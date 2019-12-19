Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3x Shares

Stock

MIDU

Price as of:

$48.85 +0.58 +1.2%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3x Shares (MIDU)

MIDU

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MIDU DARS™ Rating

MIDU

Daily Snapshot

Price

$48.85

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,630

Open Price

$48.29

Day's Range

$48.29 - $48.9

Previous Close

$48.27

52 week low / high

$23.75 - $48.9

Percent off 52 week high

-0.10%

MIDU

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MIDU has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade MIDU's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
MIDU

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MIDU’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-06-25

$0.18126

2018-12-27

$0.1624

2018-09-25

$0.03362

2017-12-19

$0.06883

2017-12-13

$1.17221

2016-12-20

$0.61254

2013-12-12

$0.19542375

2012-09-19

$0.14893875

2012-09-19

$0.03537

2012-06-20

$0.027761875

2012-06-20

$0.1169025

2012-03-21

$0.158378125

2012-03-21

$0.037943125

2011-12-13

$0.028396875

2011-12-13

$0.122338125

2011-06-21

$0.0968125

2011-03-22

$0.036506875

2011-03-22

$0.02591375

2010-12-22

$0.002625

2010-12-14

$0.06631875

2010-09-22

$0.084285

2010-09-22

$0.001215625

2010-06-22

$0.09134625

2010-06-22

$0.000743125

2010-03-23

$0.001249861111111111

2010-03-23

$0.02380951388888889

2009-12-22

$0.0008161111111111111

2009-11-20

$0.09325048611111111

2009-11-20

$0.0001386111111111111

2009-09-22

$0.0007611111111111111

2009-06-23

$0.00040340277777777775

2009-03-24

$0.0006175

MIDU's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
MIDU

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MIDU

Stock not rated.

MIDU

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

0years

MIDU

News
MIDU

Research
MIDU

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MIDU

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

MIDU

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1813

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1624

2018-12-24

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0336

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0688

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1722

2017-12-12

2017-12-13

2017-12-14

2017-12-20

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6125

2016-12-19

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1954

2013-12-11

2013-12-12

2013-12-16

2013-12-19

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0354

2012-09-18

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

2012-09-26

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1489

2012-09-18

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

2012-09-26

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1169

2012-06-19

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-27

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0278

2012-06-19

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-27

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0379

2012-03-20

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-03-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1584

2012-03-20

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-03-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1223

2011-12-12

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-20

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0284

2011-12-12

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-20

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0968

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0259

2011-03-21

2011-03-22

2011-03-24

2011-03-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0365

2011-03-21

2011-03-22

2011-03-24

2011-03-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0026

2010-12-21

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0663

2010-12-13

2010-12-14

2010-12-16

2010-12-22

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0012

2010-09-21

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0843

2010-09-21

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

2010-09-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0007

2010-06-21

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0913

2010-06-21

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0238

2010-03-22

2010-03-23

2010-03-25

2010-03-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0012

2010-03-22

2010-03-23

2010-03-25

2010-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0008

2009-12-21

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0001

2009-11-19

2009-11-20

2009-11-24

2009-11-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2009-11-19

2009-11-20

2009-11-24

2009-11-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0008

2009-09-21

2009-09-22

2009-09-24

2009-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0004

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0006

2009-03-23

2009-03-24

2009-03-26

2009-03-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

MIDU

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X