Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily Latin America Bull 3X Shares

Stock

LBJ

Price as of:

$22.69 +0.08 +0.35%

Industry

Other

LBJ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.66%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.15

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

LBJ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$22.69

Quote Time

Today's Volume

9,162

Open Price

$22.22

Day's Range

$22.22 - $22.82

Previous Close

$22.61

52 week low / high

$14.27 - $28.99

Percent off 52 week high

-21.73%

LBJ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

LBJ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

LBJ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast LBJ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-24

$0.03749

2019-06-25

$0.0686

2019-03-19

$0.05895

2018-12-27

$0.08238

2018-09-25

$0.15425

2012-12-18

$0.67992

2012-09-19

$0.30096

2012-03-21

$4.0552

2011-12-21

$2.586

2011-09-21

$8.095

2011-06-21

$2.301

2010-12-22

$65.838

2010-12-14

$212.666

2010-06-22

$11.808

2010-03-23

$7.758

LBJ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

LBJ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for LBJ

Stock not rated.

LBJ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

-36.63%

0years

LBJ

LBJ

LBJ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

LBJ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

LBJ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0375

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0686

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0590

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0824

2018-12-24

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1543

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6799

2012-12-17

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3010

2012-09-18

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

2012-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$4.0552

2012-03-20

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-03-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$2.5860

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$8.0950

2011-09-20

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.3010

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$65.8380

2010-12-21

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$212.6660

2010-12-13

2010-12-14

2010-12-16

2010-12-22

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$11.8080

2010-06-21

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$7.7580

2010-03-22

2010-03-23

2010-03-25

2010-03-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

LBJ

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

