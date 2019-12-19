Best Dividend Stocks
Kerry Group Plc - ADR

Stock

KRYAY

Price as of:

$126.8 +3.65 +2.96%

Industry

Other

KRYAY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.42%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.52

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

KRYAY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$126.8

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,859

Open Price

$124.6

Day's Range

$124.6 - $126.8

Previous Close

$123.15

52 week low / high

$97.0 - $131.51

Percent off 52 week high

-3.58%

KRYAY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

KRYAY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

KRYAY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast KRYAY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-17

$0.259863

2019-04-11

$0.552516

2018-10-18

$0.239358

2018-04-19

$0.513893

2017-10-12

$0.221163

2017-04-26

$0.438256

2016-10-12

$0.177912

2016-04-13

$0.394345

2015-10-14

$0.159465

2015-04-08

$0.349429

2014-10-15

$0.16906

2014-04-09

$0.385084

2013-10-16

$0.16182

2013-04-10

$0.320725

2012-10-17

$0.137916

2012-04-11

$0.284233

2011-10-05

$0.135296

2011-04-13

$0.28108

2010-10-13

$0.119539

2010-04-14

$0.211925

2009-10-21

$0.114345

2009-04-22

$0.2184

2008-10-15

$0.08596

2008-04-16

$0.21825

2007-10-17

$0.09052

2007-04-25

$0.16772

2006-10-18

$0.0476

KRYAY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

KRYAY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for KRYAY

Stock not rated.

KRYAY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-3.16%

-31.00%

3years

KRYAY

News
KRYAY

Research
KRYAY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

KRYAY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

KRYAY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2599

Unknown

2019-10-17

2019-10-18

2019-11-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5525

Unknown

2019-04-11

2019-04-12

2019-05-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2394

Unknown

2018-10-18

2018-10-19

2018-11-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5139

Unknown

2018-04-19

2018-04-20

2018-05-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2212

Unknown

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-11-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4383

Unknown

2017-04-26

2017-04-28

2017-05-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1779

Unknown

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-11-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3943

Unknown

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-05-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1595

Unknown

2015-10-14

2015-10-16

2015-11-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3494

Unknown

2015-04-08

2015-04-10

2015-05-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1691

Unknown

2014-10-15

2014-10-17

2014-11-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3851

Unknown

2014-04-09

2014-04-11

2014-05-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1618

Unknown

2013-10-16

2013-10-18

2013-11-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3207

Unknown

2013-04-10

2013-04-12

2013-05-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1379

Unknown

2012-10-17

2012-10-19

2012-11-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2842

Unknown

2012-04-11

2012-04-13

2012-05-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1353

Unknown

2011-10-05

2011-10-07

2011-11-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2811

Unknown

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-05-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1195

Unknown

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2119

Unknown

2010-04-14

2010-04-16

2010-05-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1143

Unknown

2009-10-21

2009-10-23

2009-11-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2184

Unknown

2009-04-22

2009-04-24

2009-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0860

Unknown

2008-10-15

2008-10-17

2008-12-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2183

Unknown

2008-04-16

2008-04-18

2008-06-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0905

Unknown

2007-10-17

2007-10-19

2007-12-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1677

Unknown

2007-04-25

2007-04-27

2007-06-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0476

Unknown

2006-10-18

2006-10-20

2006-12-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

KRYAY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

