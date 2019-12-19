Best Dividend Stocks
PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

Stock

LDUR

Price as of:

$99.94 +0.14 +0.14%

Industry

Other

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR)

LDUR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.61%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$3.60

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get LDUR DARS™ Rating

LDUR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$99.94

Quote Time

Today's Volume

9,321

Open Price

$99.87

Day's Range

$99.83 - $99.96

Previous Close

$99.8

52 week low / high

$98.44 - $100.55

Percent off 52 week high

-0.61%

LDUR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

LDUR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

LDUR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast LDUR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.3

2019-11-01

$0.3

2019-10-01

$0.32

2019-09-03

$0.28

2019-08-01

$0.24

2019-07-01

$0.23

2019-06-03

$0.24

2019-05-01

$0.23

2019-04-01

$0.22

2019-03-01

$0.22

2019-02-01

$0.23

2018-12-28

$0.37

2018-12-03

$0.33

2018-11-01

$0.26

2018-10-01

$0.22

2018-09-04

$0.24

2018-08-01

$0.233

2018-07-02

$0.245

2018-06-01

$0.245

2018-05-01

$0.24

2018-04-02

$0.23

2018-03-01

$0.19

2018-02-01

$0.19

2017-12-28

$0.26767

2017-12-01

$0.19

2017-11-01

$0.175

2017-10-02

$0.19

2017-09-01

$0.196

2017-08-01

$0.196

2017-07-03

$0.19

2017-06-01

$0.19

2017-05-01

$0.1

2017-04-03

$0.1

2017-03-01

$0.145

2017-02-01

$0.145

2016-12-28

$0.14

2016-12-01

$0.15

2016-11-01

$0.14

2016-10-03

$0.14

2016-09-01

$0.14

2016-08-01

$0.17

2016-07-01

$0.17

2016-06-01

$0.14

2016-05-02

$0.14

2016-04-01

$0.16

2016-03-01

$0.16

2016-02-01

$0.21

2015-12-29

$0.61

2015-12-09

$0.34579

2015-12-09

$0.47556

2015-12-01

$0.2

2015-11-02

$0.22

2015-09-30

$0.19

2015-08-31

$0.15

2015-07-31

$0.12

2015-06-30

$0.12

2015-05-29

$0.11

2015-04-30

$0.1

2015-03-31

$0.08

2015-02-27

$0.07

2015-01-30

$0.12

2014-12-29

$0.61

2014-12-10

$0.252892

2014-11-28

$0.17

2014-10-31

$0.13

2014-09-30

$0.104

2014-08-29

$0.102

2014-07-31

$0.053

2014-06-30

$0.05

2014-05-30

$0.019

2014-04-30

$0.072

2014-03-31

$0.065

2014-02-28

$0.04

LDUR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for LDUR

Stock not rated.

LDUR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

24.62%

20.28%

2years

LDUR

LDUR

LDUR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

LDUR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

LDUR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3000

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3000

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3200

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2800

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2300

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2300

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2200

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2200

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2300

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3700

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3300

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2600

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2200

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2330

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2450

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2450

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2300

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1900

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1900

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2677

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1900

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1750

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1900

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1960

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1960

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1900

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1900

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6100

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4756

2015-12-08

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.3458

2015-12-08

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2200

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1900

2015-09-29

2015-09-30

2015-10-02

2015-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2015-08-28

2015-08-31

2015-09-02

2015-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2015-07-30

2015-07-31

2015-08-04

2015-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2015-06-29

2015-06-30

2015-07-02

2015-07-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2015-05-28

2015-05-29

2015-06-02

2015-06-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2015-04-29

2015-04-30

2015-05-04

2015-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2015-03-30

2015-03-31

2015-04-02

2015-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2015-02-26

2015-02-27

2015-03-03

2015-03-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2015-01-29

2015-01-30

2015-02-03

2015-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6100

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2529

2014-12-09

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2014-12-16

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2014-11-26

2014-11-28

2014-12-02

2014-12-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2014-10-30

2014-10-31

2014-11-04

2014-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1040

2014-09-29

2014-09-30

2014-10-02

2014-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1020

2014-08-28

2014-08-29

2014-09-03

2014-09-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2014-07-30

2014-07-31

2014-08-04

2014-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2014-06-27

2014-06-30

2014-07-02

2014-07-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0190

2014-05-29

2014-05-30

2014-06-03

2014-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2014-04-29

2014-04-30

2014-05-02

2014-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-03-28

2014-03-31

2014-04-02

2014-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2014-02-27

2014-02-28

2014-03-04

2014-03-06

Initial

Regular

Monthly

LDUR

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X