BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc.

Stock

MHN

Price as of:

$13.59 -0.05 -0.37%

Industry

Other

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN)

MHN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.92%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.53

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MHN DARS™ Rating

MHN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$13.59

Quote Time

Today's Volume

35,217

Open Price

$13.62

Day's Range

$13.56 - $13.63

Previous Close

$13.64

52 week low / high

$11.63 - $13.92

Percent off 52 week high

-2.37%

MHN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MHN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade MHN's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
MHN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MHN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

MHN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
MHN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MHN

Stock not rated.

MHN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-10.35%

-6.32%

0years

MHN

News
MHN

Research
MHN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MHN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

MHN

Dividend History

MHN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X