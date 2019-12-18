Best Dividend Stocks
FlexShares Crdt-Scrd US LngCorpBdIdx ETF

Stock

LKOR

Price as of:

$57.95 -0.14 -0.24%

Industry

Other

FlexShares Crdt-Scrd US LngCorpBdIdx ETF (LKOR)

LKOR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.51%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$2.02

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get LKOR DARS™ Rating

LKOR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$57.95

Quote Time

Today's Volume

533

Open Price

$58.06

Day's Range

$57.93 - $58.06

Previous Close

$58.09

52 week low / high

$48.12 - $59.01

Percent off 52 week high

-1.80%

LKOR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

LKOR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

LKOR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast LKOR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.141139

2019-11-01

$0.1727

2019-10-01

$0.168137

2019-09-03

$0.203313

2019-08-01

$0.174507

2019-07-01

$0.176429

2019-06-03

$0.238955

2019-05-01

$0.174224

2019-04-01

$0.182132

2019-03-01

$0.164393

2019-02-01

$0.181222

2018-12-21

$0.179998

2018-12-03

$0.173437

2018-11-01

$0.179366

2018-10-01

$0.171763

2018-09-04

$0.176917

2018-08-01

$0.176219

2018-07-02

$0.169809

2018-06-01

$0.175729

2018-05-01

$0.142958

2018-04-02

$0.17612

2018-03-01

$0.158526

2018-02-01

$0.165571

2017-12-21

$0.176389

2017-12-01

$0.170137

2017-11-01

$0.175646

2017-10-02

$0.154682

2017-09-01

$0.147051

2017-08-01

$0.177396

2017-07-03

$0.171572

2017-06-01

$0.160738

2017-05-01

$0.177511

2017-04-03

$0.220624

2017-03-01

$0.161989

2017-02-01

$0.173003

2016-12-22

$0.17858

2016-12-22

$0.011672

2016-12-22

$0.670806

2016-12-01

$0.17245

2016-11-01

$0.176068

2016-10-03

$0.169987

2016-09-01

$0.17678

2016-08-01

$0.151421

2016-07-01

$0.176608

2016-06-01

$0.186604

2016-05-02

$0.15315

2016-04-01

$0.182404

2016-03-01

$0.170218

2016-02-01

$0.189357

2015-12-29

$0.189509

2015-12-01

$0.182865

2015-11-02

$0.232188

LKOR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

LKOR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for LKOR

Stock not rated.

LKOR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-9.98%

-1.41%

0years

LKOR

News
LKOR

Research
LKOR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

LKOR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

LKOR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1411

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1727

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1681

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2033

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1745

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1764

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2390

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1742

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1821

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1644

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1812

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1734

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1794

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1769

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1762

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1698

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1757

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1430

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1761

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1585

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1656

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1764

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1701

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1756

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1547

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1471

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1774

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1716

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1607

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1775

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2206

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1620

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1730

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6708

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0117

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1786

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.1725

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1761

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1768

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1514

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1766

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1866

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1532

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1824

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1702

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1894

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1895

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1829

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2322

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Initial

Regular

Monthly

LKOR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X