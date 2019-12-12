Best Dividend Stocks
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing - ADR

Stock

LMPMY

Price as of:

$7.44 +0.19 +2.62%

Industry

Other

LMPMY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

3.93%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.29

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

LMPMY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$7.44

Quote Time

Today's Volume

900

Open Price

$7.44

Day's Range

$7.44 - $7.44

Previous Close

$7.25

52 week low / high

$5.06 - $9.32

Percent off 52 week high

-20.17%

LMPMY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

LMPMY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

LMPMY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast LMPMY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-23

$0.146063

2019-05-07

$0.171116

2018-08-22

$0.234803

2018-05-10

$0.2349

2017-09-08

$0.197665

2017-05-10

$0.123185

2016-08-10

$0.123833

2016-05-09

$0.106332

2015-08-19

$0.099673

2015-05-18

$0.086716

2014-08-11

$0.077726

2014-05-15

$0.084143

2013-08-13

$0.084108

2013-05-16

$0.054388

2012-12-19

$0.054491

2012-07-31

$0.057024

2011-12-01

$0.051677

2011-07-20

$0.090418

2010-11-22

$0.067213

2010-08-05

$0.090839

2009-11-23

$0.064945

LMPMY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

LMPMY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for LMPMY

Stock not rated.

LMPMY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

8.27%

-37.81%

6years

LMPMY

LMPMY

LMPMY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

LMPMY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

LMPMY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1461

Unknown

2019-08-23

2019-08-26

2019-09-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1711

Unknown

2019-05-07

2019-05-08

2019-06-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2348

Unknown

2018-08-22

2018-08-23

2018-09-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2349

Unknown

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-06-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1977

Unknown

2017-09-08

2017-09-11

2017-10-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1232

Unknown

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-06-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1238

Unknown

2016-08-10

2016-08-12

2016-09-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1063

Unknown

2016-05-09

2016-05-11

2016-06-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0997

Unknown

2015-08-19

2015-08-21

2015-09-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0867

Unknown

2015-05-18

2015-05-20

2015-06-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0777

Unknown

2014-08-11

2014-08-13

2014-09-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0841

Unknown

2014-05-15

2014-05-19

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0841

Unknown

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0544

Unknown

2013-05-16

2013-05-20

2013-06-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0545

Unknown

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2013-01-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0570

Unknown

2012-07-31

2012-08-02

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0517

Unknown

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0904

Unknown

2011-07-20

2011-07-22

2011-08-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0672

Unknown

2010-11-22

2010-11-25

2010-12-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0908

Unknown

2010-08-05

2010-08-09

2010-09-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0649

Unknown

2009-11-23

2009-11-26

2009-12-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

LMPMY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

