iShares FactorSelect MSCI USA

Stock

LRGF

Price as of:

$34.15 -0.01 -0.03%

Industry

Other

iShares FactorSelect MSCI USA (LRGF)

LRGF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.09%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.72

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

LRGF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$34.15

Quote Time

Today's Volume

99,758

Open Price

$34.17

Day's Range

$34.11 - $34.23

Previous Close

$34.16

52 week low / high

$26.47 - $34.27

Percent off 52 week high

-0.35%

LRGF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

LRGF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

LRGF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast LRGF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.178876

2019-09-24

$0.175063

2019-06-17

$0.138856

2019-03-20

$0.114726

2018-12-28

$0.364632

2018-12-17

$0.171902

2018-09-26

$0.11917

2018-06-26

$0.133644

2018-03-22

$0.120535

2017-12-21

$0.155557

2017-09-26

$0.135112

2017-06-27

$0.119712

2017-03-24

$0.122418

2016-12-22

$0.096808

2016-09-26

$0.117754

2016-06-21

$0.107022

2016-03-23

$0.094778

2015-12-29

$0.007523

2015-12-24

$0.041855

2015-09-25

$0.073883

2015-06-24

$0.077397

LRGF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

LRGF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for LRGF

Stock not rated.

LRGF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

19.78%

-21.36%

3years

LRGF

LRGF

LRGF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

LRGF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

LRGF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1789

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1751

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1389

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1147

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3646

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1719

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1192

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1336

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1205

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1556

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1351

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1197

2017-06-26

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1224

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0968

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1178

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1070

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0948

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.0419

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0739

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0774

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

LRGF

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

