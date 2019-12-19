Best Dividend Stocks
SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility ETF

Stock

LGLV

Price as of:

$114.19 +0.41 +0.36%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
LGLV

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.83%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$2.08

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get LGLV DARS™ Rating

LGLV

Daily Snapshot

Price

$114.19

Quote Time

Today's Volume

27,797

Open Price

$113.88

Day's Range

$113.77 - $114.22

Previous Close

$113.78

52 week low / high

$83.75 - $114.37

Percent off 52 week high

-0.16%

LGLV

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

LGLV has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

LGLV

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast LGLV’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-20

$0.520779

2019-06-21

$0.483588

2019-03-15

$0.431171

2018-12-21

$0.581391

2018-09-21

$0.477399

2018-06-15

$0.453005

2018-03-16

$0.351693

2017-12-15

$2.165355

2017-12-15

$0.624848

2017-09-15

$0.417915

2017-06-16

$0.42199

2017-03-17

$0.34208

2016-12-16

$0.577476

2016-12-16

$0.0845

2016-09-16

$0.473982

2016-06-17

$0.509142

2016-03-18

$0.391673

2015-12-18

$0.620838

2015-12-18

$0.354087

2015-09-18

$0.412803

2015-06-19

$0.406662

2015-03-20

$0.40099

2014-12-19

$0.508749

2014-12-19

$1.97632

2014-12-19

$1.69789

2014-09-19

$0.39636

2014-06-20

$0.384718

2014-03-21

$0.361807

2013-12-20

$0.387533

2013-12-20

$0.727447

2013-09-20

$0.414979

2013-06-21

$0.405327

2013-03-15

$0.111161

LGLV's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

LGLV

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for LGLV

Stock not rated.

LGLV

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.75%

11.79%

0years

LGLV

News
LGLV

Research
LGLV

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

LGLV

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

LGLV

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5208

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4836

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4312

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5814

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4774

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4530

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3517

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6248

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.1654

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.4179

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4220

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3421

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0845

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-27

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.5775

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4740

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5091

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3917

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3541

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.6208

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4128

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4067

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4010

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6979

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$1.9763

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.5087

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3964

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3847

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3618

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7274

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.3875

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4053

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1112

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-25

Initial

Regular

Quarter

LGLV

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X