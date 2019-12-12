Best Dividend Stocks
Kirin Holdings Co., Ltd.

Stock

KNBWF

Price as of:

$22.81 +1.81 +8.62%

Industry

Other

KNBWF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get KNBWF DARS™ Rating

KNBWF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$22.81

Quote Time

Today's Volume

11,000

Open Price

$22.81

Day's Range

$22.81 - $22.81

Previous Close

$21.0

52 week low / high

$20.1 - $22.81

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

KNBWF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

KNBWF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

KNBWF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast KNBWF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2017-12-27

$0.2253

2017-06-28

$0.1825

2016-12-28

$0.1708

2016-06-28

$0.1852

2015-12-28

$0.1579

2015-06-26

$0.1534

2014-12-26

$0.1578

2014-06-26

$0.1869

2013-12-26

$0.1716

2013-06-26

$0.1841

2012-12-26

$0.1809

2012-06-27

$0.1693

2011-12-28

$0.1732

2011-06-28

$0.1665

2010-12-28

$0.1518

2010-06-28

$0.1399

2009-12-28

$0.1254

2009-06-25

$0.1194

2008-12-25

$0.1271

2008-06-25

$0.1067

2007-12-25

$0.105

2007-06-26

$0.0731

2006-12-26

$0.0756

2005-12-27

$0.064

2005-06-27

$0.064

2004-12-27

$0.0675

2004-06-25

$0.0606

2003-12-25

$0.0559

2003-06-25

$0.0509

2002-12-25

$0.0499

2002-06-25

$0.0492

2001-12-25

$0.0462

2001-06-26

$0.0485

2000-12-26

$0.0532

KNBWF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

KNBWF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for KNBWF

Stock not rated.

KNBWF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

433.31%

125.00%

3years

KNBWF

KNBWF

KNBWF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

KNBWF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

KNBWF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$31.5000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2019-06-30

2019-09-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$27.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2018-12-31

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$24.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2018-06-30

2018-09-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2253

Unknown

2017-12-27

2017-12-31

2018-03-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1825

Unknown

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-09-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1708

Unknown

2016-12-28

2016-12-31

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1852

Unknown

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-09-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1579

Unknown

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1534

Unknown

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-09-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1578

Unknown

2014-12-26

2014-12-31

2015-03-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1869

Unknown

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-09-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1716

Unknown

2013-12-26

2013-12-31

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1841

Unknown

2013-06-26

2013-06-30

2013-09-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1809

Unknown

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

2013-03-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1693

Unknown

2012-06-27

2012-06-30

2012-09-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1732

Unknown

2011-12-28

2011-12-31

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1665

Unknown

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-09-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1518

Unknown

2010-12-28

2010-12-31

2011-03-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1399

Unknown

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-09-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1254

Unknown

2009-12-28

2009-12-31

2010-03-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1194

Unknown

2009-06-25

2009-06-30

2009-09-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1271

Unknown

2008-12-25

2008-12-31

2009-03-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1067

Unknown

2008-06-25

2008-06-30

2008-09-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1050

Unknown

2007-12-25

2007-12-31

2008-03-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0731

Unknown

2007-06-26

2007-06-30

2007-09-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0756

Unknown

2006-12-26

2006-12-31

2007-03-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0640

Unknown

2005-12-27

2005-12-31

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0640

Unknown

2005-06-27

2005-06-30

2005-09-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0675

Unknown

2004-12-27

2004-12-31

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0606

Unknown

2004-06-25

2004-06-30

2004-09-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0559

Unknown

2003-12-25

2003-12-31

2004-03-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0509

Unknown

2003-06-25

2003-06-30

2003-09-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0499

Unknown

2002-12-25

2002-12-31

2003-03-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0492

Unknown

2002-06-25

2002-06-30

2002-09-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0462

Unknown

2001-12-25

2001-12-31

2002-03-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0485

Unknown

2001-06-26

2001-06-30

2001-09-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0532

Unknown

2000-12-26

2000-12-31

2001-03-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

KNBWF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

