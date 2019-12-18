Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Lyons Bancorp, Inc.

Stock

LYBC

Price as of:

$37.25 -0.75 -1.97%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Lyons Bancorp, Inc. (LYBC)

LYBC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.26%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.24

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

14 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get LYBC DARS™ Rating

LYBC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$37.25

Quote Time

Today's Volume

300

Open Price

$37.5

Day's Range

$37.25 - $37.5

Previous Close

$38.0

52 week low / high

$37.25 - $75.0

Percent off 52 week high

-50.33%

LYBC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.3100

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.3100

2019-11-20

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Regular

Trade LYBC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
LYBC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast LYBC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.31

2019-09-27

$0.31

2019-06-27

$0.3

2019-03-28

$0.3

2018-12-28

$0.3

2018-09-27

$0.3

2018-06-28

$0.27

2018-03-28

$0.27

2017-12-28

$0.27

2017-09-28

$0.26

2017-06-28

$0.26

2017-03-29

$0.26

2016-12-28

$0.25

2016-09-28

$0.25

2016-06-28

$0.25

2016-03-29

$0.25

2015-12-29

$0.2

2015-09-28

$0.2

2015-06-26

$0.19

2015-03-27

$0.19

2014-12-29

$0.19

2014-09-26

$0.19

2014-06-26

$0.165

2014-03-27

$0.165

2013-12-27

$0.165

2013-09-26

$0.165

2013-06-26

$0.155

2013-03-26

$0.155

2012-12-26

$0.155

2012-09-26

$0.15

2012-06-27

$0.15

2012-03-28

$0.15

2011-12-28

$0.13333333333333333

2011-09-28

$0.11666666666666667

2011-06-28

$0.11666666666666667

2011-03-29

$0.11

2010-12-29

$0.11

2010-09-28

$0.11

2010-06-28

$0.11

2010-03-29

$0.1

2009-12-29

$0.1

2009-09-28

$0.1

2009-06-26

$0.09666666666666666

2009-03-27

$0.09666666666666666

2008-12-29

$0.09666666666666666

2008-09-26

$0.09666666666666666

2008-06-26

$0.09333333333333334

2008-03-27

$0.09333333333333334

2007-12-27

$0.09333333333333334

2007-09-26

$0.09166666666666666

2007-06-27

$0.09

2007-03-28

$0.08833333333333333

2006-12-27

$0.08666666666666667

2006-09-27

$0.085

2006-06-28

$0.08333333333333333

2006-03-29

$0.08166666666666667

2005-12-28

$0.08

2005-09-28

$0.07666666666666666

2005-06-23

$0.07333333333333333

2005-03-29

$0.07

2004-12-29

$0.06666666666666667

2004-09-28

$0.06333333333333334

2004-06-28

$0.06

2004-03-29

$0.056666666666666664

LYBC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
LYBC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for LYBC

Stock not rated.

LYBC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.43%

8.77%

14years

LYBC

News
LYBC

Research
LYBC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

LYBC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

LYBC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3100

2019-11-20

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2019-08-21

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-05-22

2019-06-27

2019-06-30

2019-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-02-27

2019-03-28

2019-03-31

2019-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-11-21

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-08-22

2018-09-27

2018-09-30

2018-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2018-05-17

2018-06-28

2018-06-30

2018-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2018-02-28

2018-03-28

2018-03-31

2018-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2017-11-22

2017-12-28

2017-12-30

2018-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2017-08-23

2017-09-28

2017-09-30

2017-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2017-05-24

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2017-03-13

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-12-16

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-08-23

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-05-24

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-02-23

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-12-15

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-08-18

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2015-05-19

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2015-02-24

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2014-12-16

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2014-09-16

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2014-06-17

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2014-03-18

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2013-11-19

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2013-08-20

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2013-05-21

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2013-02-26

2013-03-26

2013-03-29

2013-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2012-12-18

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2012-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-08-21

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-05-22

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-02-28

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2011-11-22

2011-12-28

2011-12-31

2012-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1167

2011-07-19

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1167

2011-04-19

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2011-02-15

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2010-10-27

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2010-08-24

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2010-04-27

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-02-23

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-11-24

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-08-18

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0967

2009-05-19

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0967

2009-02-17

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0967

2008-11-18

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0967

Unknown

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

Unknown

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2008-02-19

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

Unknown

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0917

Unknown

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2007-05-24

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0883

2007-02-22

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

2006-11-21

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2006-08-23

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2006-05-24

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0817

2006-02-21

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2005-12-20

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0767

2005-09-21

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

2005-06-21

2005-06-23

2005-06-30

2005-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2005-03-22

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2004-12-22

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0633

2004-09-21

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2004-06-22

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0567

Unknown

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

LYBC

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X