Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

Stock

KWEB

Price as of:

$48.56 +0.01 +0.02%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

KWEB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get KWEB DARS™ Rating

KWEB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$48.56

Quote Time

Today's Volume

524,384

Open Price

$48.55

Day's Range

$48.4 - $48.65

Previous Close

$48.55

52 week low / high

$36.03 - $49.69

Percent off 52 week high

-2.27%

KWEB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

KWEB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade KWEB's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
KWEB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast KWEB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-12-26

$1.2598

2018-12-26

$0.014981

2017-12-19

$0.338221

2016-12-20

$0.413573

2015-12-28

$0.055696

2014-06-25

$0.291013

KWEB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
KWEB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for KWEB

Stock not rated.

KWEB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

1years

KWEB

News
KWEB

Research
KWEB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

KWEB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

KWEB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0150

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2598

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-06-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3382

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4136

Unknown

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0557

Unknown

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2910

Unknown

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

KWEB

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X