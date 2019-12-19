Best Dividend Stocks
Mitsubishi Estate Company Limited - ADR

Stock

MITEY

Price as of:

$19.46 +0.1 +0.52%

Industry

Other

Mitsubishi Estate Company Limited - ADR (MITEY)

MITEY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.93

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MITEY DARS™ Rating

MITEY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$19.46

Quote Time

Today's Volume

16,461

Open Price

$19.52

Day's Range

$19.0 - $19.58

Previous Close

$19.36

52 week low / high

$14.91 - $20.06

Percent off 52 week high

-2.99%

MITEY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MITEY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade MITEY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
MITEY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MITEY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2008-09-25

$0.854335

2008-03-26

$0.753458

2007-09-26

$0.724768

2007-03-28

$0.647615

2006-09-27

$0.520607

2006-03-28

$0.381976

2005-09-27

$0.36512

2005-03-28

$0.31309

2004-09-27

$0.33057

2004-03-26

$0.31941

2003-09-25

$0.31118

2003-03-26

$0.27942

2002-09-25

$0.25485

2002-03-26

$0.26432

2001-09-25

$0.249

2001-03-27

$0.252

MITEY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
MITEY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MITEY

Stock not rated.

MITEY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

23.80%

30.62%

4years

MITEY

News
MITEY

Research
MITEY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MITEY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

MITEY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1378

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-27

2019-12-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1575

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-28

2019-07-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1150

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-27

2018-12-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1262

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-29

2018-07-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1062

Unknown

Unknown

2017-09-28

2017-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0977

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-30

2017-07-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0789

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-29

2016-12-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0871

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-30

2016-07-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0566

Unknown

Unknown

2015-09-29

2015-12-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0651

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-30

2015-07-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0503

Unknown

Unknown

2014-09-29

2014-12-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0591

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-28

2014-07-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0584

Unknown

Unknown

2013-09-27

2013-12-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0604

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-28

2013-07-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0732

Unknown

Unknown

2012-09-27

2012-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0751

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-29

2012-07-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7699

Unknown

Unknown

2011-09-29

2011-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7431

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-30

2011-07-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7120

Unknown

Unknown

2010-09-29

2010-12-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6764

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-30

2010-07-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6874

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-29

2009-12-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8326

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-30

2009-07-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8543

Unknown

2008-09-25

2008-09-29

2008-12-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7535

Unknown

2008-03-26

2008-03-28

2008-07-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7248

Unknown

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6476

Unknown

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-07-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5206

Unknown

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2007-01-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3820

Unknown

2006-03-28

2006-03-30

2006-07-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3651

Unknown

2005-09-27

2005-09-29

2006-01-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3131

Unknown

2005-03-28

2005-03-30

2005-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3306

Unknown

2004-09-27

2004-09-29

2004-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3194

Unknown

2004-03-26

2004-03-30

2004-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3112

Unknown

2003-09-25

2003-09-29

2003-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2794

Unknown

2003-03-26

2003-03-28

2003-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2549

Unknown

2002-09-25

2002-09-27

2002-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2643

Unknown

2002-03-26

2002-03-28

2002-07-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2490

Unknown

2001-09-25

2001-09-27

2001-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2520

Unknown

2001-03-27

2001-03-29

2001-07-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

MITEY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

