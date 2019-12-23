Best Dividend Stocks
Stock

LTPZ

Price as of:

$72.79 -0.3 -0.41%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund (LTPZ)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.29%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$2.40

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get LTPZ DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$72.79

Quote Time

Today's Volume

9,548

Open Price

$73.24

Day's Range

$72.64 - $73.89

Previous Close

$73.09

52 week low / high

$61.55 - $76.96

Percent off 52 week high

-5.42%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

LTPZ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade LTPZ's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast LTPZ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.2

2019-11-01

$0.15

2019-10-01

$0.15

2019-09-03

$0.06

2019-08-01

$0.18

2019-07-01

$0.2

2018-12-28

$0.145

2018-12-03

$0.32

2018-11-01

$0.16

2018-09-04

$0.145

2018-08-01

$0.25

2018-07-02

$0.24

2018-06-01

$0.19

2018-05-01

$0.3

2018-04-02

$0.3

2017-12-28

$0.22674

2017-12-01

$0.3

2017-11-01

$0.16

2017-09-01

$0.09

2017-08-01

$0.08

2017-07-03

$0.24

2017-06-01

$0.06

2017-05-01

$0.2

2017-04-03

$0.2

2016-12-28

$0.6

2016-12-01

$0.25

2016-09-01

$0.36

2016-08-01

$0.3

2015-12-29

$0.052

2015-09-30

$0.05

2015-08-31

$0.18

2015-07-31

$0.15

2014-12-29

$0.04

2014-09-30

$0.02

2014-08-29

$0.15

2014-07-31

$0.24

2014-06-30

$0.32

2014-05-30

$0.3

2014-04-30

$0.12

2013-11-29

$0.05

2013-10-31

$0.12

2013-09-30

$0.07

2013-08-30

$0.27

2013-07-31

$0.1

2013-06-28

$0.06

2012-12-27

$0.1

2012-11-30

$0.12

2012-10-31

$0.03

2012-06-29

$0.2

2012-05-31

$0.4

2012-04-30

$0.2

2012-03-30

$0.08

2011-11-30

$0.12771

2011-10-31

$0.18042

2011-09-30

$0.09173

2011-08-31

$0.04037

2011-07-29

$0.26427

2011-06-30

$0.37667

2011-05-31

$0.50776

2011-04-29

$0.27543

2011-03-31

$0.27126

2011-02-28

$0.12825

2011-01-31

$0.1005

2010-12-29

$0.08997

2010-11-30

$0.09183

2010-10-29

$0.11445

2010-09-30

$0.07656

2010-08-31

$0.03216

2010-07-30

$0.10972

2010-06-30

$0.18542

2010-05-28

$0.22919

2010-04-30

$0.09593

2010-03-31

$0.22081

2010-02-26

$0.00654

2010-01-29

$0.11228

2009-12-29

$0.11321

2009-12-16

$0.002854762

2009-11-30

$0.11792

2009-10-30

$0.16841

2009-09-30

$0.00864

LTPZ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for LTPZ

Stock not rated.

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

16.70%

17.07%

3years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2000

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3200

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2500

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1900

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3000

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3000

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2267

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3000

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6000

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2500

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3600

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3000

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2015-09-29

2015-09-30

2015-10-02

2015-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2015-08-28

2015-08-31

2015-09-02

2015-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2015-07-30

2015-07-31

2015-08-04

2015-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-07-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-06-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-12-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2014-09-29

2014-09-30

2014-10-02

2014-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2014-08-28

2014-08-29

2014-09-03

2014-09-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2014-07-30

2014-07-31

2014-08-04

2014-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3200

2014-06-27

2014-06-30

2014-07-02

2014-07-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3000

2014-05-29

2014-05-30

2014-06-03

2014-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2014-04-29

2014-04-30

2014-05-02

2014-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2013-11-27

2013-11-29

2013-12-03

2013-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2013-10-30

2013-10-31

2013-11-04

2013-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2013-09-27

2013-09-30

2013-10-02

2013-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2700

2013-08-29

2013-08-30

2013-09-04

2013-09-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2013-07-30

2013-07-31

2013-08-02

2013-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2013-06-27

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2012-11-29

2012-11-30

2012-12-04

2012-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2012-10-30

2012-10-31

2012-11-02

2012-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2012-06-28

2012-06-29

2012-07-03

2012-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

2012-05-30

2012-05-31

2012-06-04

2012-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2012-04-27

2012-04-30

2012-05-02

2012-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2012-03-29

2012-03-30

2012-04-03

2012-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1277

2011-11-29

2011-11-30

2011-12-02

2011-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1804

2011-10-28

2011-10-31

2011-11-02

2011-11-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0917

2011-09-29

2011-09-30

2011-10-04

2011-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0404

Unknown

2011-08-31

2011-09-02

2011-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2643

Unknown

2011-07-29

2011-08-02

2011-08-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3767

Unknown

2011-06-30

2011-07-05

2011-07-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5078

Unknown

2011-05-31

2011-06-02

2011-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2754

Unknown

2011-04-29

2011-05-03

2011-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2713

Unknown

2011-03-31

2011-04-04

2011-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1283

Unknown

2011-02-28

2011-03-02

2011-03-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1005

Unknown

2011-01-31

2011-02-02

2011-02-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

Unknown

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0918

Unknown

2010-11-30

2010-12-02

2010-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1145

Unknown

2010-10-29

2010-11-02

2010-11-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0766

Unknown

2010-09-30

2010-10-04

2010-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0322

Unknown

2010-08-31

2010-09-02

2010-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1097

Unknown

2010-07-30

2010-08-03

2010-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1854

Unknown

2010-06-30

2010-07-02

2010-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2292

Unknown

2010-05-28

2010-06-02

2010-06-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0959

Unknown

2010-04-30

2010-05-04

2010-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2208

Unknown

2010-03-31

2010-04-05

2010-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0065

Unknown

2010-02-26

2010-03-02

2010-03-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1123

Unknown

2010-01-29

2010-02-02

2010-02-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1132

Unknown

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0029

Unknown

2009-12-16

2009-12-18

2009-12-21

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1179

Unknown

2009-11-30

2009-12-02

2009-12-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1684

Unknown

2009-10-30

2009-11-03

2009-11-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0086

Unknown

2009-09-30

2009-10-02

2009-10-06

Initial

Regular

Monthly

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

