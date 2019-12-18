Best Dividend Stocks
iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Sector Index Fund

Stock

KXI

Price as of:

$54.86 +0.01 +0.02%

Industry

Other

iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Sector Index Fund (KXI)

KXI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.20%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.21

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

KXI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$54.86

Quote Time

Today's Volume

34,222

Open Price

$55.08

Day's Range

$54.8 - $55.12

Previous Close

$54.85

52 week low / high

$44.3 - $55.52

Percent off 52 week high

-1.19%

KXI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

KXI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade KXI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

KXI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast KXI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.604167

2019-06-17

$0.597915

2018-12-18

$0.715546

2018-06-19

$0.652026

2017-12-21

$0.28948725

2017-06-20

$0.285775

2016-12-22

$0.26193575

2016-06-21

$0.27732275

2015-12-21

$0.224647

2015-06-24

$0.28766225

2014-12-19

$0.23295725

2014-06-24

$0.29303

2013-12-17

$0.203702

2013-06-25

$0.233326

2012-12-17

$0.260985

2012-06-20

$0.24200775

2011-12-19

$0.17112575

2011-06-21

$0.2177835

2010-12-20

$0.16014525

2010-06-21

$0.20237775

2009-12-21

$0.14136225

2009-06-22

$0.17016375

2008-12-22

$0.12575825

2008-06-23

$0.16796

2007-12-24

$0.091045

2006-12-21

$0.0691255

KXI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

KXI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for KXI

Stock not rated.

KXI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

30.86%

-11.64%

3years

KXI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

KXI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

KXI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6042

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5979

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7155

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6520

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2895

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2858

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2619

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2773

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2246

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2877

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2330

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2930

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2037

2013-12-16

2013-12-17

2013-12-19

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2333

2013-06-24

2013-06-25

2013-06-27

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2610

2012-12-14

2012-12-17

2012-12-19

2012-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2420

2012-06-19

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1711

2011-12-16

2011-12-19

2011-12-21

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2178

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1601

2010-12-17

2010-12-20

2010-12-22

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2024

2010-06-18

2010-06-21

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1414

2009-12-18

2009-12-21

2009-12-23

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1702

2009-06-19

2009-06-22

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1258

Unknown

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1680

Unknown

2008-06-23

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0910

Unknown

2007-12-24

2007-12-27

2008-01-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0691

Unknown

2006-12-21

2006-12-26

2006-12-28

Initial

Regular

Annual

KXI

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

