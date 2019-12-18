Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

ISHARES PLC ISHARES $ CORP BND INTEREST RATE HDG

Stock

LQDH

Price as of:

$95.88 +0.21 +0.22%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

ISHARES PLC ISHARES $ CORP BND INTEREST RATE HDG (LQDH)

LQDH

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.12%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.98

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get LQDH DARS™ Rating

LQDH

Daily Snapshot

Price

$95.88

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,942

Open Price

$95.85

Day's Range

$95.85 - $95.98

Previous Close

$95.67

52 week low / high

$90.17 - $95.99

Percent off 52 week high

-0.11%

LQDH

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

LQDH has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade LQDH's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
LQDH

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast LQDH’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-03

$0.248524

2019-11-04

$0.220266

2019-10-02

$0.21763

2019-09-04

$0.247506

2019-08-02

$0.250785

2019-07-02

$0.257033

2019-06-04

$0.266269

2019-05-02

$0.247728

2019-04-02

$0.261323

2019-03-04

$0.258311

2019-02-04

$0.265997

2018-12-28

$0.271313

2018-12-04

$0.305926

2018-12-04

$1.553803

2018-11-02

$0.269367

2018-10-02

$0.254393

2018-09-05

$0.262818

2018-08-02

$0.261132

2018-07-03

$0.258077

2018-06-04

$0.265032

2018-05-02

$0.242174

2018-04-03

$0.255748

2018-03-02

$0.214071

2018-02-02

$0.195129

2017-12-28

$0.170495

2017-12-04

$0.233784

2017-11-02

$0.214487

2017-10-03

$0.19764

2017-09-06

$0.176586

2017-08-02

$0.194749

2017-07-06

$0.179967

2017-06-02

$0.193249

2017-05-02

$0.193147

2017-04-04

$0.198512

2017-03-02

$0.186874

2017-02-02

$0.168643

2016-12-28

$0.23133

2016-12-02

$0.365958

2016-11-02

$0.072728

2016-10-04

$0.315171

2016-09-02

$0.166771

2016-08-02

$0.178554

2016-07-06

$0.130572

2016-06-02

$0.198339

2016-05-03

$0.112725

2016-04-04

$0.162076

2016-03-02

$0.157078

2016-02-02

$0.101094

2015-12-28

$0.199047

2015-12-02

$0.230641

2015-11-03

$0.135403

2015-10-02

$0.204249

2015-09-02

$0.244401

2015-08-04

$0.251769

2015-07-02

$0.251449

2015-06-02

$0.250623

2015-05-04

$0.243506

2015-04-02

$0.243765

2015-03-03

$0.244578

2015-02-03

$0.232247

2014-12-26

$0.258453

2014-12-02

$0.266771

2014-11-04

$0.256569

2014-10-02

$0.262839

2014-09-03

$0.265893

2014-08-04

$0.272026

2014-07-02

$0.530483

LQDH's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
LQDH

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for LQDH

Stock not rated.

LQDH

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.80%

-35.29%

2years

LQDH

News
LQDH

Research
LQDH

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

LQDH

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

LQDH

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2485

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-04

2019-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2203

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-05

2019-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2176

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-03

2019-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2475

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-05

2019-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2508

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-05

2019-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2570

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-03

2019-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2663

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-05

2019-06-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2477

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-03

2019-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2613

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-03

2019-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2583

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-05

2019-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2660

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-05

2019-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2713

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$1.5538

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-05

2018-12-10

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.3059

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-05

2018-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2694

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-05

2018-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2544

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-03

2018-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2628

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-06

2018-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2611

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-03

2018-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2581

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2650

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-05

2018-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2422

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-03

2018-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2557

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-04

2018-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2141

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-05

2018-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1951

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-05

2018-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1705

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2338

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-05

2017-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2145

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-03

2017-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1976

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-04

2017-10-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1766

2017-09-05

2017-09-06

2017-09-07

2017-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1947

2017-08-01

2017-08-02

2017-08-04

2017-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2017-07-05

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

2017-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1932

2017-06-01

2017-06-02

2017-06-06

2017-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1931

2017-05-01

2017-05-02

2017-05-04

2017-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1985

2017-04-03

2017-04-04

2017-04-06

2017-04-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1869

2017-03-01

2017-03-02

2017-03-06

2017-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1686

2017-02-01

2017-02-02

2017-02-06

2017-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2313

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3660

2016-12-01

2016-12-02

2016-12-06

2016-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0727

2016-11-01

2016-11-02

2016-11-04

2016-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3152

2016-10-03

2016-10-04

2016-10-06

2016-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1668

2016-09-01

2016-09-02

2016-09-07

2016-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1786

2016-08-01

2016-08-02

2016-08-04

2016-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1306

2016-07-05

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

2016-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1983

2016-06-01

2016-06-02

2016-06-06

2016-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1127

2016-05-02

2016-05-03

2016-05-05

2016-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1621

2016-04-01

2016-04-04

2016-04-06

2016-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1571

2016-03-01

2016-03-02

2016-03-04

2016-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1011

2016-02-01

2016-02-02

2016-02-04

2016-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2015-12-24

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

2016-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2306

2015-12-01

2015-12-02

2015-12-04

2015-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1354

2015-11-02

2015-11-03

2015-11-05

2015-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2042

2015-10-01

2015-10-02

2015-10-06

2015-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2444

2015-09-01

2015-09-02

2015-09-04

2015-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2518

2015-08-03

2015-08-04

2015-08-06

2015-08-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2514

2015-07-01

2015-07-02

2015-07-07

2015-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2506

2015-06-01

2015-06-02

2015-06-04

2015-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2435

2015-05-01

2015-05-04

2015-05-06

2015-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2438

2015-04-01

2015-04-02

2015-04-07

2015-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2446

2015-03-02

2015-03-03

2015-03-05

2015-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2322

2015-02-02

2015-02-03

2015-02-05

2015-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2585

2014-12-24

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

2015-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2668

2014-12-01

2014-12-02

2014-12-04

2014-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2566

2014-11-03

2014-11-04

2014-11-06

2014-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2628

2014-10-01

2014-10-02

2014-10-06

2014-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2659

2014-09-02

2014-09-03

2014-09-05

2014-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2720

2014-08-01

2014-08-04

2014-08-06

2014-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5305

2014-07-01

2014-07-02

2014-07-07

2014-07-09

Initial

Regular

Monthly

LQDH

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X