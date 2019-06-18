Best Dividend Stocks
Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd - ADR

Stock

KLKBY

Price as of:

$5.7 N/A 0

Industry

Other

KLKBY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.01%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.06

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get KLKBY DARS™ Rating

KLKBY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$5.7

Quote Time

Today's Volume

700

Open Price

$5.7

Day's Range

$5.7 - $5.7

Previous Close

$

52 week low / high

$5.7 - $5.7

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

KLKBY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

KLKBY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade KLKBY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
KLKBY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast KLKBY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-07-11

$0.028666

2019-02-21

$0.058877

2018-07-13

$0.029412

2018-02-16

$0.071653

2017-07-13

$0.028081

2017-02-16

$0.062898

2016-07-13

$0.029677

2016-02-19

$0.058177

2015-07-15

$0.030322

2015-02-19

$0.088051

2014-07-17

$0.037538

2014-02-19

$0.086754

2013-07-18

$0.036602

2013-02-20

$0.140045

2012-07-11

$0.038738

2012-02-17

$0.206061

2011-07-14

$0.039605

2011-02-18

$0.127363

2010-07-13

$0.037897

2010-02-22

$0.07269

2009-07-13

$0.02269

2009-02-13

$0.0992

2008-07-11

$0.02437

2008-02-15

$0.07319

2007-07-17

$0.01521

2007-02-12

$0.06306

2006-07-11

$0.01651

2006-02-17

$0.0562

2005-07-12

$0.013

2005-02-22

$0.04

2004-07-12

$0.013

2004-02-13

$0.03

2003-07-10

$0.009

2003-02-18

$0.022

2002-07-17

$0.009

2002-02-04

$0.013

2001-07-10

$0.009

2001-02-16

$0.0235

2001-02-16

$0.0131

KLKBY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
KLKBY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for KLKBY

Stock not rated.

KLKBY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-13.26%

-43.27%

2years

KLKBY

News
KLKBY

Research
KLKBY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

KLKBY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

KLKBY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0287

Unknown

2019-07-11

2019-07-12

2019-08-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0589

Unknown

2019-02-21

2019-02-22

2019-03-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0294

Unknown

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-08-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0717

Unknown

2018-02-16

2018-02-20

2018-03-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0281

Unknown

2017-07-13

2017-07-17

2017-08-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0629

Unknown

2017-02-16

2017-02-21

2017-03-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0297

Unknown

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-08-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0582

Unknown

2016-02-19

2016-02-23

2016-03-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0303

Unknown

2015-07-15

2015-07-17

2015-08-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0881

Unknown

2015-02-19

2015-02-23

2015-04-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0375

Unknown

2014-07-17

2014-07-21

2014-08-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0868

Unknown

2014-02-19

2014-02-21

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0366

Unknown

2013-07-18

2013-07-22

2013-08-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1400

Unknown

2013-02-20

2013-02-22

2013-04-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0387

Unknown

2012-07-11

2012-07-13

2012-08-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2061

Unknown

2012-02-17

2012-02-22

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0396

Unknown

2011-07-14

2011-07-18

2011-08-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1274

Unknown

2011-02-18

2011-02-23

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0379

Unknown

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-08-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0727

Unknown

2010-02-22

2010-02-24

2010-04-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0227

Unknown

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-08-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0992

Unknown

2009-02-13

2009-02-18

2009-04-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0244

Unknown

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-08-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0732

Unknown

2008-02-15

2008-02-20

2008-04-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0152

Unknown

2007-07-17

2007-07-23

2007-08-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0631

Unknown

2007-02-12

2007-02-14

2007-04-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0165

Unknown

2006-07-11

2006-07-13

2006-08-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0562

Unknown

2006-02-17

2006-02-22

2006-04-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0130

Unknown

2005-07-12

2005-07-14

2005-08-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0400

Unknown

2005-02-22

2005-02-24

2005-04-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0130

Unknown

2004-07-12

2004-07-14

2004-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

Unknown

2004-02-13

2004-02-18

2004-03-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0090

Unknown

2003-07-10

2003-07-14

2003-08-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0220

Unknown

2003-02-18

2003-02-20

2003-04-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0090

Unknown

2002-07-17

2002-07-19

2002-08-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0130

Unknown

2002-02-04

2002-02-06

2002-03-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0090

Unknown

2001-07-10

2001-07-12

2001-08-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0131

Unknown

2001-02-16

2001-02-21

2001-04-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0235

Unknown

2001-02-16

2001-02-21

2001-04-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

KLKBY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

