SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

Stock

KRE

Price as of:

$58.86 -0.11 -0.19%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

KRE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.24%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.32

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get KRE DARS™ Rating

KRE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$58.86

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,850,651

Open Price

$58.97

Day's Range

$58.74 - $59.05

Previous Close

$58.97

52 week low / high

$43.95 - $59.38

Percent off 52 week high

-0.88%

KRE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

KRE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade KRE's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
KRE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast KRE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-20

$0.330054

2019-06-21

$0.331623

2019-03-15

$0.259348

2018-12-21

$0.318659

2018-09-21

$0.286946

2018-06-15

$0.241899

2018-03-16

$0.203745

2017-12-15

$0.246281

2017-09-15

$0.206211

2017-06-16

$0.198957

2017-03-17

$0.173647

2016-12-16

$0.209906

2016-09-16

$0.193385

2016-06-17

$0.200871

2016-03-18

$0.171321

2015-12-18

$0.234425

2015-09-18

$0.181985

2015-06-19

$0.183063

2015-03-20

$0.154369

2014-12-19

$0.19942

2014-09-19

$0.16615

2014-06-20

$0.167082

2014-03-21

$0.118571

2013-12-20

$0.161804

2013-09-20

$0.151141

2013-06-21

$0.14412

2013-03-15

$0.098781

2012-12-21

$0.228826

2012-09-21

$0.121715

2012-06-15

$0.117315

2012-03-16

$0.096612

2011-12-16

$0.141319

2011-09-16

$0.121995

2011-06-17

$0.098124

2011-03-18

$0.077248

2010-12-17

$0.094913

2010-09-17

$0.095635

2010-06-18

$0.093404

2010-03-19

$0.079677

2009-12-18

$0.042885

2009-09-18

$0.11202677

2009-06-19

$0.126114921

2009-03-20

$0.176514721

2008-12-19

$0.57845

2008-09-19

$0.339739

2008-06-20

$0.164426

2007-12-21

$0.962735

2007-09-21

$0.46753

KRE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
KRE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for KRE

Stock not rated.

KRE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

19.41%

25.59%

5years

KRE

News
KRE

Research
KRE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

KRE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

KRE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3301

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3316

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2593

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3187

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2869

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2419

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2037

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2463

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2062

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1990

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1736

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2099

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1934

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2009

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1713

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2344

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1820

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1831

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1544

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1994

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1662

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1671

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1186

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1618

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1511

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1441

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0988

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2288

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2013-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1217

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1173

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0966

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1413

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1220

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0981

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0772

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0949

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0956

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0934

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0797

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0429

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1120

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1261

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1765

Unknown

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5785

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3397

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1644

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9627

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4675

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-10-03

Initial

Regular

Quarter

KRE

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X