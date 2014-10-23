Best Dividend Stocks
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Stock

LQD

Price as of:

$127.91 -0.09 -0.07%

Industry

Other

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund (LQD)

LQD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.24%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$4.15

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get LQD DARS™ Rating

LQD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$127.91

Quote Time

Today's Volume

10,205,484

Open Price

$128.01

Day's Range

$127.81 - $128.11

Previous Close

$128.0

52 week low / high

$111.79 - $129.46

Percent off 52 week high

-1.20%

LQD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

LQD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade LQD's Upcoming Dividend

LQD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast LQD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.345976

2019-11-01

$0.345089

2019-10-01

$0.335557

2019-09-03

$0.349172

2019-08-01

$0.347757

2019-07-01

$0.354506

2019-06-03

$0.370779

2019-05-01

$0.351627

2019-04-01

$0.357954

2019-03-01

$0.358431

2019-02-01

$0.352555

2018-12-18

$0.351606

2018-12-03

$0.352597

2018-11-01

$0.369332

2018-10-01

$0.351955

2018-09-04

$0.347683

2018-08-01

$0.342622

2018-07-02

$0.345389

2018-06-01

$0.358723

2018-05-01

$0.329415

2018-04-02

$0.336847

2018-03-01

$0.330294

2018-02-01

$0.321358

2017-12-21

$0.254133

2017-12-01

$0.322285

2017-11-01

$0.321147

2017-10-02

$0.322811

2017-09-01

$0.320165

2017-08-01

$0.317852

2017-07-03

$0.320159

2017-06-01

$0.31632

2017-05-01

$0.321658

2017-04-03

$0.318218

2017-03-01

$0.320823

2017-02-01

$0.315822

2016-12-22

$0.317688

2016-12-01

$0.316802

2016-11-01

$0.318393

2016-10-03

$0.321732

2016-09-01

$0.319804

2016-08-01

$0.322706

2016-07-01

$0.331456

2016-06-01

$0.334141

2016-05-02

$0.32467

2016-04-01

$0.332232

2016-03-01

$0.335004

2016-02-01

$0.337158

2015-12-24

$0.32221

2015-12-01

$0.328532

2015-11-02

$0.330749

2015-10-01

$0.334097

2015-09-01

$0.334864

2015-08-03

$0.329521

2015-07-01

$0.330396

2015-06-01

$0.32865

2015-05-01

$0.330112

2015-04-01

$0.329038

2015-03-02

$0.327402

2015-02-02

$0.335196

2014-12-24

$0.322181

2014-12-01

$0.335131

2014-11-03

$0.335024

2014-10-01

$0.334887

2014-09-02

$0.338006

2014-08-01

$0.339098

2014-07-01

$0.33009

2014-06-02

$0.337552

2014-05-01

$0.34381

2014-04-01

$0.33972

2014-03-03

$0.345666

2014-02-03

$0.347888

2013-12-26

$0.347689

2013-12-02

$0.367696

2013-11-01

$0.379992

2013-10-01

$0.365588

2013-09-03

$0.365859

2013-08-01

$0.349839

2013-07-01

$0.363339

2013-06-03

$0.361012

2013-05-01

$0.362131

2013-04-01

$0.368186

2013-03-01

$0.374228

2013-02-01

$0.370505

2012-12-26

$0.362035

2012-12-03

$0.366094

2012-12-03

$0.009392

2012-11-01

$0.378397

2012-10-01

$0.383809

2012-09-04

$0.384683

2012-08-01

$0.38477

2012-07-02

$0.39248

2012-06-01

$0.395598

2012-05-01

$0.389127

2012-04-02

$0.397442

2012-03-01

$0.40299

2012-02-01

$0.391439

2011-12-27

$0.387644

2011-12-01

$0.385827

2011-11-01

$0.402212

2011-10-03

$0.417813

2011-09-01

$0.412792

2011-08-01

$0.420796

2011-07-01

$0.4264

2011-06-01

$0.425248

2011-05-02

$0.427385

2011-04-01

$0.428731

2011-03-01

$0.432299

2011-02-01

$0.427083

2010-12-28

$0.427685

2010-12-01

$0.426206

2010-11-01

$0.431859

2010-10-01

$0.433672

2010-09-01

$0.424412

2010-08-02

$0.43744

2010-07-01

$0.440028

2010-06-01

$0.443325

2010-05-03

$0.45156

2010-04-01

$0.46869

2010-03-01

$0.44459

2010-02-01

$0.451966

2009-12-29

$0.435239

2009-12-01

$0.4564

2009-11-02

$0.483707

2009-10-01

$0.471656

2009-09-01

$0.494204

2009-08-03

$0.49155

2009-07-01

$0.44466

2009-06-01

$0.4883

2009-05-01

$0.4675

2009-04-01

$0.518715

2009-03-02

$0.482322

2009-02-02

$0.490806

2008-12-29

$0.421502

2008-12-01

$0.4515

2008-11-03

$0.435

2008-10-01

$0.405

2008-09-02

$0.456533

2008-08-01

$0.466146

2008-07-01

$0.43421

2008-06-02

$0.47318

2008-05-01

$0.46264

2008-04-01

$0.51263

2008-03-03

$0.448278

2008-02-01

$0.49364

2007-12-27

$0.465038

2007-12-03

$0.45689

2007-11-01

$0.47574

2007-10-01

$0.482889

2007-09-04

$0.48762

2007-08-01

$0.491974

2007-07-02

$0.471792

2007-06-01

$0.496493

2007-05-01

$0.480138

2007-04-02

$0.492145

2007-03-01

$0.450902

2007-02-01

$0.457487

2006-12-27

$0.427158

2006-12-01

$0.447278

2006-11-01

$0.463215

2006-10-02

$0.474547

2006-09-01

$0.474493

2006-08-01

$0.455772

2006-07-03

$0.452948

2006-06-01

$0.430755

2006-05-01

$0.462444

2006-04-03

$0.437696

2006-03-01

$0.436893

2006-02-01

$0.408989

2005-12-28

$0.40067

2005-12-01

$0.39256

2005-11-01

$0.41241

2005-10-03

$0.435571

2005-09-01

$0.454974

2005-08-01

$0.448026

2005-07-01

$0.426713

2005-06-01

$0.430854

2005-05-02

$0.428197

2005-04-01

$0.440247

2005-03-01

$0.428937

2005-02-01

$0.427315

2004-12-31

$0.432416

LQD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

LQD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for LQD

Stock not rated.

LQD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.00%

0.34%

1years

LQD

News
LQD

Research
LQD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

LQD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

LQD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3460

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3451

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3356

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3492

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3478

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3545

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3708

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3516

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3580

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3584

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3526

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3516

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3526

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3693

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3520

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3477

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3426

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3454

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3587

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3294

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3368

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3303

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3214

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2541

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3223

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3211

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3228

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3202

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3179

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3202

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3163

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3217

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3182

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3208

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3158

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3177

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3168

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3184

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3217

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3198

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3227

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3315

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3341

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3247

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3322

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3350

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3372

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3222

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3285

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3307

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3341

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3349

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3295

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3304

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3287

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3301

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3290

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3274

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3352

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3222

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3351

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3350

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3349

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3380

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3391

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3301

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3376

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3438

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3397

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3457

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3479

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3477

2013-12-24

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

2014-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3677

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3800

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3656

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3659

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3498

2013-07-31

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3633

2013-06-28

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3610

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3621

2013-04-30

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3682

2013-03-28

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3742

2013-02-28

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3705

2013-01-31

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3620

2012-12-24

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0094

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.3661

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3784

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3838

2012-09-28

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3847

2012-08-31

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3848

2012-07-31

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3925

2012-06-29

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3956

2012-05-31

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3891

2012-04-30

2012-05-01

2012-05-03

2012-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3974

2012-03-30

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4030

2012-02-29

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3914

2012-01-31

2012-02-01

2012-02-03

2012-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3876

2011-12-23

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

2012-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3858

2011-11-30

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4022

2011-10-31

2011-11-01

2011-11-03

2011-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4178

2011-09-30

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4128

2011-08-31

2011-09-01

2011-09-06

2011-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4208

2011-07-29

2011-08-01

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4264

2011-06-30

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4252

2011-05-31

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4274

2011-04-29

2011-05-02

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4287

2011-03-31

2011-04-01

2011-04-05

2011-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4323

2011-02-28

2011-03-01

2011-03-03

2011-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4271

2011-01-31

2011-02-01

2011-02-03

2011-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4277

2010-12-27

2010-12-28

2010-12-30

2011-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4262

2010-11-30

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4319

2010-10-29

2010-11-01

2010-11-03

2010-11-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4337

2010-09-30

2010-10-01

2010-10-05

2010-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4244

2010-08-31

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4374

2010-07-30

2010-08-02

2010-08-04

2010-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4400

2010-06-30

2010-07-01

2010-07-06

2010-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4433

2010-05-28

2010-06-01

2010-06-03

2010-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4516

2010-04-30

2010-05-03

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4687

2010-03-31

2010-04-01

2010-04-06

2010-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4446

2010-02-26

2010-03-01

2010-03-03

2010-03-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4520

2010-01-29

2010-02-01

2010-02-03

2010-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4352

2009-12-28

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4564

2009-11-30

2009-12-01

2009-12-03

2009-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4837

2009-10-30

2009-11-02

2009-11-04

2009-11-06

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4717

2009-09-30

2009-10-01

2009-10-05

2009-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4942

2009-08-31

2009-09-01

2009-09-03

2009-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4916

2009-07-31

2009-08-03

2009-08-05

2009-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4447

2009-06-30

2009-07-01

2009-07-06

2009-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4883

2009-05-29

2009-06-01

2009-06-03

2009-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4675

2009-04-30

2009-05-01

2009-05-05

2009-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5187

2009-03-31

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4823

2009-02-27

2009-03-02

2009-03-04

2009-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4908

2009-01-30

2009-02-02

2009-02-04

2009-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4215

2008-12-26

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4515

Unknown

2008-12-01

2008-12-03

2008-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4350

Unknown

2008-11-03

2008-11-05

2008-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4050

Unknown

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4565

Unknown

2008-09-02

2008-09-04

2008-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4661

Unknown

2008-08-01

2008-08-05

2008-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4342

Unknown

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4732

Unknown

2008-06-02

2008-06-04

2008-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4626

Unknown

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5126

Unknown

2008-04-01

2008-04-03

2008-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4483

Unknown

2008-03-03

2008-03-05

2008-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4936

Unknown

2008-02-01

2008-02-05

2008-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4650

Unknown

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4569

Unknown

2007-12-03

2007-12-05

2007-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4757

Unknown

2007-11-01

2007-11-05

2007-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4829

Unknown

2007-10-01

2007-10-03

2007-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4876

Unknown

2007-09-04

2007-09-06

2007-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4920

Unknown

2007-08-01

2007-08-03

2007-08-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4718

Unknown

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

2007-07-09

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4965

Unknown

2007-06-01

2007-06-05

2007-06-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4801

Unknown

2007-05-01

2007-05-03

2007-05-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4921

Unknown

2007-04-02

2007-04-04

2007-04-09

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4509

Unknown

2007-03-01

2007-03-05

2007-03-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4575

Unknown

2007-02-01

2007-02-05

2007-02-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4272

Unknown

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4473

Unknown

2006-12-01

2006-12-05

2006-12-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4632

Unknown

2006-11-01

2006-11-03

2006-11-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4745

Unknown

2006-10-02

2006-10-04

2006-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4745

Unknown

2006-09-01

2006-09-06

2006-09-08

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4558

Unknown

2006-08-01

2006-08-03

2006-08-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4529

Unknown

2006-07-03

2006-07-06

2006-07-10

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4308

Unknown

2006-06-01

2006-06-05

2006-06-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4624

Unknown

2006-05-01

2006-05-03

2006-05-05

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4377

Unknown

2006-04-03

2006-04-05

2006-04-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4369

Unknown

2006-03-01

2006-03-03

2006-03-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4090

Unknown

2006-02-01

2006-02-03

2006-02-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4007

Unknown

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3926

Unknown

2005-12-01

2005-12-05

2005-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4124

Unknown

2005-11-01

2005-11-03

2005-11-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4356

Unknown

2005-10-03

2005-10-05

2005-10-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4550

Unknown

2005-09-01

2005-09-06

2005-09-08

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4480

Unknown

2005-08-01

2005-08-03

2005-08-05

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4267

Unknown

2005-07-01

2005-07-06

2005-07-08

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4309

Unknown

2005-06-01

2005-06-03

2005-06-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4282

Unknown

2005-05-02

2005-05-04

2005-05-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4402

Unknown

2005-04-01

2005-04-05

2005-04-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4289

Unknown

2005-03-01

2005-03-03

2005-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4273

Unknown

2005-02-01

2005-02-03

2005-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4324

Unknown

2004-12-31

2005-01-04

2005-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

LQD

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

