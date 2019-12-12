Best Dividend Stocks
Kewpie Corporation - ADR

Stock

KWPCY

Price as of:

$45.23 -0.08 -0.18%

Industry

Other

Kewpie Corporation - ADR (KWPCY)

KWPCY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $2.35

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get KWPCY DARS™ Rating

KWPCY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$45.23

Quote Time

Today's Volume

100

Open Price

$45.23

Day's Range

$45.23 - $45.23

Previous Close

$45.31

52 week low / high

$45.23 - $46.92

Percent off 52 week high

-3.60%

KWPCY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

KWPCY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade KWPCY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
KWPCY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast KWPCY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2006-05-25

$0.11279

2005-11-25

$0.08928

2005-05-25

$0.09346

2004-11-24

$0.1098

2004-05-26

$0.0884

2003-11-25

$0.0901

2003-05-28

$0.0796

2002-12-03

$0.0758

2002-05-28

$0.0742

2001-11-27

$0.066

2001-07-24

$0.0731

2000-11-27

$0.16

KWPCY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
KWPCY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for KWPCY

Stock not rated.

KWPCY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

9.42%

10.76%

3years

KWPCY

News
KWPCY

Research
KWPCY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

KWPCY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

Brought to You by Mitre Media

KWPCY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3760

Unknown

Unknown

2019-05-31

2019-08-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3454

Unknown

Unknown

2018-11-29

2019-02-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3409

Unknown

Unknown

2018-05-31

2018-08-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3380

Unknown

Unknown

2017-11-30

2018-02-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3247

Unknown

Unknown

2017-05-31

2017-08-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3456

Unknown

Unknown

2016-11-30

2017-02-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2925

Unknown

Unknown

2016-05-31

2016-08-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2814

Unknown

Unknown

2015-11-30

2016-02-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2013

Unknown

Unknown

2015-05-29

2015-08-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1958

Unknown

Unknown

2014-11-28

2015-02-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2240

Unknown

Unknown

2014-05-29

2014-08-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2149

Unknown

Unknown

2013-11-27

2014-03-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2222

Unknown

Unknown

2013-05-30

2013-08-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2280

Unknown

Unknown

2012-11-29

2013-03-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2415

Unknown

Unknown

2012-05-30

2012-08-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2216

Unknown

Unknown

2011-11-29

2012-03-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2308

Unknown

Unknown

2011-05-31

2011-08-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2426

Unknown

Unknown

2010-11-29

2011-03-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1856

Unknown

Unknown

2010-05-28

2010-08-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2103

Unknown

Unknown

2009-11-27

2010-03-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1551

Unknown

Unknown

2009-05-29

2009-08-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1689

Unknown

Unknown

2008-11-28

2009-03-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1269

Unknown

Unknown

2008-05-30

2008-08-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1295

Unknown

Unknown

2007-11-29

2008-03-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1169

Unknown

Unknown

2007-05-30

2007-08-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1242

Unknown

Unknown

2006-11-29

2007-03-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1128

Unknown

2006-05-25

2006-05-30

2006-08-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0893

Unknown

2005-11-25

2005-11-29

2006-03-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0935

Unknown

2005-05-25

2005-05-27

2005-08-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1098

Unknown

2004-11-24

2004-11-29

2005-03-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0884

Unknown

2004-05-26

2004-05-28

2004-08-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0901

Unknown

2003-11-25

2003-11-28

2004-03-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0796

Unknown

2003-05-28

2003-05-30

2003-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0758

Unknown

2002-12-03

2002-12-05

2003-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0742

Unknown

2002-05-28

2002-05-30

2002-08-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0660

Unknown

2001-11-27

2001-11-29

2002-03-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0731

Unknown

2001-07-24

2001-07-26

2001-08-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1600

Unknown

2000-11-27

2000-11-29

2001-03-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

KWPCY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

