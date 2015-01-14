Best Dividend Stocks
Guggenheim S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF

Stock

LVL

Price as of:

$12.21 -0.03 -0.25%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Guggenheim S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF (LVL)

LVL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.43%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.42

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get LVL DARS™ Rating

LVL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$12.21

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,547

Open Price

$12.22

Day's Range

$12.2 - $12.22

Previous Close

$12.24

52 week low / high

$9.85 - $12.24

Percent off 52 week high

-0.25%

LVL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

LVL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

LVL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast LVL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.10509

2019-06-24

$0.15013

2019-03-18

$0.07465

2018-12-24

$0.07109

2018-09-24

$0.14921

2018-06-26

$0.11705

2018-03-26

$0.0286

2017-12-26

$0.0734

2017-09-26

$0.0952

2017-06-26

$0.1367

2017-03-27

$0.0757

2016-12-23

$0.1012

2016-09-26

$0.1297

2016-06-24

$0.1917

2016-03-24

$0.0926

2015-12-24

$0.0899

2015-09-24

$0.1282

2015-06-24

$0.2354

2015-03-25

$0.0749

2014-12-24

$0.145

2014-09-24

$0.245

2014-06-24

$0.241

2014-03-25

$0.125

2013-12-24

$0.159

2013-09-24

$0.208

2013-06-24

$0.396

2013-03-22

$0.102

2012-12-24

$0.138

2012-09-24

$0.266

2012-06-25

$0.46

2012-03-26

$0.106

2011-12-23

$0.134

2011-09-26

$0.193

2011-06-24

$0.269

2011-03-25

$0.246

2010-12-27

$0.107

2010-09-24

$0.196

2010-06-24

$0.311

2010-03-25

$0.183

2009-12-24

$0.08

2009-09-24

$0.108

2009-06-24

$0.263

2009-03-25

$0.039

2008-12-24

$0.141

2008-09-24

$0.135

2008-08-25

$0.135

2008-07-25

$0.135

2008-06-24

$0.135

2008-05-23

$0.135

2008-04-24

$0.135

2008-03-25

$0.135

2008-02-25

$0.135

2008-01-28

$0.135

2007-12-26

$0.175

2007-11-26

$0.135

2007-10-25

$0.135

2007-09-24

$0.135

2007-08-27

$0.135

LVL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

LVL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for LVL

Stock not rated.

LVL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-6.56%

14.87%

0years

LVL

LVL

LVL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

LVL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

LVL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1051

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1501

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0747

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0711

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1492

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1171

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-06-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.0286

2018-03-23

2018-03-26

2018-03-27

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0734

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0952

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1367

2017-06-23

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0757

2017-03-24

2017-03-27

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1012

2016-12-22

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1297

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1917

2016-06-23

2016-06-24

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0926

2016-03-23

2016-03-24

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0899

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1282

2015-09-23

2015-09-24

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2354

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0749

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2410

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1590

2013-12-23

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2080

2013-09-23

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3960

2013-06-21

2013-06-24

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1020

2013-03-21

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1380

2012-12-21

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2660

2012-09-21

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2012-06-22

2012-06-25

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1060

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1340

2011-12-22

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1930

2011-09-23

2011-09-26

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2690

2011-06-23

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2460

2011-03-24

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1070

2010-12-23

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1960

2010-09-23

2010-09-24

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3110

2010-06-23

2010-06-24

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1830

2010-03-24

2010-03-25

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2009-12-23

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1080

2009-09-23

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2630

2009-06-23

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0390

2009-03-24

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1410

2008-12-23

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2008-09-23

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2008-08-21

2008-08-25

2008-08-27

2008-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2008-07-24

2008-07-25

2008-07-29

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2008-06-23

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2008-05-22

2008-05-23

2008-05-28

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2008-01-28

2008-04-24

2008-04-28

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2008-01-28

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2008-01-28

2008-02-25

2008-02-27

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2008-01-25

2008-01-28

2008-01-30

2008-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1750

2007-09-26

2007-12-26

2007-12-28

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2007-09-26

2007-11-26

2007-11-28

2007-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2007-09-26

2007-10-25

2007-10-29

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2007-07-06

2007-09-24

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2007-07-06

2007-08-27

2007-08-29

2007-08-31

Initial

Regular

Monthly

LVL

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

