015-04-02

2015-04-09

2015-04-13

2015-04-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4801

Unknown

2015-01-09

2015-01-13

2015-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4609

Unknown

2014-10-08

2014-10-13

2014-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4594

Unknown

2014-07-10

2014-07-14

2014-07-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4602

Unknown

2014-04-09

2014-04-11

2014-04-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4615

Unknown

2014-01-09

2014-01-13

2014-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4537

Unknown

2013-10-09

2013-10-11

2013-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4492

Unknown

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-07-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4426

Unknown

2013-04-10

2013-04-12

2013-04-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4340

Unknown

2013-01-10

2013-01-14

2013-01-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4279

Unknown

2012-10-10

2012-10-12

2012-10-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4182

Unknown

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-07-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4084

Unknown

2012-04-11

2012-04-13

2012-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4060

Unknown

2012-01-11

2012-01-13

2012-01-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4023

Unknown

2011-10-11

2011-10-13

2011-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3902

Unknown

2011-07-12

2011-07-14

2011-07-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3887

Unknown

2011-04-08

2011-04-12

2011-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3853

Unknown

2011-01-10

2011-01-12

2011-01-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3845

Unknown

2010-10-08

2010-10-13

2010-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3866

Unknown

2010-07-12

2010-07-14

2010-07-22

Initial

Regular

Quarter

MLPI

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

