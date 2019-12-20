Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Marks & Spencer Group - ADR

Stock

MAKSY

Price as of:

$5.53 -0.11 -1.95%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Marks & Spencer Group - ADR (MAKSY)

MAKSY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.59%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.32

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

66.70%

EPS $0.47

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MAKSY DARS™ Rating

MAKSY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$5.53

Quote Time

Today's Volume

93,000

Open Price

$5.55

Day's Range

$5.53 - $5.6

Previous Close

$5.64

52 week low / high

$3.93 - $8.22

Percent off 52 week high

-32.73%

MAKSY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MAKSY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade MAKSY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
MAKSY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MAKSY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-05-31

$0.158085

2018-11-16

$0.159706

2018-06-01

$0.293574

2017-11-17

$0.170947

2017-06-01

$0.291292

2016-11-16

$0.150743

2016-06-02

$0.315819

2015-11-12

$0.1823

2015-05-27

$0.34

2014-11-13

$0.1783

2014-05-28

$0.3496

2013-11-21

$0.1884

2013-05-29

$0.3064

2012-11-15

$0.1831

2012-05-31

$0.3151

2011-11-21

$0.1746

2011-06-02

$0.3275

2010-11-17

$0.1812

2010-06-04

$0.2706

2009-11-10

$0.1607

2009-05-27

$0.287

2008-11-12

$0.2309

2008-05-28

$0.541

2007-11-14

$0.3237

2007-05-30

$0.48672

2006-11-15

$0.245511

2006-05-31

$0.33764

2005-11-21

$0.16896

2005-06-01

$0.2628

2004-11-17

$0.17147666666666667

2004-06-02

$0.26241333333333333

2003-11-13

$0.16095

2003-05-28

$0.20611333333333334

2002-11-13

$0.12830333333333332

2002-05-29

$0.1825

MAKSY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
MAKSY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MAKSY

Stock not rated.

MAKSY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-12.16%

-30.25%

0years

MAKSY

News
MAKSY

Research
MAKSY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MAKSY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

MAKSY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1581

Unknown

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-07-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1597

Unknown

2018-11-16

2018-11-19

2019-01-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2936

Unknown

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-07-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1709

Unknown

2017-11-17

2017-11-20

2018-01-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2913

Unknown

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-07-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1507

Unknown

2016-11-16

2016-11-18

2017-01-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3158

Unknown

2016-06-02

2016-06-06

2016-07-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1823

Unknown

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2016-01-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3400

Unknown

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

2015-07-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1783

Unknown

2014-11-13

2014-11-17

2015-01-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3496

Unknown

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-07-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1884

Unknown

2013-11-21

2013-11-25

2014-01-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3064

Unknown

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-07-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1831

Unknown

2012-11-15

2012-11-19

2013-01-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3151

Unknown

2012-05-31

2012-06-04

2012-07-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1746

Unknown

2011-11-21

2011-11-24

2012-01-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3275

Unknown

2011-06-02

2011-06-06

2011-07-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1812

Unknown

2010-11-17

2010-11-19

2011-01-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2706

Unknown

2010-06-04

2010-06-08

2010-07-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1607

Unknown

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2010-01-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2870

Unknown

2009-05-27

2009-05-29

2009-07-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2309

Unknown

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2009-01-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5410

Unknown

2008-05-28

2008-05-30

2008-07-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3237

Unknown

2007-11-14

2007-11-16

2008-01-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4867

Unknown

2007-05-30

2007-06-01

2007-07-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2455

Unknown

2006-11-15

2006-11-17

2007-01-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3376

Unknown

2006-05-31

2006-06-02

2006-07-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1690

Unknown

2005-11-21

2005-11-23

2006-01-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2628

Unknown

2005-06-01

2005-06-03

2005-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1715

Unknown

2004-11-17

2004-11-19

2005-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2624

Unknown

2004-06-02

2004-06-04

2004-07-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1610

Unknown

2003-11-13

2003-11-17

2004-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2061

Unknown

2003-05-28

2003-05-30

2003-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1283

Unknown

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2003-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1825

Unknown

2002-05-29

2002-05-31

2002-07-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

MAKSY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X