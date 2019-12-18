Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

FlexShares Trust

Stock

MBSD

Price as of:

$23.48 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

FlexShares Trust (MBSD)

MBSD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.24%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.76

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MBSD DARS™ Rating

MBSD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$23.48

Quote Time

Today's Volume

923

Open Price

$23.53

Day's Range

$23.48 - $23.53

Previous Close

$23.48

52 week low / high

$22.66 - $23.69

Percent off 52 week high

-0.89%

MBSD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MBSD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade MBSD's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
MBSD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MBSD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.063327

2019-11-01

$0.060094

2019-10-01

$0.063095

2019-09-03

$0.062064

2019-08-01

$0.047042

2019-07-01

$0.090433

2019-06-03

$0.085456

2019-05-01

$0.07534

2019-04-01

$0.070063

2019-03-01

$0.069519

2019-02-01

$0.069524

2018-12-21

$0.065729

2018-12-03

$0.071131

2018-11-01

$0.065334

2018-10-01

$0.064092

2018-09-04

$0.053021

2018-08-01

$0.04881

2018-07-02

$0.063869

2018-06-01

$0.057983

2018-05-01

$0.055451

2018-04-02

$0.062221

2018-03-01

$0.064855

2018-02-01

$0.065921

2017-12-21

$0.066375

2017-12-01

$0.063941

2017-11-01

$0.065422

2017-10-02

$0.062934

2017-09-01

$0.06313

2017-08-01

$0.063643

2017-07-03

$0.067632

2017-06-01

$0.066791

2017-05-01

$0.065854

2017-04-03

$0.065934

2017-03-01

$0.064752

2017-02-01

$0.060799

2016-12-22

$0.068124

2016-12-01

$0.057013

2016-11-01

$0.059589

2016-10-03

$0.063193

2016-09-01

$0.062925

2016-08-01

$0.059596

2016-07-01

$0.060592

2016-06-01

$0.069942

2016-05-02

$0.064382

2016-04-01

$0.060018

2016-03-01

$0.06343

2016-02-01

$0.040548

2015-12-29

$0.256453

2015-12-01

$0.004302

2015-11-02

$0.061636

2015-10-01

$0.06342

2015-09-01

$0.062273

2015-08-03

$0.052212

2015-07-01

$0.060943

2015-06-01

$0.058664

2015-05-01

$0.059737

2015-04-01

$0.054774

2015-03-02

$0.051221

2015-02-02

$0.070657

2014-12-29

$0.016448

2014-12-29

$0.00497

2014-12-01

$0.063387

2014-11-03

$0.064635

2014-10-01

$0.059456

MBSD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
MBSD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MBSD

Stock not rated.

MBSD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

1.38%

2.91%

0years

MBSD

News
MBSD

Research
MBSD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MBSD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

MBSD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0633

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0601

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0631

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0621

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0904

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0855

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0753

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0701

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0657

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0711

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0653

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0641

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0488

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0639

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0622

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0649

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0659

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0664

2017-12-21

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0639

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0654

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0629

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0631

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0636

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0676

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0668

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0659

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0659

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0648

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0608

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0681

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0570

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0596

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0632

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0629

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0596

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0606

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0644

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0634

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0405

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2565

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0043

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0616

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0634

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0623

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0522

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0609

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0587

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0597

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0548

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0512

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0707

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0050

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0164

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0634

Unknown

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0646

Unknown

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

Unknown

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

MBSD

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X