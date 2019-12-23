Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

ProShares Ultra Telecommunications ProShares

Stock

LTL

Price as of:

$41.84 -0.13 -0.31%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

ProShares Ultra Telecommunications ProShares (LTL)

LTL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.03%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.42

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get LTL DARS™ Rating

LTL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$41.84

Quote Time

Today's Volume

163

Open Price

$42.13

Day's Range

$41.84 - $42.13

Previous Close

$41.97

52 week low / high

$29.37 - $46.0

Percent off 52 week high

-9.04%

LTL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

LTL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade LTL's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
LTL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast LTL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-25

$0.105483

2019-06-25

$0.044664

2019-03-20

$0.113643

2018-12-26

$0.56208

2018-06-20

$0.028607

2018-03-21

$0.054748

2017-12-26

$0.2444

2017-09-27

$0.271495

2017-06-21

$0.065467

2017-03-22

$0.26384

2016-12-21

$0.03255025

2016-09-21

$0.107839

2016-03-23

$0.06927

2015-12-22

$0.071485

2015-09-23

$0.07786

2015-06-24

$0.04634425

2015-03-25

$0.12540475

2014-12-22

$0.017086

2014-09-24

$0.03766825

2014-06-25

$0.059025

2014-03-26

$0.05890225

2013-12-24

$0.03915

2013-09-25

$0.02096675

2013-06-26

$0.09081425

2013-03-20

$0.03572825

2012-12-26

$0.0153735

2012-03-21

$0.02546325

2011-12-23

$0.0161735

2011-09-21

$0.0015825

2011-03-23

$0.01580925

2010-12-23

$0.0303985

2010-09-21

$0.02077325

2010-06-22

$0.08110875

2010-03-24

$0.03915225

2009-12-23

$0.06388275

2009-09-24

$0.06695225

2009-06-24

$0.05863125

2009-03-24

$0.0621135

2008-12-23

$0.038555

2008-09-24

$0.22807

2008-06-24

$0.1022225

LTL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
LTL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for LTL

Stock not rated.

LTL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

26.25%

-34.63%

0years

LTL

News
LTL

Research
LTL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

LTL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

LTL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1055

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0447

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1136

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5621

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0286

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0547

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2444

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2018-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2715

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-28

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0655

2017-06-20

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2638

2017-03-21

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0326

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1078

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0693

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0715

2015-12-21

2015-12-22

2015-12-24

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0779

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0463

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1254

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0171

2014-12-19

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0377

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0590

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0589

2014-03-25

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0392

2013-12-23

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0210

2013-09-24

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

2013-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0908

2013-06-25

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0357

2013-03-19

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0154

2012-12-24

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0255

2012-03-20

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0162

2011-12-22

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0016

2011-09-20

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0158

2011-03-22

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0304

2010-12-22

2010-12-23

2010-12-28

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0208

2010-09-20

2010-09-21

2010-09-23

2010-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0811

2010-06-21

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0392

2010-03-23

2010-03-24

2010-03-26

2010-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0639

2009-12-22

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0670

2009-09-23

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0586

2009-06-23

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0621

2009-03-23

2009-03-24

2009-03-26

2009-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0386

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2281

2008-09-23

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1022

2008-06-23

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

LTL

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X