Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

Stock

MDYG

Price as of:

$56.89 +0.32 +0.57%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG)

MDYG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.22%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.69

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MDYG DARS™ Rating

MDYG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$56.89

Quote Time

Today's Volume

41,526

Open Price

$56.58

Day's Range

$56.52 - $56.9

Previous Close

$56.57

52 week low / high

$43.09 - $56.9

Percent off 52 week high

-0.02%

MDYG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MDYG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade MDYG's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
MDYG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MDYG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.172435

2019-06-24

$0.172999

2019-03-18

$0.139026

2018-12-24

$0.190867

2018-09-24

$0.187478

2018-06-18

$0.145518

2018-03-19

$0.03275355555555556

2017-12-15

$0.01773422222222222

2017-12-15

$0.06883322222222223

2017-12-15

$0.16928377777777778

2017-09-15

$0.04609644444444445

2017-06-16

$0.04319155555555555

2017-03-17

$0.03957777777777778

2016-12-16

$0.06431544444444444

2016-09-16

$0.046620777777777775

2016-06-17

$0.038065555555555554

2016-03-18

$0.035841333333333336

2015-12-18

$0.04968288888888889

2015-12-18

$0.16464377777777778

2015-09-18

$0.03835488888888889

2015-06-19

$0.03789122222222222

2015-03-20

$0.037409333333333336

2014-12-19

$0.06209922222222222

2014-12-19

$0.038745555555555554

2014-12-19

$0.03205344444444445

2014-09-19

$0.02732577777777778

2014-06-20

$0.02492177777777778

2014-03-21

$0.02497377777777778

2013-12-20

$0.02255211111111111

2013-09-20

$0.026211444444444443

2013-06-21

$0.037802333333333334

2013-03-15

$0.014956666666666667

2012-12-21

$0.03816755555555556

2012-09-21

$0.020843888888888887

2012-06-15

$0.018243111111111113

2012-03-16

$0.014466

2011-12-16

$0.017593555555555557

2011-09-16

$0.012545444444444444

2011-06-17

$0.013023444444444445

2011-03-18

$0.010882444444444445

2010-12-17

$0.007333

2010-09-17

$0.007502333333333333

2010-06-18

$0.005350777777777778

2010-03-19

$0.004358777777777777

2009-12-18

$0.014205

2009-09-18

$0.006675855

2009-06-19

$0.008689527444444444

2009-03-20

$0.009012879777777778

2008-12-19

$0.01002111111111111

2008-09-19

$0.008242444444444445

2008-06-20

$0.011759666666666667

2008-03-20

$0.009689666666666666

2007-12-21

$0.07647455555555556

2007-12-21

$0.006880111111111111

2007-12-21

$0.03884633333333333

2007-09-21

$0.003392

MDYG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
MDYG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MDYG

Stock not rated.

MDYG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

55.11%

23.92%

2years

MDYG

News
MDYG

Research
MDYG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MDYG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

MDYG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1724

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1730

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1390

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1909

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1455

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0328

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1693

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0688

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0177

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0461

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0432

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0396

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0643

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0466

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0381

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0358

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1646

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0497

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0384

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0379

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0374

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0321

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0387

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0621

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0273

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0249

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0226

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0262

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0378

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0382

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2013-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0208

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0182

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0145

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0176

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0130

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0109

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0073

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0054

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0044

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0142

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0067

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0087

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0090

Unknown

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0082

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0118

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0097

Unknown

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0388

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-04

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0069

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0765

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-04

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0034

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-10-03

Initial

Regular

Quarter

MDYG

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X