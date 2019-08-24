Best Dividend Stocks
Marubeni Corporation

Stock

MARUF

Price as of:

$6.36 +0.31 +5.12%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
MARUF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MARUF DARS™ Rating

MARUF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$6.36

Quote Time

Today's Volume

9,000

Open Price

$6.36

Day's Range

$6.36 - $6.36

Previous Close

$6.05

52 week low / high

$6.05 - $6.36

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

MARUF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MARUF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

MARUF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MARUF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-03-28

$0.1732

2017-09-28

$0.1107

2017-03-29

$0.1215

2016-09-28

$0.0942

2016-03-29

$0.0931

2015-09-28

$0.0876

2015-03-27

$0.1091

2014-09-26

$0.119

2014-03-27

$0.1223

2013-09-26

$0.1262

2013-03-27

$0.1272

2012-09-26

$0.1544

2012-03-28

$0.1206

2011-09-28

$0.1306

2011-03-29

$0.0789

2010-09-28

$0.0656

2010-03-29

$0.0541

2009-09-25

$0.039

2009-03-26

$0.0304

2008-09-25

$0.0658

2008-03-26

$0.0707

2007-09-25

$0.0523

2007-03-27

$0.055

MARUF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

MARUF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MARUF

Stock not rated.

MARUF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

466.21%

97.98%

2years

MARUF

News
MARUF

Research
MARUF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MARUF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

MARUF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$17.5000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-30

2019-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$17.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-31

2019-06-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$17.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-30

2018-12-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1732

Unknown

2018-03-28

2018-03-31

2018-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1107

Unknown

2017-09-28

2017-09-30

2017-12-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1215

Unknown

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-06-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0942

Unknown

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0931

Unknown

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-06-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0876

Unknown

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1091

Unknown

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1190

Unknown

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1223

Unknown

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-06-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1262

Unknown

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-12-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1272

Unknown

2013-03-27

2013-03-31

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1544

Unknown

2012-09-26

2012-09-30

2012-12-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1206

Unknown

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1306

Unknown

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0789

Unknown

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-05-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0656

Unknown

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-12-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0541

Unknown

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-06-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0390

Unknown

2009-09-25

2009-09-30

2009-12-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0304

Unknown

2009-03-26

2009-03-31

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0658

Unknown

2008-09-25

2008-09-30

2008-12-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0707

Unknown

2008-03-26

2008-03-31

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0523

Unknown

2007-09-25

2007-09-30

2007-12-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0550

Unknown

2007-03-27

2007-03-31

2007-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$3.5000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2006-09-30

2006-12-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$5.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2006-03-31

2006-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2005-09-30

2005-12-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$4.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2005-03-31

2005-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$3.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2004-03-31

2004-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$3.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2003-03-31

2003-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

MARUF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

