Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Stock

MIELF

Price as of:

$13.8 +0.1 +0.73%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
MIELF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MIELF DARS™ Rating

MIELF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$13.8

Quote Time

Today's Volume

3,053

Open Price

$13.8

Day's Range

$13.8 - $13.8

Previous Close

$13.7

52 week low / high

$10.7 - $14.7

Percent off 52 week high

-6.12%

MIELF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MIELF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade MIELF's Upcoming Dividend

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

MIELF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MIELF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2017-03-29

$0.162

2016-09-28

$0.0893

2016-03-29

$0.1596

2015-09-28

$0.075

2015-03-27

$0.151

2014-09-26

$0.0824

2014-03-27

$0.1076

2013-09-26

$0.0606

2013-03-27

$0.0636

2012-09-26

$0.0644

2012-03-28

$0.0724

2011-09-28

$0.0784

2011-03-29

$0.0849

2010-09-28

$0.0596

2010-03-29

$0.0432

2008-09-25

$0.0564

2008-03-26

$0.0707

2007-09-25

$0.0523

MIELF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MIELF

Stock not rated.

MIELF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

493.37%

30.00%

5years

MIELF

News
MIELF

Research
MIELF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MIELF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

MIELF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$14.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-30

2019-12-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$26.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-31

2019-06-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$14.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-30

2018-12-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$26.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-31

2018-06-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$14.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2017-09-30

2017-12-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1620

Unknown

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-06-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0893

Unknown

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1596

Unknown

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-06-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0750

Unknown

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1510

Unknown

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-06-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0824

Unknown

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1076

Unknown

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-06-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0606

Unknown

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-12-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0636

Unknown

2013-03-27

2013-03-31

2013-06-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0644

Unknown

2012-09-26

2012-09-30

2012-12-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0724

Unknown

2012-03-28

2012-03-31

2012-06-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0784

Unknown

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0849

Unknown

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-06-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0596

Unknown

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0432

Unknown

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-06-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-06-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0564

Unknown

2008-09-25

2008-09-30

2008-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0707

Unknown

2008-03-26

2008-03-31

2008-06-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0523

Unknown

2007-09-25

2007-09-30

2007-12-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$6.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2007-03-31

2007-06-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$4.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2006-09-30

2006-12-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$5.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2006-03-31

2006-06-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

MIELF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

