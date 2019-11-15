Best Dividend Stocks
Keppel Corporation Limited

Stock

KPELF

Price as of:

$5.04 +0.1 +2.02%

Industry

Other

KPELF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.32%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.12

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get KPELF DARS™ Rating

KPELF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$5.04

Quote Time

Today's Volume

6,500

Open Price

$5.04

Day's Range

$5.04 - $5.04

Previous Close

$4.94

52 week low / high

$4.15 - $5.1

Percent off 52 week high

-1.18%

KPELF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

KPELF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade KPELF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
KPELF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast KPELF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-07-25

$0.0585

2019-04-29

$0.1102

2018-07-25

$0.0368

2018-04-25

$0.1046

2017-07-26

$0.0586

2017-04-26

$0.0854

2016-07-27

$0.0587

2016-04-22

$0.1613

2015-07-29

$0.0871

2015-04-22

$0.2652

2014-07-31

$0.0955

2014-04-23

$0.2373

2013-07-25

$0.0778

2013-04-24

$0.2138

2012-07-25

$0.1375

2012-04-25

$0.2006

2011-07-27

$0.1355

2011-04-26

$0.2024

2010-08-04

$0.1032

2010-04-27

$0.146

2009-08-05

$0.0912

2009-04-28

$0.1224

2008-08-13

$0.087

2008-04-29

$0.2882

KPELF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
KPELF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for KPELF

Stock not rated.

KPELF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-18.98%

-17.26%

0years

KPELF

News
KPELF

Research
KPELF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

KPELF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

KPELF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0585

Unknown

2019-07-25

2019-07-26

2019-08-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1102

Unknown

2019-04-29

2019-04-30

2019-05-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0368

Unknown

2018-07-25

2018-07-27

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1046

Unknown

2018-04-25

2018-04-27

2018-05-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0586

Unknown

2017-07-26

2017-07-28

2017-08-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0854

Unknown

2017-04-26

2017-04-28

2017-05-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0587

Unknown

2016-07-27

2016-07-29

2016-08-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1613

Unknown

2016-04-22

2016-04-26

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0871

Unknown

2015-07-29

2015-07-31

2015-08-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2652

Unknown

2015-04-22

2015-04-24

2015-05-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0955

Unknown

2014-07-31

2014-08-04

2014-08-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2373

Unknown

2014-04-23

2014-04-25

2014-05-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0778

Unknown

2013-07-25

2013-07-29

2013-08-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2138

Unknown

2013-04-24

2013-04-26

2013-05-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1375

Unknown

2012-07-25

2012-07-27

2012-08-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2006

Unknown

2012-04-25

2012-04-27

2012-05-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1355

Unknown

2011-07-27

2011-07-29

2011-08-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2024

Unknown

2011-04-26

2011-04-28

2011-05-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1032

Unknown

2010-08-04

2010-08-06

2010-08-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1460

Unknown

2010-04-27

2010-04-29

2010-05-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0912

Unknown

2009-08-05

2009-08-07

2009-08-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1224

Unknown

2009-04-28

2009-04-30

2009-05-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0870

Unknown

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-08-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2882

Unknown

2008-04-29

2008-05-02

2008-05-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

KPELF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

